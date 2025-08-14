ADVERTISEMENT

For over two decades, comic artist Eric Salinas has been creating funny, relatable stories that balance sharp humor with unexpected depth. Best known for his series "Something About Celeste" and its spin-off "Paige and Her Psyche," Eric has built a loyal audience online who come back for characters that feel both entertaining and strangely familiar.

We also got the chance to talk with him about his journey, creative process, and what keeps him passionate about making comics.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic panels by Eric Salinas showing a woman confused on a call and a support agent explaining with humor.

ericcartoonist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Eric told us how it all began:

"I have been making comics for over two decades, publishing in student newspapers or submitting to syndicates throughout the years. But I would say I’ve only been a digital cartoonist — posting on social media or various comic websites — for ten years, since August 2015. I make two comics primarily: Something About Celeste, and to a lesser extent, the spin-off Paige and Her Psyche."
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic panels of a woman applying makeup with relatable humor in Eric Salinas comics from Paige and Her Psyche series.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic by Eric Salinas showing a blonde woman making funny zombie gestures and talking about wanting your heart.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When describing his work, he pointed out the contrast between the two series:

    "Something About Celeste is about a naive, slightly dumb young woman who manages to say the most inappropriate things. She’s been described as 'both innocent and incredibly dirty at the same time.' Paige and Her Psyche, on the other hand, is about a woman prone to depression who has conversations with her conscience — a more introspective comic that offers a contrast to the sophomoric humor of Celeste."
    #4

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas featuring relatable, humorous dialogue about cultural language mix-ups in everyday life.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic by Eric Salinas showing a relatable office scene where a sneeze leads to an awkward apology and funny moment.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On where ideas come from, Eric explained that inspiration can strike in a few different ways. "Sometimes I get ideas from humorous memes I find online. I’ll reword the text to fit a four-panel story and then illustrate it. Even though many memes are unsigned, I usually include them with my comic and credit the meme creator as best I can. But most of the time, my ideas come from conversations with friends. Our chats often go off the rails and take ridiculous turns — later I revisit those moments and think about how to turn them into comics."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comic by Eric Salinas showing a humorous conversation about brown eyes between a blonde woman and a man.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic by Eric Salinas shows two women discussing qualities in a male companion with humor and relatable dialogue.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Of course, creating comics comes with its own challenges. Eric admitted that finding the time to illustrate and polish each piece is the hardest part, since he balances this work with a day job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The most challenging part is definitely illustrating and coloring the comic — especially finding the time, since I also work a day job. If I’m lucky, I can make one comic per week."
    #8

    Comic by Eric Salinas depicting a humorous exchange about a Spanish penpal’s misunderstood message.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Relatable comic by Eric Salinas featuring humor and everyday life struggles portrayed through expressive characters.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But even with those challenges, there’s a particular moment in the process that makes it all worth it.

    "The part I enjoy the most is coming up with punchlines that truly surprise the reader. I love the moment when something unexpected lands — that’s always the most rewarding."
    #10

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas featuring two women talking humorously about body image and jeans in a park setting.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic by Eric Salinas showing two characters humorously discussing awkward texts with funny grammar errors.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Finally, we asked what has kept him going after so many years in the comic world. His answer was simple but heartfelt. "What keeps me passionate after all these years is when regular readers start identifying with and sympathizing with my characters. More than just making jokes, I love creating characters that people genuinely enjoy spending time with online."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas featuring two women in a café discussing relatable feelings with humor and comic relief.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic by Eric Salinas showing a couple playing video games with a humorous, relatable dialogue about treasure.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic by Eric Salinas showing two women discussing family dynamics in a relatable and humorous way.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas features relatable humor with a woman and her muse discussing creative ideas and moose puns.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Relatable comic by Eric Salinas featuring two women humorously discussing flirting and bisexuality in four panels.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas featuring characters in humorous, relatable scenes with Mexican-themed hats and dialogue.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas showing a humorous conversation about assumptions and relatable social topics.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas showing two women discussing creativity, self-worth, and motivation in relatable comic style.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Comic by Eric Salinas showing two women at breakfast, humorously confusing butter with something else before a sneeze moment.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas featuring a humorous conversation about British English vocabulary and cultural differences.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two women in a comic strip humorously discuss a mix-up between chocolate lab dogs and a chocolate factory.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic by Eric Salinas featuring a humorous relatable conversation about flirting and relationships between two characters.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas showing two women in swimsuits humorously misunderstanding the word camo tote.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Comic panels by Eric Salinas showing humorous cultural conflicts with ninjas and geisha in relatable cartoon style.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas showing a humorous conversation with relatable and funny moments about calling someone chick.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas showing a woman discussing strength, wisdom, courage, and answered prayers in relatable scenes.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas showing a humorous magic lamp wish scenario with relatable and funny characters.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas featuring relatable humor about cultural misunderstandings and everyday interactions.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Comic panels featuring a humorous Star Wars scene, showcasing Eric Salinas’ relatable and funny comic style.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Comic panels featuring cuttlefish explaining beta male behavior, in Eric Salinas relatable comic style.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Comic strip by Eric Salinas featuring two women humorously discussing a misunderstanding about a horse vet and horse wars.

    ericcartoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!