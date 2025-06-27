ADVERTISEMENT

In a world of digital chaos, the comic Doodle Cuddles offers gentle laughs and sweet reminders of love found in the little moments. This charming series captures the everyday quirks of couples—waiting, teasing, sleepy mornings, and small sacrifices—with warmth and humor.

Inspired by the creator’s own relationship, these simple, cozy scenes feel deeply familiar. More than just funny cartoons, they’re heartfelt stories celebrating the beauty of everyday love.

Scroll down to discover a selection of the best works from this cartoonist that we’ve picked just for you today.

More info: Instagram