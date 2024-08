ADVERTISEMENT

Money can enable people to do things they otherwise couldn’t. Or at the very least, make them much easier. But it can also change us, cause stress, and spark conflict.

For the mother and daughter whose story you are about to learn, it was both.

After the man of the house had passed away, they received a fair amount of funds to start a second life and made good decisions with it.

Eventually, the woman remarried, and the family blended with that of her new partner. However, when the girl started preparing for college and word got out about her assets, her stepfather demanded she share them with his children.

Disappointed, angry, and a bit confused, the woman turned to Reddit, asking everyone how she should proceed.

The majority of people who read the woman’s story said she shouldn’t share the money

But a few believe she should be more generous