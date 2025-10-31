ADVERTISEMENT

We all worry too much… and that’s probably why Clark Roberts decided to create his comic series ‘The Weekly Concern.’ As the author himself describes it, it serves “as an outlet for my concerns... I have many concerns.”

The Seattle-based cartoonist perfectly captures the hilarious tragedy of being human and all the dilemmas that come with it. Blending dry humor with emotional honesty, his minimalist panels explore everything from self-doubt and anxiety to awkward social interactions and existential dread – all delivered with a smirk and a sigh.

You can follow more of his thoughtful absurdity on Instagram, where new comics appear regularly to remind us that being human is weird, wonderful, and just a little bit exhausting.

More info: Instagram | theweeklyconcern.com

#1

Comic from The Weekly Concern showing a man at a computer reflecting on everyday anxiety and celebrity obsession.

theweeklyconcern Report

    #2

    Comic showing a character repeatedly thinking about anxiety in different everyday settings, illustrating relatable anxiety feelings.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #3

    Comic panels showing a man’s relatable anxiety thoughts about others reading his comics and judging his mental health.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #4

    Comic showing a person locking a door, followed by views of buildings and Earth, capturing everyday anxiety moments.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #5

    Comic showing a person reflecting on legacy and achievement, capturing everyday anxiety emotions through simple illustrations.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #6

    Comic panels showing a man repeatedly worrying about having an anxiety disorder, capturing everyday anxiety visually.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #7

    Two characters in a comic from The Weekly Concern discuss anxiety about making friends and reaching out socially.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #8

    Two characters discuss feeling out of control, illustrating everyday anxiety in a relatable comic from The Weekly Concern.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #9

    Comic strip illustrating relatable everyday anxiety about finishing a book, capturing thoughts and self-doubt humorously.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #10

    Comic strip showing a man with stomach pain worrying about his anxiety in relatable everyday anxiety comics.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #11

    Comic panels showing a character expressing conflicting feelings, illustrating relatable anxiety in everyday life from The Weekly Concern.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #12

    Two characters in a comic from The Weekly Concern discussing daily walks and relatable everyday anxiety.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #13

    Comic panels from The Weekly Concern showing a man expressing everyday anxiety during a therapy session.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #14

    Two men in a comic strip discussing past breakups, capturing relatable everyday anxiety from The Weekly Concern.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #15

    Comic panels from The Weekly Concern illustrating everyday anxiety with a character expressing importance and social concern.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #16

    Comic from The Weekly Concern showing two characters discussing anxiety over a hard life decision and inevitable regret.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #17

    Comic from The Weekly Concern showing a character humorously addressing everyday anxiety with self-critical dialogue.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #18

    Comic from The Weekly Concern showing two men discussing regret about having kids, capturing everyday anxiety feelings.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #19

    Comic from The Weekly Concern showing a job interview highlighting everyday anxiety about job security and the future.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #20

    Comic panels from The Weekly Concern illustrating everyday anxiety with a character questioning self-love and neighborly kindness.

    theweeklyconcern Report

    #21

    Relatable comics from The Weekly Concern showing a character holding a sign about everyday anxiety.

    theweeklyconcern Report

