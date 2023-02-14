Woman Asks If She’s Wrong For Turning Down Sister’s Offer To Be Her MOH As She’s Marrying Her Cheating Ex

It’s no big secret that most weddings are great fun. You get to celebrate the love between two people, dress up, and go at it with champagne! But, unfortunately, that’s not the case for everyone, and the Redditor that goes by u/123iLoveMangoes can certainly back this up.

The thing is, the woman’s sister is the soon-to-be bride of her ex (I know, right?) who, judging by the woman’s words, is not far off from being classified as a serial cheater. And all would be nothing, but the author was also asked to be her maid of honor.

More Info: Reddit

Woman gets flak from her family for refusing to be her sister’s maid of honor

Image credits:123iLoveMangoes (not the actual photo)

She says she doesn’t want to be a part of this “entourage” as her sibling is getting hitched to her ex, who’s also known for cheating

Image credits: Luciano Meirelles (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Michaela (not the actual photo)

Image credits: 123iLoveMangoes

“AITA for refusing to be my sister’s MOH because she’s marrying my ex?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members whether she’s indeed a jerk for refusing to be her sister’s maid of honor as she’s tying the knot with her former partner. The post managed to garner over 1.5K upvotes as well as 153 comments discussing the situation.

Almost every household has some kind of hidden dispute going on, and oh boy, does this netizen have a story to tell. The thing is, Lisa, the author’s sister, is getting hitched to her ex, who the OP dated for three years before calling it quits because of his affair with one of his coworkers. That happened four years ago, so not that long ago, ay?

The woman claims to have moved on from him – however, it’s understandable why she still hates his guts. The post’s creator then mentioned that she’s sad that her sister is marrying a cheater, as the man also had a fling on the side while in a relationship with that coworker.

When Lisa revealed the big news about her engagement to Greg, their parents were the only ones who found it exciting. The author and her brother thought that it was, frankly, too soon, as they’d only dated for a year. The OP’s sibling also asked her to be her maid of honor – and she refused, of course. I mean, who would want to take on such a role when you know that your sister’s about to tie the knot not only with your ex but with an ex that’s notorious for his never-ending flings?

A conflict ensued, and Lisa slammed her sister for being unreasonable and even accused her of not being over Greg. The woman said she’d still attend the ceremony – however, it was not in her plans to be a part of the “entourage.”

As the cherry on top, the post’s creator told her sister that she was content in her current relationship and that she was just going to have to accept her decision.

She tells her sister she’ll still attend the ceremony but that she has to accept her decision

Image credits: Robby Green (not the actual photo)

Now, stuff happens; it’s life, after all. But whether it can be considered ethical to even think about getting into a relationship with your sibling’s ex – that’s up for debate.

Some might say that it’s wrong on so many levels, as would they be in said sibling’s shoes, they wouldn’t want their family member to be involved with someone they were together with physically and emotionally. Also, just think about those awkward family dinners. Yikes.

There are almost 8 billion people on this planet – surely, this situation could’ve been avoided. Plus, the author’s ex is a known cheater. Why would you willingly put yourself in such a position? Anyway, there’s a never-ending number of questions that we could pose, but, at the end of the day, it’s love, and people rarely get to decide what to feel.

What do you think about this situation? Would you have done things differently?