In 16 years, I have discovered more than a hundred abandoned pianos in Europe for my artistic series "Requiem pour pianos." It is meant to represent scenes that I photograph in exactly the way I found them.

A year ago, I decided to go to the United States to discover new abandoned places and to find new pianos. I had been working on this project for more than 5 years: making contacts, searching on the internet, creating links with photographers, associations, and institutions...

On November 9th, 2022, the United States reopened its borders to Europeans, so I quickly decided to leave and realize this dream that I had planned for years.

What an unforgettable experience! On the spot, I crossed the state of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Accompanied by an American friend, we visited more than 20 abandoned places. Victorian houses, hotels, old boarding schools, theatres...

I immortalized nine pianos in varying states of disrepair. Many Lester, Cunningham, Poole, and Steinway & Sons pianos. I also recorded the sounds, in situ, of all the photographed pianos for my future art project.

More info: romainthiery.fr | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Requiem Pour Pianos 118

Abandoned music room since the nineties, where only this New York Sohmer & Co. piano remains.

romain thiery
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Requiem Pour Pianos 119

In the center of a small town, this wooden house is slowly seeing its beauty fade. Inside I discovered an incredible scene centered around a Poole piano.

romain thiery
Joanne Lawrence
Joanne Lawrence
1 year ago

There's so much I want to know about the rest of this room and house. What are all the books? When and why was the house abandoned? Who are the people in the photos/portrait, and why did no one ever come back for even those sentimental objects? The room looks almost frozen in time but for the peeling paint on the door.

View more comments
#3

Requiem Pour Pianos 113

Along a narrow road in the middle of a Pennsylvania, I found this small wooden house still filled with personal objects and a strange blue Poole piano. According to documents found on site, the house has not been lived in since the 1980s.

romain thiery
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
1 year ago

I love the colour of the piano - I cannot imagine it having been abandoned for 40 years!

View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Requiem Pour Pianos 117

A beautiful Steinway & Sons piano inside the sanctuary of an abandoned Presbyterian church.

romain thiery
everyone's favorite person
everyone's favorite person
1 year ago

I was so busy staring at the stained glass, I almost missed the piano

View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Requiem Pour Pianos 114

Two Lester pianos inside the auditorium of the abandoned J.W. Cooper High School in Pennsylvania.

romain thiery
Amery
Amery
1 year ago

Ahhh....to have BEEN THERE in their prime!!! I can almost hear & smell the room.

#6

Requiem Pour Pianos 123

Sitting discreetly atop a hill, this Victorian house has not been lived in for a very long time. The owner, who was certainly a music lover, abandoned the house, leaving everything behind, including this Cunningham piano.

romain thiery
View more comments
#7

Requiem Pour Pianos 128

Deep in the middle of a vast forest, I discovered this upright piano suffering from excess humidity and exposure to the elements.

romain thiery
scapa joe
scapa joe
1 year ago

Wow, the stairs are brilliant, I want to go upstairs and look round

View more comments
#8

Requiem Pour Pianos 122

Steinway & Sons grand piano in this house was abandoned for more than two decades.

romain thiery
John Baker
John Baker
1 year ago

Quite a bit more than two decades, from the looks of it.

View more comments
#9

Requiem Pour Pianos 115

I discovered a Cunningham piano in this dilapidated Victorian house. Founded in 1891, the Cunningham Piano Company was one of the largest and most successful manufacturers in the Philadelphia piano industry.

romain thiery
Amery
Amery
1 year ago

If pianos could talk...I bet that beaut would have some stories to tell.

#10

Requiem Pour Pianos 120

This beautiful Victorian home still houses a Lester upright piano that’s in good working condition.

romain thiery
Amery
Amery
1 year ago

Why did not YOU, good sir, rescue this working Lester?

#11

Requiem Pour Pianos 116 II

I discovered a Cunningham piano in this dilapidated Victorian house.

romain thiery
Amery
Amery
1 year ago

Once again; if pianos (or old homes) could tell us what secrets they hold.

View more comments
