One curious Reddit user recently asked people to share things others brag about that signal red flags , and readers did not hold back in the replies. So below, we’ve gathered a list of some of those qualities and "accomplishments" people should stop being so proud of to remind you pandas which boasts to look out for.

We all know humility is a great quality to have, but there is a time and place for celebrating our accomplishments as well. Earn your PhD? You deserve to be proud of that. Beat a life-threatening illness? I wouldn’t blame you for telling everyone you know. Complete an ultramarathon? That’s something worth posting on Facebook about. But if you get less than 5 hours of sleep every night, can drink an entire bottle of tequila by yourself or think all of your exes are “toxic and crazy”, you might want to keep those things to yourself…

#1 They boast about how many drinks they can hold "and still drive home without a problem."

#2 Bragging about how people are scared of them and no one will ever cross them because they know they will get there a*s beat, how crazy they are

#3 Bragging about successfully tricking people.



Not like April Fools harmless pranks, stuff like stealing or cheating.

#4 The people who instantly have a solution for everything.



Fat? Eat less. Addicted? Quit. Depressed? Smile more. Broke? Get a better job. Tired? Sleep more.



There is nuance to the issues of society. Major red flag if you're in your 20's or older and can't critically think.

#5 Self-victimizers who need to out-victimize everyone within a 100 foot radius. No one - and I mean *no one* - has *ever* had it harder than they did/do. One-uppers (or one-downers?) extraordinaire.



Also, 'Nice Guys'. "I'm the nicest guy you'll ever meet" = Run!

#6 How crazy all their exes are

#7 "Owning" or "Triggering" people: "I'm so difficult to get along with that I was able to annoy someone into an outburt with only a brief interraction." really isn't the flex some people think it is.

#8 Men who can't talk to women like they're human beings and refer to them as "females"

#9 When a professor brags about how many people have failed their class

#10 "I am (such a) a nice person".

If you have to point it out, it's probably not true.

#11 How they can get any guy they wanted, married or not

#12 How much they work and how little they sleep. That's an unbalanced person and they're unlikely to have an idea of "success" that includes other people.

#13 How quickly they cut people out of their lives.



Sometimes it can be a good thing to cut people out of your life. There are definitely people who are toxic to you and you are better off without their influence or presence. But it should almost always be bittersweet to actually do this.



People who actually brag about this usually are people who refuse to accept personal fault, or to work on themselves at all.

#14 How they grew up in a time when raging abuse was the norm. And they "turned out just fine"...

#15 “I don’t have a filter.”

#16 Bragging about not knowing things.



Also, bragging about how little they sleep.

#17 Firing their employees. It can be necessary to do so, but when you brag about it (so real *bragging*, not just telling), it sounds like you love executing power over weaker people and hurting them.

#18 How much they “don’t care what other people think.”



If you have to constantly tell others and yourself “I don’t care,” you *totally* do, you just wish you didn’t.

#19 Their IQ.

#20 “Over half of you will quit this class before the semester ends. The half of that remaining will fail” Had a professor say this and could only think man you must be a sh***y teacher. Searched him up and sure enough most people quit because the way he taught was counterproductive and half the class time was spent talking down to them. I requested to be added to a different professor.

#21 Their luxurious material possessions and lavish lifestyle despite using debt and not having the money to support such a lifestyle.

#22 Their investments. A particular Crypto, MLM, a stock pick or trading strategy, etc. More than likely they have an ego and got lucky and it will crash before they pull their money

#23 Making a big deal about bare minimum

#24 Being an empath 🚩🚩🚩

#25 Owning dangerous pet



Owning a lot of guns



Being racist or anti gay



Being rich



Being promiscuous

#26 being toxic, “omg I’m literally so manipulative uwu🥺 everyone’s afraid of me hehehe I’m so problematic and toxic, I constantly get cancelled online for *insert problematic/

offensive statement* No one can mess with me or else I’ll dox them, spread rumors and [take out] their whole family🤪I once beat someone up for bumping into me and I constantly use people for my own sake ahahaha“

#27 How "in the know" they are.



At some point, it just becomes you turning into a conspiracy nut

#28 Ah, the person at my job who bought up all the toilet paper during the pandemic so they could sell it to coworkers at an inflated price.



They can keep their Mercedes. I'd rather not be a monster.

#29 This is the relationship version of, "If you work with a guy who's an asshole, then that guy's an asshole. If you work with 20 guys and every last one is them is an asshole, you're the asshole."

#30 I have a coworker who is kind of like the first one. She is generally a one-upper, and she has had a really hard life. But you can't talk about yourself for more than 30 seconds before she has a story about either how awesome she is, or how much harder than you she's had it. It's exhausting.

#31 Getting a rise out of people isn’t particularly a difficult thing to do. People just do this because they like the feeling of control that they get like they can make someone else mad. I used to do this when I was younger, but then I realized I was just being an immature asshole.

#32 Being "brutally honest" or "having no filter." This usually signals a severe lack of tact.

Source: Me. I was this guy in my early 20s and have since chilled out.

#33 Their "alpha" status. Their high standards.

#34 When someone one ups your struggles. It proves that they like to make conversations about themselves.

#35 If a woman says "I'm not about that drama b******t" she is ALL about that drama.

#36 Every person I met who has ever told me "I will do anything I can to survive" has been a thief, and essentially says "How can you be mad at me, I told you so" when they inevitably get caught.



Also, telling everyone that will listen that they are a "sociopath." I'm not a psychologist, but I'm pretty sure actual sociopaths don't go around telling people they are one. You're just an a*****e. Being an a*****e doesn't make you a sociopath.

#37 Couples that claim they never ever fight or argue, they’re a ticking time bomb.

#38 Bragging about a time they pushed moral boundaries in order to make a quick buck, and how “smart” they are for what they did.



*Ex: buying out all the generators from 6 neighboring towns, waiting for the projected hurricane to hit, then upselling them to desperate homeowners to make a profit.* F*****g cruel.

#39 “Winning” the breakup.

#40 How much they identify with The Joker, Tommy Shelby, Tyler Durden, Jordan Belfort, or a number of other characters like that.

#41 Scoring four touchdowns in a single game for Polk High School in Chicago during the 1966 City Championship

#42 How many people they've slept with.

#43 How many people they've "sponsored" for Amway

#44 “I’m not like the other girls”

#45 How much money they have

#46 My mom constantly brags about how big of a b***h she is and I'm just like... That's not a good thing

#47 Currently It people online who say therapy should be avoid while flexing how bad there mental health Is.

#48 People who brag about how empathetic and compassionate they are. It seems to be motivated by a need for attention instead of actual caring about other beings more often than not.

#49 When people brag about how they could get their baby mum or dad back. And rave about how their ex getting a new partner isn't welcome.

#50 How they always tell it like it is, without sugar coating. Those people love to hurt others in the guise of honesty.

#51 How "crazy" they are. Half the time they ain't even crazy they're just annoying.

#52 This is going back to my high school days but I knew a kid who bragged that her mam didn’t care. She could drink, smoke and do drugs! Half the time when you’d stop by her mother would offer to get you drugs. I learnt early on this isn’t cool and is a massive red flag.



I’m not saying i’ve grown up to be sober and perfect but even I think it’s messed up to offer it to your kid. She literally didn’t care, she slept over at mine most days till social got involved. She used to brag to everyone at school though even after she’d been removed from her mother that she was cool.



Sad to think how she turned out really.

#53 Bragging about illegal/shady stuff they get away with. They should be ashamed of that stuff and not proud of it.

#54 When they don’t vote intentionally and brag about it.

#55 When they brag about their firearms, especially in the plural.



Talking excitedly about the yummy venison from the deer you legally bagged is fine. I’m not opposed to hunting, and I consider handgun ownership a personal choice as long as the owner also accepts absolute personal responsibility for it. But the people who own a deer rifle or do occasional target shooting with a handgun aren’t usually the same people who actually brag about their guns.

#56 The results of their ancestry DNA tests. Mentioning it in passing when it’s relevant is fine and interesting but some people get way too attached to those percentages and never seen to stop bragging about how they’re 15% “something that makes me feel interesting to say I am”

#57 Being "good at manipulation." Nuh-uh rule one of manipulation is to seem trustworthy

#58 People that won’t shut up about their “trauma” and hardships make questionable claims.

#59 If the residents of a town or neighborhood say that it’s a good place to raise children as one of the first reasons to move in, I assume it’s a pretty miserable place for everyone else.

#60 Since I’m still in school, it’s about how they can cheat their way through their grades and not get caught. Like sure we all do it every once and a while, but if that’s all you do for your grades, everyone just hears your not smart enough to do your work on your own or too lazy. Also, your bullshitting your way through high school? And you wanna go to COLLEGE? They’re probably not a good person.

#61 Yes. This means “I refuse to consider how my words might affect those around me.”

#62 Or the similar salty person who has to drag you beyond their saltiness because you having any ounce of positivity drives them insane

#63 They own their own business but it’s an MLM

#64 Murdering people. Like, not jokingly, being like "I could totally get away with being [insert serial killer here".



And the people who think that the Dahmer story is so mundane.

#65 For women "I'm a b***h and I'm proud of it" comes to mind.

#66 People who base their life choices on f*****g astrology

#67 I once worked for a man who bragged about being a stone cold sociopath.



And yep, he did not pay his invoices. I blame myself the most.



Since then I have adopted "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, I KILL U"

#68 How they would never rape anyway.

#69 Bragging in general, not necessarily about achievement, but more along the lines of wealth, ownership, career.

#70 On dating apps women will post something like this in their bio “il text you back immediately or 6 hours from now” or “bad at replying to text so don’t be upset” those women scream red flag to me lol

#71 how f****d up they got the day before