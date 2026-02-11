Rescued From The Streets Of Brazil, This Pit Bull Goes From Scared To Spoiled

ADVERTISEMENT

People were shocked when they saw the sorry state Rubi the pit bull was in. This is, sadly, not uncommon for strays in Brazil. But thanks to the people who refused to look away, this dog’s story soon began to change. What happened next was a slow rebuild: from survival to safety, from fear to trust, and eventually, to the kind of happy ending most street dogs never get.

Our team got in touch with the woman who rescued Rubi to find out more about how she was found and where she is now. Scroll down to read the full interview.

More info: Instagram

Rubi was spotted on the streets of Viçosa looking like she’d already run out of options

Emaciated pit bull standing on rough concrete ground, showing ribs and a scared expression.

Image credits: sovipavicosa

Asked where Rubi was found and what state she was in at the time, Luciana Pinheiro shared: “Rubi was found on the streets of Viçosa, Brazil, extremely underweight, weak, frightened, and at serious risk due to hunger and abandonment.”

Up close, it was clear she was a dog in crisis

Pit Bull rescued from the streets of Brazil, lying on the floor with a scared posture in a dimly lit corner.

She kept her distance at first, like she’d learned people usually don’t mean well

Emaciated pit bull rescued from Brazil streets eating kibble on a concrete floor against a gray wall.

She explained that it didn’t take long for Rubi to start recovering: “Once safe, Rubi showed she was a very gentle and docile pit bull. With time, care, and affection, her fear slowly turned into trust.”

The rescue began with the hardest part: getting her to believe help was real

Pit bull being bathed and cared for, showing transformation from scared to spoiled rescue dog.

The first signs of change weren’t dramatic, but they were small moments of calm

Pit bull rescued from Brazil streets, resting on a blanket, showing ribs and a scared demeanor.

Local organizations also played a major role in Rubi’s transformation, Luciana explained: “Rubi’s recovery was supported by the Sociedade Viçosense de Proteção aos Animais (SOVIPA), an organization dedicated to rescuing, protecting, and rehabilitating abandoned animals in Viçosa. Their work was essential in giving Rubi the care and support she needed to rebuild her life and find a forever home.”

Once she was safely out of danger, Rubi was given the space to adapt

Pit bull resting on beige couch next to red pillow, showing signs of recovery after rescue from the streets of Brazil.

As her body recovered, her personality started peeking through the fear

Pit bull rescued from the streets of Brazil resting comfortably on a beige couch with red cushions in a cozy room.

Asked what Rubi’s life looks like today, the response was: “Rubi was adopted by Jade Guimarães, who welcomed her into a loving and permanent home. Today, Rubi lives surrounded by affection, rests peacefully, and knows she will never be alone again. Through social media, it is clear that she is truly happy with her new family.”

And then came the biggest turning point: someone chose her for good

Man and woman smiling with a rescued pit bull, showing a pit bull going from scared to spoiled in a loving home.

She went from surviving outside to mastering the art of the peaceful nap

Pit Bull resting peacefully on a couch, showing calm and comfort after being rescued from the streets of Brazil.

The anxious, guarded look faded, replaced by the smile of a dog who belongs

Happy pit bull rescued from the streets of Brazil with tongue out enjoying outdoor playtime in the sun

Her sweet personality and cuddly nature really emerged in her forever home with Jade and her family

Man in a black hoodie gently holding a relaxed brown and white pit bull, showcasing rescued pit bull from Brazil.

The street taught her to be tough; her home is teaching her it’s okay to be soft

Pit bull rescued from the streets of Brazil looking up with attentive eyes, showing trust and affection indoors.

Walks aren’t escapes anymore, they’re just walks, with a human she trusts beside her

Brown and white pit bull rescued from streets of Brazil, happily lying on grass with a stick in mouth on a sunny day.

Being in the streets is soon going to be a distant memory for Rubi

Pit bull rescued from the streets of Brazil looking out a window, showing a journey from scared to spoiled.

And this has allowed her to grow into a beautiful, healthy dog

Pit bull lying in grass with a toy, happy and relaxed after being rescued from the streets of Brazil.

Rubi didn’t just get rescued, she got a life where she’s treated like family

Two women outdoors smiling with a rescued pit bull and another dog in a mountainous area in Brazil.

If you want to follow or support the organization which helped Rubi survive and find her forever home, you can do so on their Instagram page.