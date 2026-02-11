Rescued From The Streets Of Brazil, This Pit Bull Goes From Scared To Spoiled

Rescued From The Streets Of Brazil, This Pit Bull Goes From Scared To SpoiledInterview
People were shocked when they saw the sorry state Rubi the pit bull was in. This is, sadly, not uncommon for strays in Brazil. But thanks to the people who refused to look away, this dog’s story soon began to change. What happened next was a slow rebuild: from survival to safety, from fear to trust, and eventually, to the kind of happy ending most street dogs never get.
Our team got in touch with the woman who rescued Rubi to find out more about how she was found and where she is now. Scroll down to read the full interview.
Rubi was spotted on the streets of Viçosa looking like she’d already run out of options
Image credits: sovipavicosa
Asked where Rubi was found and what state she was in at the time, Luciana Pinheiro shared: “Rubi was found on the streets of Viçosa, Brazil, extremely underweight, weak, frightened, and at serious risk due to hunger and abandonment.”
Up close, it was clear she was a dog in crisis
Image credits: sovipavicosa
She kept her distance at first, like she’d learned people usually don’t mean well
Image credits: sovipavicosa
She explained that it didn’t take long for Rubi to start recovering: “Once safe, Rubi showed she was a very gentle and docile pit bull. With time, care, and affection, her fear slowly turned into trust.”
The rescue began with the hardest part: getting her to believe help was real
Image credits: sovipavicosa
The first signs of change weren’t dramatic, but they were small moments of calm
Image credits: sovipavicosa
Local organizations also played a major role in Rubi’s transformation, Luciana explained: “Rubi’s recovery was supported by the Sociedade Viçosense de Proteção aos Animais (SOVIPA), an organization dedicated to rescuing, protecting, and rehabilitating abandoned animals in Viçosa. Their work was essential in giving Rubi the care and support she needed to rebuild her life and find a forever home.”
Once she was safely out of danger, Rubi was given the space to adapt
Image credits: sovipavicosa
As her body recovered, her personality started peeking through the fear
Image credits: sovipavicosa
Asked what Rubi’s life looks like today, the response was: “Rubi was adopted by Jade Guimarães, who welcomed her into a loving and permanent home. Today, Rubi lives surrounded by affection, rests peacefully, and knows she will never be alone again. Through social media, it is clear that she is truly happy with her new family.”
And then came the biggest turning point: someone chose her for good
Image credits: sovipavicosa
She went from surviving outside to mastering the art of the peaceful nap
Image credits: sovipavicosa
The anxious, guarded look faded, replaced by the smile of a dog who belongs
Image credits: sovipavicosa
Her sweet personality and cuddly nature really emerged in her forever home with Jade and her family
Image credits: sovipavicosa
The street taught her to be tough; her home is teaching her it’s okay to be soft
Image credits: sovipavicosa
Walks aren’t escapes anymore, they’re just walks, with a human she trusts beside her
Image credits: sovipavicosa
Being in the streets is soon going to be a distant memory for Rubi
Image credits: sovipavicosa
And this has allowed her to grow into a beautiful, healthy dog
Image credits: sovipavicosa
Rubi didn’t just get rescued, she got a life where she’s treated like family
Image credits: sovipavicosa
If you want to follow or support the organization which helped Rubi survive and find her forever home, you can do so on their Instagram page.
