In a world of digital chaos, the comic Doodle Cuddles offers gentle laughs and sweet reminders of love found in the little moments. This charming series captures the everyday quirks of couples—waiting, teasing, sleepy mornings, and small sacrifices—with warmth and humor.

Inspired by the creator’s own relationship, these simple, cozy scenes feel deeply familiar. More than just funny cartoons, they’re heartfelt stories celebrating the beauty of everyday love.

Scroll down to discover a selection of the best works from this cartoonist that we’ve picked just for you today.

More info: Instagram

#1

Couple in doodle cuddles comic, girl standing on stool to kiss boy, capturing everyday couple life moments.

doodle_cuddles Report

    #2

    Couple in doodle cuddles comic shows funny everyday couple life moments of getting ready and playful delays.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #3

    Couple in doodle cuddles comics using bricks under blanket to avoid being cold, capturing everyday couple life humor.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #4

    Couple life doodle cuddles comic showing playful moments between partners balancing gaming and bedtime routine.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #5

    Man anxiously calling while woman sleeps, a doodle cuddles comic capturing everyday couple life moments.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #6

    Couple in doodle cuddles comics deciding to watch a movie, then happily cuddling as one falls asleep quickly.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #7

    Couple life doodle cuddles comic showing a tired man recharged with a loving kiss from his partner.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #8

    Couple sharing a sweet and funny doodle cuddles comic scene capturing everyday couple life moments.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #9

    Couple sharing a sweet moment with gentle head massage in a doodle cuddles comic capturing everyday couple life.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #10

    Couple in doodle cuddles comic, man surprised by rose petal trail and tasked with washing dishes afterward.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #11

    Couple sharing a funny kitchen moment in a doodle cuddles comic illustrating everyday couple life humor.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #12

    Couple in a doodle cuddles comic with wifi outage and sweet interaction capturing everyday couple life moments.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #13

    Couple life doodle cuddles comic showing a man dressed as Spider-Man spotting a woman in a building window.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #14

    Couple in a doodle cuddles comic, showing a man suggesting a clean shave and a woman reacting dramatically.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #15

    Couple in a pool with a flamingo float, showing sweet and funny doodle cuddles capturing everyday couple life moments.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #16

    Couple at ice cream cart in doodle cuddles comic, capturing sweet and funny moments of everyday couple life.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #17

    Couple sharing a sweet moment with doodle cuddles comic, capturing everyday love and playful couple life.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #18

    Couple sharing a funny moment while driving, captured in a doodle cuddles comic about everyday couple life.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #19

    Couple moments from doodle cuddles comics showing love and funny everyday couple life in a cozy bedroom setting.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #20

    Couple in a doodle cuddles comic exchanging a colorful gift box that surprises with Holi colors, capturing everyday couple life moments.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #21

    Couple cuddles and cute dreams depicted in a doodle cuddle comic capturing everyday couple life moments.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #22

    Couple in doodle cuddles comics sharing funny and sweet moments that capture everyday couple life and warmth.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #23

    Cartoon couple in Halloween costume testing scene, funny doodle cuddles comic capturing everyday couple life moments.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #24

    Couple in doodle cuddles comic taking selfies and reacting to photos, capturing everyday couple life with humor.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #25

    Couple in bed talking about childhood cartoons with Pokémon, woman dreaming in Pikachu costume hugging partner comic doodle cuddles.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #26

    Couple in doodle cuddles comic with man playing cricket and woman giving him a cap as a funny everyday couple moment.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #27

    Couple in doodle cuddles comic as woman stops man from killing mosquito, capturing everyday couple life humor and sweetness.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #28

    Couple sharing a sweet moment in a Doodle Cuddles comic with winter snowflakes and playful dialogue.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #29

    Couple sharing a sweet moment as the man paints the woman's nails in a doodle cuddles comic about everyday couple life.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #30

    Couple in a doodle cuddles comic deciding between working on art or resting together on the couch.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #31

    Couple sharing a sweet moment in a doodle cuddles comic about everyday couple life and patience.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #32

    Couple in a doodle cuddles comic showing care as one person tends to their sick partner wrapped in a blanket on a couch.

    doodle_cuddles Report

    #33

    Couple sharing sweet and funny moments in doodle cuddles comics depicting everyday couple life and playful interactions.

    doodle_cuddles Report

