Dad’s Ex-Wife And Son Ask For Help Paying Rent, Daughter Refuses, Wonders If She’s A Jerk
Family, Relationships

Dad’s Ex-Wife And Son Ask For Help Paying Rent, Daughter Refuses, Wonders If She’s A Jerk

Whether or not to help distant relatives in need is a tough dilemma. On the one hand, being charitable is a virtue. On the other hand, not everyone who says they’re struggling may actually be struggling. If you’re constantly taken advantage of by someone who doesn’t want to become self-sufficient, this will likely come at the expense of your quality of life.

Redditor u/Professional-Cry1342 turned to the internet for advice regarding an incredibly sensitive family matter. The woman shared how after her father passed away, his ex-wife turned to her for financial help with their rent, using her relationship with her half-brother to pressure her. However, the author refused to give in to these manipulations. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s reactions.

Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

    It can feel incredibly uncomfortable when someone in your social circle starts pressuring you financially

    Image credits: zoranzeremski/Envato (not the actual photo)

    One woman asked the internet for advice after sharing how her father’s ex-wife tried to manipulate her into paying for her rent

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Professional-Cry1342

    If the person asking you for help is an adult, you have to remember that they’re responsible for their financial decisions

    Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Headspace states that everyone should remember that they’re not responsible for other people’s financial choices.

    “No matter what, keep in mind that you’re not obligated to rescue your loved ones from poor decisions. In some cases, saying no may help them develop better financial habits. This may be far more valuable than cash in the long run.”

    Furthermore, it’s vital that you meet your own financial needs. You should not sacrifice your own stability just to be charitable.

    “There’s no shame in admitting that your bank account isn’t big enough for you to work without pay, give out loans, or take a pricey trip right now,” Headspace argues.

    “When a loved one asks you to spend or loan money on their behalf, consider your own financial goals and needs, including your ability to pay your bills, save for college and retirement, and maintain habits that sustain your mind, body, and spirit. If you aren’t meeting your own needs, you may end up needing help yourself.”

    Strong boundaries are what help you maintain healthy relationships. If they’re missing, things start going wrong

    Image credits: Baptista Ime James/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Boundaries really do matter. You might think they’re unnecessary in a family context, but that’s not quite right. Sure, you can afford to be more flexible with your boundaries when it comes to close family and friends, but if you completely get rid of them, those relationships can quickly turn toxic.

    In other words, you should never allow yourself to be in a position where someone constantly oversteps your boundaries, disrespects your values, and ignores your needs and wants.

    If this keeps happening, you need to try to reestablish your boundaries and, if that doesn’t work, reevaluate your relationship with the other person.

    Without accusing the other person, tell them how their behavior affects you and what you’d like your relationship to look like in the future. Be direct but diplomatic. Get on the same page. Though it might be awkward, state the consequences that will happen if they continue with their behavior.

    For example, if they keep pressuring you for money, you could tell them you’ll cut off all communication for a while.

    On top of that, you’re not obligated to help someone deal with their financial problems if that means that it’ll affect your quality of life. You are not responsible for fixing another adult’s mess-ups.

    A good rule of thumb is to live below your means and spend less than you earn. If rent is way too expensive, find a cheaper place to live

    Image credits: Faruk Tokluoğlu/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Everyone makes financial mistakes, sure, but someone who has a full-time job and receives a pension on top of that can be self-sufficient if they reorganize their budget, spending, and savings.

    What matters isn’t how much money you’re earning per se; what matters is that your income is bigger than your spending. Or, to flip this upside down, your spending has to be lower than what you earn. In other words, when you live below your means, you’ll have money left over for an emergency fund, leisure activities, investments, etc.

    However, if you consistently spend more than you earn, you’ll eat into your savings, go into debt, or end up having to turn to your friends and relatives for support. If you can see that you can’t afford to rent a particular apartment, then you should find a cheaper place to live.

    There are times when we all need to adjust our expectations, even when we’re used to better standards of living. At the same time, you can look for a higher-paying job, cut back on needless expenses in other areas, and look for opportunities to upskill for better career prospects in the future.

    A lot of this comes down to the individual themselves, and how driven they are to better their financial situation, apply for new jobs, look for cheaper apartments, etc. If they’re not willing to do anything to change for the better, then the question is why anyone else should fund their overly lavish lifestyle.

    What would you do if you were in the post author’s shoes, dear Pandas? How do you maintain healthy boundaries with your family and friends, especially where financial support is concerned? If you have a spare moment, let us know what you think in the comments below.

    Most readers were on the author’s side. She shared a bit more context in the comments of her post

    Many people were shocked by the situation. Here’s the advice they gave the woman

    After her story went viral, the author shared a very important update

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: amazingmikael/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Professional-Cry1342

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While I'm glad OP is putting her foot down under NO circumstances should she give her half brother a debit card. His mother will have it from him faster than blinking and drain the account for her own selfish wants.

