Antique furniture in good condition is getting harder and harder to come by since the natural wear and tear of time always takes its toll. Imagine the horror of going to a flea market or yard sale, and seeing a fresh, but out-of-place coat of paint over an item made almost 100 years ago.

This online group documents these cases, where enterprising or possibly well-meaning individuals ‘converted’ items to look more like aesthetic trends straight out of Pinterest. Fortunately for viewers and buyers alike, they also document how people restore these items. So scroll down, upvote your favorite ‘rescues,’ and check out our previous article here

#1

Not Sure If This Counts As "Reverse" Or "Slightly Un-Pinterested", But I Like It

Not Sure If This Counts As "Reverse" Or "Slightly Un-Pinterested", But I Like It

MattOnADinosaur Report

#2

$25 Solid Teak Table

$25 Solid Teak Table

Wrathskellar666 Report

That is really cool

#3

$75 Craigslist Find. Ended Up Getting It For Free After He Saw We Were Expecting. First Time Refinishing Something!! Pleased With How It Came Out

$75 Craigslist Find. Ended Up Getting It For Free After He Saw We Were Expecting. First Time Refinishing Something!! Pleased With How It Came Out

BeautifulHindsight Report

The before state of this was pretty disgraceful. Glad someone got the time and ability to restore it.

Many of the pieces here might not be strictly speaking antiques. While the style might be that of a previous century, or even older, Christie’s, the famed London auction house, defines antique furniture as at least 100 years old. But a quality piece doesn’t have to be a century old for an enterprising person to try and ruin it with ‘modern’ features. Aesthetic trends come and go quite rapidly in this day and age, which might benefit fashion designers, who can create items quite quickly. 

Furniture, particularly good quality furniture, can take so long to construct that the current trends may have shifted twice by the time the craftsperson is done. Unfortunately, many interior design enthusiasts or simply potential sellers think they can get a better deal or more attention by modifying an existing piece into something that better fits the current fad.
#4

Liked The Shape Of This Vase And Knew It Was Spray Painted, No Guess As To What Was Underneath But Decided To Give It A Go. Pleasantly Surprised

Liked The Shape Of This Vase And Knew It Was Spray Painted, No Guess As To What Was Underneath But Decided To Give It A Go. Pleasantly Surprised

theothercrystal Report

The second one is stunning. Glad they restored it - it would be a shame if it just stayed like that forever.

#5

For $8, I Couldn't Pass Up The Challenge

For $8, I Couldn't Pass Up The Challenge

Wrathskellar666 Report

#6

This Weeks Goodwill Find. Why Would Anyone Have Painted This??

This Weeks Goodwill Find. Why Would Anyone Have Painted This??

tenglempls Report

Who knows? It's so pretty with the sun glowing through it.

If you are in the market for used furniture, it’s important to take some precautions so you don’t fork over serious cash for a lemon. As this list shows, people can be pretty good at making excellent pieces look terrible, but they are just as good at upselling terrible items. So first and foremost, make sure you are buying from a trusted seller. Like shopping for real estate, it’s best to see the item in person and maybe avoid online sales if you can.
#7

Teak Table Restoration

Teak Table Restoration

ibetitstung21 Report

#8

Before & After: Mcm Hutch From Fb Marketplace

Before & After: Mcm Hutch From Fb Marketplace

WeilaArt Report

Looked quirky before and elegant mod after...I like both

#9

My Uncle Fixed Up This Desk That You Guys Identified As A Jan Kuypers Piece. I Think It Looks Pretty Neat

My Uncle Fixed Up This Desk That You Guys Identified As A Jan Kuypers Piece. I Think It Looks Pretty Neat

Initial-Screen7122 Report

Honestly it’s bad enough to paint it, but that colour is just nasty. It’s a lovely piece of furniture

Ture antique and vintage items will often have paperwork verifying the age and craft that went into them. Always make sure to look for potential damage in areas not shown in the pictures, like the back side of a wardrobe or the inside of shelves. Some experts advise that you always avoid old mattresses, if possible. Once a stain or smell has ingrained itself, it can be very difficult to clean out without the help of a professional. And at that point, you might as well just buy a new one.
#10

Bye Bye, Yellow "Antiqued" Paint!

Bye Bye, Yellow "Antiqued" Paint!

GoalHuman Report

#11

Goodwill Rescue Of The Week

Goodwill Rescue Of The Week

Saw Some Cobalt On The Bottom Of This Bud Vase. Got The Twine And Hot Glue Off Only To Find That It Had Three Layers Of Paint On It (Black, Gold, And Red). Some Soaking In Boiling Water And Some Very Satisfying Paint Peels Gave Me This

tenglempls Report

Just like a (jar)breaker lol

#12

My First Before/After. Any Id Help Would Be Awesome

My First Before/After. Any Id Help Would Be Awesome

The3rdLeonard Report

More enterprising buyers might find an interesting item of furniture in poor condition and decide to reupholster or refinish it. This can be a great way to get an old, vintage piece of furniture while still having it feel and look like it was made recently. While more expensive than other options, good furniture will last you a long time, and who wants to cheap out on an uncomfortable bed, sofa, or chair?
#13

Saved At $30 Bassett Mid-Century Nightstand

Saved At $30 Bassett Mid-Century Nightstand

AngryAlan Report

#14

Never Would’ve Thought Such Beautiful Grain Was Hiding Under This 70 Year Old Paint Job

Never Would’ve Thought Such Beautiful Grain Was Hiding Under This 70 Year Old Paint Job

Sk8ordieguy Report

#15

Before And After Refinishing A Painted Zenith Mid Century Record Console I Got For $25. Please Please Please Don’t Paint Nice Furniture

Before And After Refinishing A Painted Zenith Mid Century Record Console I Got For $25. Please Please Please Don’t Paint Nice Furniture

reddit.com Report

Plus, refinishing an item lets you make it fit your home design more precisely. Make sure to take pictures of the room you plan to place the item in. It can be hard to plan for what you’ll find at a flea market or secondhand store. So it’s best to still work out a few guidelines of what style, color, and finish you are looking for. If an item doesn’t fit completely, assess if it can be refinished to work with your intended design.
#16

Lent A Helping Hand To This Poor Cedar Chest (Henderich Furniture Company). Boy, Was I Pleasantly Surprised To Find Such A Gorgeous Grain Beneath That Paint

Lent A Helping Hand To This Poor Cedar Chest (Henderich Furniture Company). Boy, Was I Pleasantly Surprised To Find Such A Gorgeous Grain Beneath That Paint

teaphillips Report

Beautiful wood grain!

#17

Before And After: Green Secretary

Before And After: Green Secretary

agtitan Report

#18

I Was Not Looking For A Project But Walked Past This Table In A Thrift Store And Felt Obligated To Address This Monstrosity

I Was Not Looking For A Project But Walked Past This Table In A Thrift Store And Felt Obligated To Address This Monstrosity

No-Illustrator-8412 Report

To that end, it’s always a good idea to try before you buy. Some items can look fantastic but might be supremely unergonomic or uncomfortable. You can reupholster a couch, but if the angle of the back is unbearable, there is little someone can do. Also, make sure to get an idea of the weight of the item and its dimensions. Even with delivery specialists, you can easily run into logistical problems, like a giant wardrobe not fitting through any doors or a dining table so heavy you can barely get it off the ground.
#19

Finally Finished Rescuing This 1954 Beauty! (Details In Original Post Comments)

Finally Finished Rescuing This 1954 Beauty! (Details In Original Post Comments)

helllllohaley Report

#20

Saw This At Goodwill For $30 And Knew Something Amazing Was Underneath. Never Restored Furniture Before So It’s Not Perfect But I Love It

Saw This At Goodwill For $30 And Knew Something Amazing Was Underneath. Never Restored Furniture Before So It’s Not Perfect But I Love It

14honeybadgers Report

#21

My Dad Didn't Have Much Respect For Nice Furniture, So He Painted This Glossy White And Wrote On It With A Sharpie. I Restored It

My Dad Didn't Have Much Respect For Nice Furniture, So He Painted This Glossy White And Wrote On It With A Sharpie. I Restored It

Picksologic Report

#22

My $10 Garage Sale Find Was Pristinely Preserved Under So Many Layers Of Paint

My $10 Garage Sale Find Was Pristinely Preserved Under So Many Layers Of Paint

This_Could_Not_Be_Mi Report

#23

A Recent Save

A Recent Save

1551404 Report

#24

First Time Restoring Furniture/Woodworking!!! Found This Mcm Dresser On The Side Of The Road🤩

First Time Restoring Furniture/Woodworking!!! Found This Mcm Dresser On The Side Of The Road🤩

pidgeott0 Report

#25

No Idea Who Would Buy This, Paint It, And Throw It To The Curb, But I Love My New Lamp 👍

No Idea Who Would Buy This, Paint It, And Throw It To The Curb, But I Love My New Lamp 👍

99_ahc Report

I would have just kept walking, good job.

#26

Finally Finished My First Restoration Project! It’s Not Perfect But I’m Pretty Satisfied! (White Was Before)

Finally Finished My First Restoration Project! It’s Not Perfect But I’m Pretty Satisfied! (White Was Before)

snxwfall Report

#27

Still A Work In Progress But I Love It Already!

Still A Work In Progress But I Love It Already!

gmdel56 Report

#28

I Refinished A Blonde American Of Martinsville Credenza

I Refinished A Blonde American Of Martinsville Credenza

NotElizaHenry Report

#29

They Look Better In Person. Found 1950s Heywood Wakefield Chairs $4 Each, Slathered In Thick Green Drip Dried Paint. I Know It’s Not Their ‘Correct’ Color, But I’m Cheap, Don’t Prefer Light Wood, And They Work For Me, Plus The Wood Grain Is Cool. Total Cost Beyond Materials Already In My House: $8

They Look Better In Person. Found 1950s Heywood Wakefield Chairs $4 Each, Slathered In Thick Green Drip Dried Paint. I Know It’s Not Their ‘Correct’ Color, But I’m Cheap, Don’t Prefer Light Wood, And They Work For Me, Plus The Wood Grain Is Cool. Total Cost Beyond Materials Already In My House: $8

salisburyu Report

#30

My $60 Dinette Set, Leaves Not Pictures. This One Was Really Satisfying For Me

My $60 Dinette Set, Leaves Not Pictures. This One Was Really Satisfying For Me

SusieOPath Report

You did a favor to humanity.

#31

A Small Reversal - From Yellow Spray Paint To All Clean, With Bonus Provenance On The Back

A Small Reversal - From Yellow Spray Paint To All Clean, With Bonus Provenance On The Back

kellyography Report

#32

I Had No Idea How Beautiful It Actually Was!

I Had No Idea How Beautiful It Actually Was!

Any_Communication961 Report

Holy c**p. That's an insane transformation! Beautiful beautiful deep red color.

#33

Found These Chairs For 12$ Each, Stripped Most Of The Black (The Center Was Veneer And Was Scared I Might End Up Messing It Up) I Think They Are Denmark Mcm

Found These Chairs For 12$ Each, Stripped Most Of The Black (The Center Was Veneer And Was Scared I Might End Up Messing It Up) I Think They Are Denmark Mcm

x1savedbabe06 Report

#34

Before And After On My $70 Marketplace Find. Lane Brutalist Nightstands

Before And After On My $70 Marketplace Find. Lane Brutalist Nightstands

feengerz Report

#35

Crossposting This Here. There Really Is A Sub For Everything!

Crossposting This Here. There Really Is A Sub For Everything!

grabacactus Report

#36

Restored This Beauty To Its Original Glory. $20 Goodwill Cedar Chest Returned From Crackled Paint Torture

Restored This Beauty To Its Original Glory. $20 Goodwill Cedar Chest Returned From Crackled Paint Torture

toothqueencolleen Report

That is just an amazing woodwork!

#37

Free Drawer Set Revealed

Free Drawer Set Revealed

Various_Sign_1012 Report

#38

During And After

During And After

Reckless_flamingos Report

#39

Got This Stunning Vanity Off Of Facebook Marketplace. Unfortunately, Someone Mutilated It By Coating It In Three Layers Of Paint Covering It’s Beautiful Real Wood

Got This Stunning Vanity Off Of Facebook Marketplace. Unfortunately, Someone Mutilated It By Coating It In Three Layers Of Paint Covering It’s Beautiful Real Wood

We took more than 20 hours of scrapping the paint, sanding, and refinishing to restore this beauty.

yourjunkismydecor Report

#40

Refinished A Buffet I Got For $25

Refinished A Buffet I Got For $25

rst1981 Report

#41

Stripping! Found This Poor Baby In The Wild

Stripping! Found This Poor Baby In The Wild

Tooooootally Report

#42

I Stripped And Sanded A Dresser I Found Earlier This Summer. It Was My Second Project And I’m Really Happy With The Way It Turned Out

I Stripped And Sanded A Dresser I Found Earlier This Summer. It Was My Second Project And I’m Really Happy With The Way It Turned Out

eclectictortise Report

#43

Very Happy With How This Turned Out!

Very Happy With How This Turned Out!

Sentinel_Victor Report

#44

The Salvation Of A Lane Copenhagen Nightstand

The Salvation Of A Lane Copenhagen Nightstand

TorqueHound Report

#45

One Month Of Work And Countless Hours Of Sanding. Nowhere Near Perfect But I’m Really Proud Of How It Turned Out. Details Of The Restoration In The Comments

One Month Of Work And Countless Hours Of Sanding. Nowhere Near Perfect But I’m Really Proud Of How It Turned Out. Details Of The Restoration In The Comments

cheezedragon25 Report

#46

Thank Goodness The Paint Wasn’t Too Thick And The Wood Was Nice. Easy Restoration But Always Satisfying When You Scrape Off The Paint And Get The First Glimpse Of The Wood Underneath

Thank Goodness The Paint Wasn’t Too Thick And The Wood Was Nice. Easy Restoration But Always Satisfying When You Scrape Off The Paint And Get The First Glimpse Of The Wood Underneath

salisburyu Report

#47

A Mid Century Basset Glow Up! Only Sanded And Teak Oiled, I Loved The Contrast!

A Mid Century Basset Glow Up! Only Sanded And Teak Oiled, I Loved The Contrast!

x1savedbabe06 Report

#48

Found This At The Thrift Store And Figured I Had To Give It A Chance. I've Never Sanded, Stripped Or Finished Anything But I Figured It Couldn't Possibly Get Any Worse. They Also Ripped The Manufacturer Sticker Off The Inside Of The Top Drawer, So I Have No Clue Who Made It. Not Perfect But Better

Found This At The Thrift Store And Figured I Had To Give It A Chance. I've Never Sanded, Stripped Or Finished Anything But I Figured It Couldn't Possibly Get Any Worse. They Also Ripped The Manufacturer Sticker Off The Inside Of The Top Drawer, So I Have No Clue Who Made It. Not Perfect But Better

simymy Report

#49

Most Recent Restoration. Gunni Omann For Axel Christensen Credenza

Most Recent Restoration. Gunni Omann For Axel Christensen Credenza

jose01337 Report

#50

Our Neighbours Left This On The Street! So Glad I Picked It Up 🙌

Our Neighbours Left This On The Street! So Glad I Picked It Up 🙌

sadnoodles Report

#51

Restored Painted Blanket Chest. Walnut Veneers With Burl Walnut And Curly Maple Panels

Restored Painted Blanket Chest. Walnut Veneers With Burl Walnut And Curly Maple Panels

Icntblevethssht Report

#52

Found A ($100+) West Elm Chair By The Dumpster. Was Covered In A Cheap Pink Paint. Came Right Off With A Sponge, Cleaner, And Some Elbow Grease!

Found A ($100+) West Elm Chair By The Dumpster. Was Covered In A Cheap Pink Paint. Came Right Off With A Sponge, Cleaner, And Some Elbow Grease!

ursusart Report

#53

Picked This Cutie Up On The Side Of The Road A Few Years Back!

Picked This Cutie Up On The Side Of The Road A Few Years Back!

mollyjostree Report

#54

Got Me An Old, Damaged Bookcase For 5€

Got Me An Old, Damaged Bookcase For 5€

nightonless Report

#55

Just Finished Fixing Up This Desk! First Time Doing A Project Like This

Just Finished Fixing Up This Desk! First Time Doing A Project Like This

Leelubell Report

#56

Refinished A Painted Gem. Harlequin Line For American Of Martinsville Designed By Merton Gershun

Refinished A Painted Gem. Harlequin Line For American Of Martinsville Designed By Merton Gershun

Pandapuss33 Report

#57

Fb Flip! Not Perfect But Much Better

Fb Flip! Not Perfect But Much Better

tealmarw Report

#58

Tried To Bring An Original 60's Bassett Mayan Nightstand Back To Life After A Furniture Flipper Got Their Hands On It

Tried To Bring An Original 60's Bassett Mayan Nightstand Back To Life After A Furniture Flipper Got Their Hands On It

aesopsfuzzysocks Report

#59

How It Started vs. How It’s Going. Now I Just Need To Reattach The Handle And All That Will Be Left Will Be To Find A Spot For It In My House (The Hard Part)

How It Started vs. How It’s Going. Now I Just Need To Reattach The Handle And All That Will Be Left Will Be To Find A Spot For It In My House (The Hard Part)

Robertomiopalmo Report

#60

Bassett Rescue: Before And After

Bassett Rescue: Before And After

FromCornerToCrumb Report

#61

Stanley Furniture “Rosewood Bow Tie” Credenza I Restored

Stanley Furniture “Rosewood Bow Tie” Credenza I Restored

Mike_Michaelson Report

#62

First Reverse Pinterest Project On These Danish Mid Century Candlesticks

First Reverse Pinterest Project On These Danish Mid Century Candlesticks

Oldisthenewnew Report

#63

This Little Lady Has Been Reverse Pinterested And Brought Back To A Mid Century Beauty! Normal Wear For Her Age

This Little Lady Has Been Reverse Pinterested And Brought Back To A Mid Century Beauty! Normal Wear For Her Age

scribsvintage Report

#64

Six Asko Chairs From The 1940's Has Gone Through Major Renovation

Six Asko Chairs From The 1940's Has Gone Through Major Renovation

hemfixtheresa Report

#65

Broyhill Pacemaker - Not Perfect, But I’m Pleased With My First Paint Removal Project So Far

Broyhill Pacemaker - Not Perfect, But I’m Pleased With My First Paint Removal Project So Far

Thriftedla Report

#66

Revived A Streaky, Drab Paint Job! Not Perfect (The Wood Color Is Inconsistent, And There’s Some Dings), But I’m Jazzed It’s Finally Done

Revived A Streaky, Drab Paint Job! Not Perfect (The Wood Color Is Inconsistent, And There’s Some Dings), But I’m Jazzed It’s Finally Done

teaspoonmoon Report

#67

Recent Amateur Refinish I Did. The chairs Are Brasilia But Would Love Help ID-Ing The Table (Maybe Broyhill Forward 70 Line)

Recent Amateur Refinish I Did. The chairs Are Brasilia But Would Love Help ID-Ing The Table (Maybe Broyhill Forward 70 Line)

GoalHuman Report

