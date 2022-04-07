In 16 years, I have discovered more than a hundred abandoned pianos in Europe for my artistic series "Requiem pour pianos." It is meant to represent scenes that I photograph in exactly the way I found them.

A year ago, I decided to go to the United States to discover new abandoned places and to find new pianos. I had been working on this project for more than 5 years: making contacts, searching on the internet, creating links with photographers, associations, and institutions...

On November 9th, 2022, the United States reopened its borders to Europeans, so I quickly decided to leave and realize this dream that I had planned for years.

What an unforgettable experience! On the spot, I crossed the state of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Accompanied by an American friend, we visited more than 20 abandoned places. Victorian houses, hotels, old boarding schools, theatres...

I immortalized nine pianos in varying states of disrepair. Many Lester, Cunningham, Poole, and Steinway & Sons pianos. I also recorded the sounds, in situ, of all the photographed pianos for my future art project. You can check out my other piano photographs here, here, here, here, here, and here.

To see more on this project, feel free to visit my website!

