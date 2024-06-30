Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Friend Refuses To Share Umbrella That “Could Easily Fit 2 People” Just To Prove A Point
Friends, Relationships

Friend Refuses To Share Umbrella That “Could Easily Fit 2 People” Just To Prove A Point

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

As Northern Europeans love to say, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.” This adage can be a great reminder to always pack a raincoat, an extra pair of socks, a jacket even when it’s warm and a hat, just in case! But when you’re traveling, making sure you’re well equipped for the elements can be a bit more complicated.

One person warned their friends multiple times to buy umbrellas while visiting Japan, as they knew rain was on the horizon. But when the friends ignored their suggestion, they decided to ignore the fact that they would end up soaking wet. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted in the “Am I the [Jerk]?” community, as well as conversations with the team at Japan Wonder Travel and Andres Zuleta from Boutique Japan!

You May Also Like:

It’s always wise to be prepared for rain when visiting Japan

Image credits: ilonadesperada / Envato (not the actual photo)

After warning their friends to buy umbrellas, this person refused to share when the downpour finally came

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: iviphoto93 / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 1247111622

“The weather is usually pretty steady, with days being consistently sunny or cloudy, but rain can be quite unpredictable”

Image credits: Sides Imagery / Pexels (not the actual photo)

To find out more about the weather in Japan and how to prepare for a visit to this beautiful country, we reached out to the team at Japan Wonder Travel. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and provide more insight into their country’s climate.

“Weather in Japan right now is quite unique, as we are currently in the middle of the ‘rainy season,’” they shared. “The weather is usually pretty steady, with days being consistently sunny or cloudy, but rain can be quite unpredictable. Rain is typically quite light, but we do have heavier downpours on occasion.”

We were also lucky enough to get in touch with Andres Zuleta, Founder of Boutique Japan, to hear even more about the weather in Japan from a local. “As Japan is an island nation, the weather is often unpredictable. In other words, it can rain at any time,” Andres says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are particular times of year when rain is to be expected. For example, in early summer we have the tsuyu (or plum rains), a rainy season that begins around early to mid June every year. Similarly, there can be typhoons anytime from around May to October,” the expert explained. “But even apart from this, it can rain in any season, so we always recommend that travelers be aware of this.”

“If you see locals carrying umbrellas, it’s safe to assume rain is in the forecast”

Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

As for how locals prepare for the rain, Japan Wonder Travel shared that they “typically use umbrellas and only really wear jackets when they are riding bicycles or if the rain is especially heavy.”

“Umbrellas are ubiquitous in Japan, and the most common way to be prepared for the rain,” Andres added. “Whenever rain is forecast, you tend to see people carrying umbrellas around in preparation. Basically, if you see locals carrying umbrellas, it’s safe to assume rain is in the forecast.”

He also noted that many hotels have a stock of umbrellas that guests can use for convenience on rainy days. “It’s also very easy to purchase an umbrella at any conbini (convenience store), and the cost is generally quite reasonable,” Andres shared. “As in other countries, some people also wear raincoats, but umbrellas are the most widespread way people in Japan keep themselves dry when it rains.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We were also curious about what visitors should bring along with them to help prepare for the weather in Japan. “Absolutely bring some kind of water-resistant footwear,” the Japan Wonder Travel team shared. “It will make a world of difference. Especially if you are a tourist, something that is water-resistant and good for walking would be best. It ruins a good day of sightseeing if you have wet socks all day.”

“One benefit of exploring when it’s rainy out is that you’re likely to encounter fewer fellow tourists”

Image credits: Maria Orlova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“Accept that it may rain during your trip, whether you’re visiting during rainy season or not,” Andres noted. “We always recommend packing good walking shoes for rainy weather, just in case. It’s not really necessary to bring one’s own umbrella, though some travelers may choose to bring a small, packable umbrella. However, as noted above, most hotels stock umbrellas for their guests to use, and it’s also easy to purchase one while out and about exploring.”

“One benefit of exploring when it’s rainy out is that you’re likely to encounter fewer fellow tourists, so make the most of it!” Andres added.

But rain isn’t the only thing that travelers should be aware of before making their way to Japan. “Outside of the rain, this time of year is quite hot and humid. If you are in Japan around July-September, please be prepared for the heat,” the Japan Wonder Travel team shared. “Bring light clothing and have pocket money in order to buy drinks to stay hydrated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda piece discussing travel drama between friends, we recommend reading this article next!

Many readers called out the author’s petty behavior, noting that a good friend would have been willing to share

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some took the author’s side and agreed that they weren’t obligated to share

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda