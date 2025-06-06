Much like how difficult it is to hire a good, trustworthy babysitter, it can also be challenging to find someone to look after your pets. And in some cases, like this story, it can be a problematic situation even when a family member is involved.

A woman hired her brother-in-law’s niece to watch over her cat. However, much to her great dismay, her precious pet ended up injured, all because the pet sitter ignored her instructions.

Understandably frustrated, the woman refused to pay for the weeklong pet-sitting, which created a rift within the family. Scroll down for the entire text.

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details..

RELATED:

Finding a reliable pet sitter can be difficult

Share icon

Image credits: Ellisn95 / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

This woman hired her brother-in-law’s niece to watch over her cat while she went on a trip with her fiancé

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Dana Sarsenbekova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Upon returning home, she discovered scratches on her beloved pet because the sitter had ignored her instructions

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of frustration, she refused to pay for the week-long pet-sitting services

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman later clarified some parts of her story

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: catmom51525

ADVERTISEMENT

Hiring a professional for pet sitting is a more advisable option

The woman didn’t specify why she chose to hire a teenager to watch her pet instead of a professional or a company. Perhaps she was saving money, but what happened to her was an expected consequence of her decision.

As Ontario-based veterinarian Dr. Anneliese Heinrich tells CBC, professional pet sitters are not only more experienced, but they are also insured for their services. They are also likely more familiar with other important nuances, like a pet’s personality.

Dr. Colleen Fisher, who has three decades of experience studying animal behavior, also made a case for hiring professionals because they can easily figure out the pet’s needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if you’re more keen on hiring a referral from a family member or friend, Dr. Fisher says it should be someone who has a close relationship with the pet.

Share icon

Image credits: Yoo hoo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“In some cases, it could very well be a family member or friend who’s comfortable with that pet, who knows that pet,” she told CBC in the same interview.

In the story’s case, it didn’t seem like Ava had a connection with the woman’s cat, which is likely why she appeared indifferent. However, you can also argue that the woman may have been too trusting to hire someone she didn’t know to do the job.

While she may have been within her rights not to pay for the unsatisfactory services, hiring a professional instead of a 18-year-old may have been a more practical option for her. It’s a lesson learned, and fortunately, she was able to find a compromise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The author also responded to some comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people sided with her, with many giving some unsolicited advice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Some faulted her for trusting her cat with someone she didn’t know

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While there were a few who blamed everyone involved

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman shared another update

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: catmom51525

She also proceeded to answer more reader questions

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

As more details emerged, people continued to side with her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT