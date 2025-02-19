I Recreated The Legendary Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition With LEGO (19 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Benedek Lampert, a professional LEGO photographer. Above this, I really love history and tall sailing ships, so the LEGO Endurance set was a perfect combination for a photo series!

This series is inspired by an amazing adventure, and has a real story behind it.

The Endurance expedition of 1914, led by Sir Ernest Shackleton, aimed to achieve the first crossing of the Antarctic continent. Known as the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, its goal was to traverse Antarctica from the Weddell Sea to the Ross Sea. However, the mission failed when the ship became trapped in pack ice, and the crew embarked on a heroic struggle for survival.

I tried to capture some iconic moments, for example, when the crew was playing football on the ice. Yes, that actually happened!

Behind the scenes video in the article too!

I hope you will like it!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | youtube.com

The real archive photo by Frank Hurley

My recreation

The Endurance arrived in the Weddell Sea. At this point, the crew still believes they can reach the shore.

B&W version

Which one do you prefer?

The real archive photo by Frank Hurley

My recreation

The ship is trapped in the ice, the crew is trying to free it. Later, they have to admit that it is impossible.

Behind the scenes

As you can see, I used foam board, which has been painted on the edges. The water is made from plastic wrap.

I took off the sails, as we can see in the archive photos. Here, I had to use more sugar; its texture is perfect for the tiny icebergs.

The real archive photo by Frank Hurley

My recreation

One of my favourite moments of what actually happened. The crew is playing football on the ice!

I love LEGO figures because of their emotions. In this photo, this is an essential element.

Arctic Night

B&W version

Which one do you prefer?

The lantern’s light is real…

and the campfire too

I gently put some sugar powder on the ship hull

The crew is watching the sinking ship with their dogs

Behind the scenes

I wanted to make a memorial for the dogs who also participated in the expedition and gave their life for the crew.

After the ship sank, the terrible challenge for survival began

They had to reach the closest land, which was called Elephant Island.

The last image setting

Looks simple, but it wasn’t easy. I used the widemacro lens and dutch angle to achieve a more dynamic shot.

Watch the full behind the scenes on the complete work video