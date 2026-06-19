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In the province of Santiago del Estero, far from the large animal welfare organizations that often dominate headlines, Eduardo Groh Riermersma has built something extraordinary. He is the founder of Refugio El Montecito, an animal sanctuary that has become one of Argentina's most recognized rescue initiatives. What began as a personal effort to help abandoned dogs has evolved into a vast refuge that today cares for hundreds of animals, many of whom arrived with little chance of survival. Elderly dogs, animals with disabilities, victims of abuse, and those requiring lifelong medical care make up a large part of the population at El Montecito, a reflection of Eduardo's commitment to the animals that are most often overlooked by traditional adoption systems.

The scale of the refuge is difficult to comprehend until you see it. More than 600 rescued dogs currently live under its care, while thousands more have passed through its gates over the years. Some were found after traffic accidents. Others arrived suffering from severe malnutrition, untreated illnesses, abandonment, or prolonged neglect. Many require surgeries, rehabilitation, specialized diets, and ongoing veterinary attention. Maintaining a sanctuary of this size demands far more than compassion alone. It requires infrastructure, medical resources, dedicated staff and volunteers, and a level of daily commitment that few people ever witness.

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