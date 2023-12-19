So, guys, dive into these ‘green flags’ that are often misinterpreted as ‘red flags’, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts below!

However, have you ever had a discussion about the actual ‘green flags’ that at first may seem like red ones? For example, being too kind - it often may look like it’s impossible to always be happy and makes us think that something must be wrong with this person, but it also can be quite the opposite. Or quick texting - again, we are so used to these ‘rules’ we have created that we have to wait a certain amount of time before answering so we won't seem desperate - but let’s be clear, not playing games and sharing one's thoughts is way better.

I think more and more often, we hear phrases like ‘green flags’ and ‘red flags’. There are plenty of discussions online where folks share what their red flags are, what, in their opinions, are red flags that their partners do, or what they consider a ‘red flag’ in other people. The same goes for ‘green flags’, just as you may understand - those are actually good things.

#1 Close relationship with a parent. Yes I’ve met “momma’s boys” but also sons who are attentive to his mom. Or dad. Same for daughters.

#2 I thought my husband was full of s**t because he was so nice to me while dating. 6 years later it turns out he’s just genuinely a good person.

#3 Being quiet/reserved. It can easily be interpreted as someone being boring, not fun, unintelligent, etc. But it can also be that someone is mature, has good internal guidance, or just humble.

#4 When my wife and I met she thought it was a major red flag I had only been in one serious relationship before that. Turns out getting to know and love yourself before anyone else is a good thing.

#5 Had a coworker saying that the way I talk about my ex is both a red and green flag. Because I speak very highly of her it seems like I’m still hung up, but it’s also good that I’m not someone constantly talking s**t on my ex

#6 Quick/responsive texting. None of this wait as long as or one day s**t. Got something to say then please do. No games

#7 Having good friends of another gender. A lot of people think guys having female best friends (or vice versa) is a red flag but personally it shows me that you view women/men as people rather than mere objects of attraction.

#8 I had a girlfriend flip out on me for comforting one of her friends who was going through a bad breakup. GF demanded to know if the friend and I had something going on; I was just trying to be a good listener.

#9 Being able to own up to and speak to personal faults and failings could easily be misread at the beginning stages of dating.

#10 Overly kind. Someone that loves and appreciates you like a golden retriever. Some people distrust happy and warm people

#11 Not having any social media

#12 Still being friends with exes



Lots of people take that as a red flag for getting into a relationship



Alternative view: you mean every previous relationship you've had has ended toxically? Seems to be one common factor here....

#13 Being thrifty with how you spend money can be misinterpreted or appear as being cheap but having a partner who is financially responsible is always a good thing.

#14 Clear boundaries. If you come in with emotional immaturity, boundaries can seem cruel, arbitrary, and alienating

#15 One I only discovered recently. When a person going through some difficult stuff is less friendly and cheerful around you than they are around other people, it can make you feel defensive. You might think it means they're upset with you, but sometimes it can mean this person feels safe expressing their more vulnerable emotions around you.



It's really counterintuitive.



EDIT: Didn't expect much traction with this one, but I wanted to add some good points responders are making. If the person is like this all the time that's not a green flag, that's a straight up red flag. And if they are verbally or otherwise abusive that's also a red flag. What I described above is strictly about a person being less friendly and cheerful (not aggressive/abusive) while they are going through some difficult stuff (as opposed to all the time).

#16 I have one that I’m pretty certain of and girl I’m seeing disagrees. I don’t think you should meet a woman’s children from previous marriage until a month or so into it. Like make me earn the right to meet your kids. Girl wants me to meet her kids on day three and I’m like “no” and SHE thinks it’s a red flag. Girl you don’t know me, if you want to f**k me on the first date that’s fine, but keep me away from your kids until you know I’m not a crazy person.

#17 therapy. talking openly about flaws

#18 Sharing your insecurities. If you are comfortable enough with a partner to explain what makes you tick, I'd say that flag is greener than a traffic light

#19 In the case of my own marriage:



My wife grew up abjectly poor. I was raised -- not rich, but decidedly middle class.



Her interest in my financial stability was a self-serving way to make sure I could take care of her in a *stable* way, rather than her being a gold-digger. And she *never* saw me as a way to replace her own financial contribution.

#20 Driving a cheap car. Are they broke or do they just use their money for more important thing than a car?

#21 Being forthcoming

#22 Being overly interested in you.

#23 They always smile, seem chipper, always give compliments. They aren't afraid to speak or socialize.

#24 A male being good with kids.

#25 A big "Green Flag" that could be misinterpreted as a "Red Flag" is someone being extremely cautious and slow in entering a romantic relationship. While it may seem like they're not interested or are being distant, they might just be taking their time to ensure a healthy and stable foundation for the relationship, which can actually be a sign of maturity and commitment in the long run

#26 I’ve backed down and/or laughed off other guys’ attempts to fight me, and have been told by (ex-)girlfriends that it dampened their attraction to me. Conversely, I’ve had women tell me their attraction to me skyrocketed after witnessing me get into a confrontation. Apparently de-escalating (or just, not escalating?) a situation can make men look weak.





I’ve played hockey for half my life and am perfectly confident in myself physically, but in the USA you never know what someone might be carrying. And even besides that - fighting does not make you cool, or tough, or a “real” man. They are ex-girlfriends for a reason, but I do worry about the type of men they may have ended up with.

#27 They are cautious and silent, and go off the grid for a day or two randomly.

#28 One time a human resources person at a job interview asked me why I applied. I said that a manufacturing company who lists a gym for employees in the ad must be a great company. The person recoiled and said something like we're hiring people to do the job, not work out in the gym.



I couldn't believe how badly they missed the point.



A. I didn't post a gym in the ad, the company did



B. I was simply using it as an example to say how impressed I was with the company



The person misconstrued the goodness on the part of their company and miscontrued the level of attention I was paying to the job ad as being alarming red flags.



I've always felt that human resource types are the worst people to hire others. I always feel like they know nothing about their company and product and judge people on whether they bow down to them.