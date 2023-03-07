This online group documents these cases, where enterprising or possibly well-meaning individuals ‘converted’ items to look more like aesthetic trends straight out of Pinterest. Fortunately for viewers and buyers alike, they also document how people restore these items. So scroll down, upvote your favorite ‘rescues,’ and check out our previous article here .

Antique furniture in good condition is getting harder and harder to come by since the natural wear and tear of time always takes its toll. Imagine the horror of going to a flea market or yard sale, and seeing a fresh, but out-of-place coat of paint over an item made almost 100 years ago.

#1 Not Sure If This Counts As "Reverse" Or "Slightly Un-Pinterested", But I Like It

#2 $25 Solid Teak Table

#3 $75 Craigslist Find. Ended Up Getting It For Free After He Saw We Were Expecting. First Time Refinishing Something!! Pleased With How It Came Out

Many of the pieces here might not be strictly speaking antiques. While the style might be that of a previous century, or even older, Christie’s, the famed London auction house, defines antique furniture as at least 100 years old. But a quality piece doesn’t have to be a century old for an enterprising person to try and ruin it with ‘modern’ features. Aesthetic trends come and go quite rapidly in this day and age, which might benefit fashion designers, who can create items quite quickly. Furniture, particularly good quality furniture, can take so long to construct that the current trends may have shifted twice by the time the craftsperson is done. Unfortunately, many interior design enthusiasts or simply potential sellers think they can get a better deal or more attention by modifying an existing piece into something that better fits the current fad.

#4 Liked The Shape Of This Vase And Knew It Was Spray Painted, No Guess As To What Was Underneath But Decided To Give It A Go. Pleasantly Surprised

#5 For $8, I Couldn't Pass Up The Challenge

#6 This Weeks Goodwill Find. Why Would Anyone Have Painted This??

If you are in the market for used furniture, it’s important to take some precautions so you don’t fork over serious cash for a lemon. As this list shows, people can be pretty good at making excellent pieces look terrible, but they are just as good at upselling terrible items. So first and foremost, make sure you are buying from a trusted seller. Like shopping for real estate, it’s best to see the item in person and maybe avoid online sales if you can.

#7 Teak Table Restoration

#8 Before & After: Mcm Hutch From Fb Marketplace

#9 My Uncle Fixed Up This Desk That You Guys Identified As A Jan Kuypers Piece. I Think It Looks Pretty Neat

Ture antique and vintage items will often have paperwork verifying the age and craft that went into them. Always make sure to look for potential damage in areas not shown in the pictures, like the back side of a wardrobe or the inside of shelves. Some experts advise that you always avoid old mattresses, if possible. Once a stain or smell has ingrained itself, it can be very difficult to clean out without the help of a professional. And at that point, you might as well just buy a new one.

#10 Bye Bye, Yellow "Antiqued" Paint!

#11 Goodwill Rescue Of The Week Saw Some Cobalt On The Bottom Of This Bud Vase. Got The Twine And Hot Glue Off Only To Find That It Had Three Layers Of Paint On It (Black, Gold, And Red). Some Soaking In Boiling Water And Some Very Satisfying Paint Peels Gave Me This



#12 My First Before/After. Any Id Help Would Be Awesome

More enterprising buyers might find an interesting item of furniture in poor condition and decide to reupholster or refinish it. This can be a great way to get an old, vintage piece of furniture while still having it feel and look like it was made recently. While more expensive than other options, good furniture will last you a long time, and who wants to cheap out on an uncomfortable bed, sofa, or chair?

#13 Saved At $30 Bassett Mid-Century Nightstand

#14 Never Would’ve Thought Such Beautiful Grain Was Hiding Under This 70 Year Old Paint Job

#15 Before And After Refinishing A Painted Zenith Mid Century Record Console I Got For $25. Please Please Please Don’t Paint Nice Furniture

Plus, refinishing an item lets you make it fit your home design more precisely. Make sure to take pictures of the room you plan to place the item in. It can be hard to plan for what you’ll find at a flea market or secondhand store. So it’s best to still work out a few guidelines of what style, color, and finish you are looking for. If an item doesn’t fit completely, assess if it can be refinished to work with your intended design.

#16 Lent A Helping Hand To This Poor Cedar Chest (Henderich Furniture Company). Boy, Was I Pleasantly Surprised To Find Such A Gorgeous Grain Beneath That Paint

#17 Before And After: Green Secretary

#18 I Was Not Looking For A Project But Walked Past This Table In A Thrift Store And Felt Obligated To Address This Monstrosity

To that end, it’s always a good idea to try before you buy. Some items can look fantastic but might be supremely unergonomic or uncomfortable. You can reupholster a couch, but if the angle of the back is unbearable, there is little someone can do. Also, make sure to get an idea of the weight of the item and its dimensions. Even with delivery specialists, you can easily run into logistical problems, like a giant wardrobe not fitting through any doors or a dining table so heavy you can barely get it off the ground.

#19 Finally Finished Rescuing This 1954 Beauty! (Details In Original Post Comments)

#20 Saw This At Goodwill For $30 And Knew Something Amazing Was Underneath. Never Restored Furniture Before So It’s Not Perfect But I Love It

#21 My Dad Didn't Have Much Respect For Nice Furniture, So He Painted This Glossy White And Wrote On It With A Sharpie. I Restored It

#22 My $10 Garage Sale Find Was Pristinely Preserved Under So Many Layers Of Paint

#23 A Recent Save

#24 First Time Restoring Furniture/Woodworking!!! Found This Mcm Dresser On The Side Of The Road🤩

#25 No Idea Who Would Buy This, Paint It, And Throw It To The Curb, But I Love My New Lamp 👍

#26 Finally Finished My First Restoration Project! It’s Not Perfect But I’m Pretty Satisfied! (White Was Before)

#27 Still A Work In Progress But I Love It Already!

#28 I Refinished A Blonde American Of Martinsville Credenza

#29 They Look Better In Person. Found 1950s Heywood Wakefield Chairs $4 Each, Slathered In Thick Green Drip Dried Paint. I Know It’s Not Their ‘Correct’ Color, But I’m Cheap, Don’t Prefer Light Wood, And They Work For Me, Plus The Wood Grain Is Cool. Total Cost Beyond Materials Already In My House: $8

#30 My $60 Dinette Set, Leaves Not Pictures. This One Was Really Satisfying For Me

#31 A Small Reversal - From Yellow Spray Paint To All Clean, With Bonus Provenance On The Back

#32 I Had No Idea How Beautiful It Actually Was!

#33 Found These Chairs For 12$ Each, Stripped Most Of The Black (The Center Was Veneer And Was Scared I Might End Up Messing It Up) I Think They Are Denmark Mcm

#34 Before And After On My $70 Marketplace Find. Lane Brutalist Nightstands

#35 Crossposting This Here. There Really Is A Sub For Everything!

#36 Restored This Beauty To Its Original Glory. $20 Goodwill Cedar Chest Returned From Crackled Paint Torture

#37 Free Drawer Set Revealed

#38 During And After

#39 Got This Stunning Vanity Off Of Facebook Marketplace. Unfortunately, Someone Mutilated It By Coating It In Three Layers Of Paint Covering It’s Beautiful Real Wood We took more than 20 hours of scrapping the paint, sanding, and refinishing to restore this beauty.



#40 Refinished A Buffet I Got For $25

#41 Stripping! Found This Poor Baby In The Wild

#42 I Stripped And Sanded A Dresser I Found Earlier This Summer. It Was My Second Project And I’m Really Happy With The Way It Turned Out

#43 Very Happy With How This Turned Out!

#44 The Salvation Of A Lane Copenhagen Nightstand

#45 One Month Of Work And Countless Hours Of Sanding. Nowhere Near Perfect But I’m Really Proud Of How It Turned Out. Details Of The Restoration In The Comments

#46 Thank Goodness The Paint Wasn’t Too Thick And The Wood Was Nice. Easy Restoration But Always Satisfying When You Scrape Off The Paint And Get The First Glimpse Of The Wood Underneath

#47 A Mid Century Basset Glow Up! Only Sanded And Teak Oiled, I Loved The Contrast!

#48 Found This At The Thrift Store And Figured I Had To Give It A Chance. I've Never Sanded, Stripped Or Finished Anything But I Figured It Couldn't Possibly Get Any Worse. They Also Ripped The Manufacturer Sticker Off The Inside Of The Top Drawer, So I Have No Clue Who Made It. Not Perfect But Better

#49 Most Recent Restoration. Gunni Omann For Axel Christensen Credenza

#50 Our Neighbours Left This On The Street! So Glad I Picked It Up 🙌

#51 Restored Painted Blanket Chest. Walnut Veneers With Burl Walnut And Curly Maple Panels

#52 Found A ($100+) West Elm Chair By The Dumpster. Was Covered In A Cheap Pink Paint. Came Right Off With A Sponge, Cleaner, And Some Elbow Grease!

#53 Picked This Cutie Up On The Side Of The Road A Few Years Back!

#54 Got Me An Old, Damaged Bookcase For 5€

#55 Just Finished Fixing Up This Desk! First Time Doing A Project Like This

#56 Refinished A Painted Gem. Harlequin Line For American Of Martinsville Designed By Merton Gershun

#57 Fb Flip! Not Perfect But Much Better

#58 Tried To Bring An Original 60's Bassett Mayan Nightstand Back To Life After A Furniture Flipper Got Their Hands On It

#59 How It Started vs. How It’s Going. Now I Just Need To Reattach The Handle And All That Will Be Left Will Be To Find A Spot For It In My House (The Hard Part)

#60 Bassett Rescue: Before And After

#61 Stanley Furniture “Rosewood Bow Tie” Credenza I Restored

#62 First Reverse Pinterest Project On These Danish Mid Century Candlesticks

#63 This Little Lady Has Been Reverse Pinterested And Brought Back To A Mid Century Beauty! Normal Wear For Her Age

#64 Six Asko Chairs From The 1940's Has Gone Through Major Renovation

#65 Broyhill Pacemaker - Not Perfect, But I’m Pleased With My First Paint Removal Project So Far

#66 Revived A Streaky, Drab Paint Job! Not Perfect (The Wood Color Is Inconsistent, And There’s Some Dings), But I’m Jazzed It’s Finally Done