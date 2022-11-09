“What's a dead giveaway that someone is not a good person?” the Redditor Ricky1g asked people and below we wrapped up some of the most interesting responses.

Our true selves will start to open up sooner or later, and it’s not always pretty. This thought-provoking Ask Reddit thread shone a light on the most important red flags that reveal a person may not be as nice as they pretend to be.

We all want to show ourselves as the best versions we can be, especially when meeting new people, at work or on a date. But there’s just so much that we can fake it.

#1 They say ”go back to your country”.

#2 How someone treats another person based on their job title. Anyone who treats a server, maid, garbage person, etc like c**p is just telling the world how much a piece they are.

#3 Treats animals poorly

#4 They make fun of someone with a disability

#5 They steal from you

#6 Nothing is ***ever*** their fault.

#7 It's always about them.



They're always the hero or always the victim in their stories.



Can't take criticism but probably dish it out to everyone else.



They're never wrong.

#8 They don't concede defeat after a full snd fair election and encourage violence to attempt to subvert democracy.

#9 When they cannot bring themselves to celebrate someone else’s success.

#10 If they are willing to gaslight you. I have memory problems due to MS, and when someone is willing to bend your reality there is a huge moral issue happening.

#11 If they brag about how they pulled a fast one on other people. As if to say how smart/slick they are and everyone else is stupid.

#12 I guess a subtle one is them treating you differently in public vs how they treat you privately. These can both go either way.

#13 They constantly say or do things where their only justification for doing so is "*It was just a joke*" when called out on it.

#14 When a person needs to explain to you in a conversation that they are actually a good person.

#15 When you express a boundary, they try to guilt trip you, pressure you, or threaten you to try and force you to do things you don’t want to do.

#16 Confederate flags on their car, property, or tattooed on their body are a good indicator.

#17 MAGA hat.

#18 Treating people well only if they can benefit from them in some way. If they treat you well, but treat random people like s**t, they aren't good people. And they'll treat you like s**t too if you ever stop being of use to them.

#19 If they veil insulting, derogatory or generally aggressive comments as humor.

#20 A former coworker of mine showed herself to be completely psychotic on her first day.

The entire day everything seemed normal, then right at the end of the day she came into my office laughing hysterically because she had to show me a video.

It was a video of a guy jumping off a water tower. She said "He bounced real good" with the most maniacal grin on her face. She didn't last long.

#21 throwing trash out of a car window, littering

#22 In my experience, if they begin a statement with “well, as a christian…” they’re a PoS person. (Not because they’re christian, there are good ones out there, but these people are just hiding behind their faith)

#23 A lot of times they’ll straight up tell you. Anybody who gleefully tells you “I’m such an a*****e” or “I’m such a b***h” is usually not joking, even if they say it while laughing.

#24 Someone who yells at you for crying

#25 People who are always trying to manipulate a situation from the smallest things to the bigger issues. It is exhausting to be around them.

#26 How they talk about their significant other/spouse/partner/whatever. If you talk s**t about the person you supposedly love, you are a giant mountain of garbage.

#27 They are mean to animals or hate animals for no reason. I certainly understand allergies and that is a VERY good reason not to be around animals. I am talking about HATING animals. ALL animals for no reason.

#28 Theyre always asking for favors and never returning them.

#29 Constantly interrupting. Worse : not listening.

#30 A former friend was a habitual liar. I thought he had a mental disorder or something because of it. Or he thought he needed to impress me with his lies so we could be friends. Then one day he told me he’s such a good liar and he’s gotten so many things in life because he lies.



He instantly got cut off. No contact for a year until I saw him recently at a mutual party. And still barely gave him the time of day. He was always using me. Good riddance.

#31 I’ve always held that if someone gossips TO you then they’ll most surely gossip ABOUT you to others.



Also, if someone tells you something that they were told in confidence then you absolutely cannot trust them to keep anything you tell them to themselves, even if asked to.



Big red flags.

#32 They don't put the shopping cart back in the corral once they're done with it

#33 Thinking that you always do stuff just to p**s them off. When i was little (7 - 8 years) and was in school, i trip on the floor because it was wet (an a*****e didnt put the wet floor sign) and i fall in a way that my frontal teeth took the damage, and they were destroyed. My mum to this day still believes i did it on purpose jusy to make her angry.



Thinking that they cannot do wrong. When i was 6 i had a slide up to 2 meters tall. On my birthday a friend of mine pushed me from the top of the slide, and i fell on my back. I remember i coughed blood and a neighboor took me to the bathroom and cleaned me up. What my parents did? They were entertaining the guests and they just.... put me in their bedroom, they didnt even took me to the doctor to see if anything was wrong at all.



They always need to be vocal about their opinion even if its not nice. My parents are always saying nasty stuff to people, like if we go to a restaurant and the waiter is slow they will say something like "what an awful service" or "couldnt they get anyone slower" or s**t like that, and they dont even care if they are being heard or not. Its just an embarrasment to go with them outside.



I missed the point along the way and just wanted to b***h about my parents, so sorry about that.

#34 Thinking that their own convenience is more important than others inconvience.

#35 Bragging about all the good they do.



People concerned with appearing as a saint is anything but.

#36 Gatekeeping

#37 Idolizing serial killers. I was perplexed when I saw fan pages for Jeffrey Dahmer, Richard Ramirez, or the Columbine Shooters on Twitter.





Or, Kicking your child out of the house for no reason once they turn 18 years old.





Also, I'm not sure if this is a controversial take, but if the Bible or any religious stuff serves as your source of morality, you are not a good person imo.

#38 A complete lack of compassion, unless it's about themselves. Putting people down for fun. Never accepting responsibility for shitty behavior. Everything is *always* about them. Everything. Even if you're going through something difficult, suddenly they've been through the same thing, but worse. Even when they're being "generous" it's for public display and not from a genuine place. Sulking and throwing fits to get their way.



Yes, I am thinking of a specific person.

#39 There's a lot of hints



A very subtle one is them walking on wet floors in front of the cleaning person without apologizing

#40 Grew up with a severe stutter, still pops up here and there in my 30's. How quickly someone got annoyed by speaking to me was a pretty good test

#41 My borderline narcissistic mom used to accuse me of this when I was a kid. She was consistently the one never taking any blame for anything, but when I'd call her out on it, this would be her retort: projecting her "nothing's ever my fault" behavior onto me.



As a kid, you're simply not capable of figuring out how to counter that. This f*cked with me sooooo badly.

#42 I had a friend like this. She was nice and seemed to like me. Took me quite some time to figure out the odd thing that was missing in our relationship. She couldn't be happy for me. Not even a little 'Yeah good for you!' or something like that. Just radio silence. We split ways

#43 They never apologize.

#44 Seeing as half of these comments are not actually describing *bad* people, I’m going to go ahead and say people who constantly judge others on the minor flaws in their character.



Some people have very low self esteem, some people have ADHD, some people are trying to unlearn toxic traits that they were brought up with. Nobody is perfect and it’s never so black and white. If you instantly write someone off as a bad person because they cut you off while you’re talking, they always talk about themselves etc then you’re going to be in for a shock because most adult human beings have flaws in their character. With a bit of patience and open mindedness you can overlook these and maybe find some amazing qualities.



Me personally I find it really hard to gel with people who constantly pick at other peoples characters for minor things. Sure, let’s string up the sex offenders and murderers. But that woman in the office that you can’t stand because she seems rude when you talk to her might just have crippling social anxiety, and talking to you might just make her feel like she’s being dragged through glass. You think she’s a b***h but behind closed doors she struggles to leave the house every day. Not so black and white.

#45 I had a friend like that in high school. Would only ever hit me up when he needed a ride. I said no like two times, and stopped reaching out to them ever, and the problem solved itself... I didn't need to cut them off. They stopped being a friend when I stopped being a pushover.

#46 hate people due to politican opinio differences