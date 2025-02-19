Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Recreated The Legendary Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition With LEGO (19 Pics)
User submission
Art, Photography

I Recreated The Legendary Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition With LEGO (19 Pics)

Benedek Lampert
Community member
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Benedek Lampert, a professional LEGO photographer. Above this, I really love history and tall sailing ships, so the LEGO Endurance set was a perfect combination for a photo series!

This series is inspired by an amazing adventure, and has a real story behind it.

The Endurance expedition of 1914, led by Sir Ernest Shackleton, aimed to achieve the first crossing of the Antarctic continent. Known as the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, its goal was to traverse Antarctica from the Weddell Sea to the Ross Sea. However, the mission failed when the ship became trapped in pack ice, and the crew embarked on a heroic struggle for survival.

I tried to capture some iconic moments, for example, when the crew was playing football on the ice. Yes, that actually happened!

Behind the scenes video in the article too!

I hope you will like it!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | youtube.com

RELATED:

    The real archive photo by Frank Hurley

    Historic ship navigating icy Antarctic waters, related to the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

    My recreation

    LEGO model of a ship on icy waters, capturing the essence of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

    The Endurance arrived in the Weddell Sea. At this point, the crew still believes they can reach the shore.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    B&W version

    LEGO recreation of a ship from the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, set against icy terrain.

    Which one do you prefer?

    The real archive photo by Frank Hurley

    Expedition team working on icy terrain during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

    My recreation

    LEGO scene depicting an Antarctic expedition with a ship and figures in snowy conditions.

    The ship is trapped in the ice, the crew is trying to free it. Later, they have to admit that it is impossible.

    Behind the scenes

    LEGO model of a ship simulating the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition setting on a textured pink surface.

    As you can see, I used foam board, which has been painted on the edges. The water is made from plastic wrap.

    LEGO recreated Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition ship amidst snow-like terrain with mini figures.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I took off the sails, as we can see in the archive photos. Here, I had to use more sugar; its texture is perfect for the tiny icebergs.

    The real archive photo by Frank Hurley

    People playing soccer on snow with a ship in the background during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

    My recreation

    LEGO figures reenacting the Trans-Antarctic Expedition in a snowy setting with a ship in the background.

    One of my favourite moments of what actually happened. The crew is playing football on the ice!

    LEGO figures recreate the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition on a snow-like surface with a ship in the background.

    I love LEGO figures because of their emotions. In this photo, this is an essential element.

    Arctic Night

    LEGO recreation of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition with figures and ship in icy, snowy setting.

    B&W version

    LEGO recreation of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition ship in icy terrain, captured in black and white.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Which one do you prefer?

    The lantern’s light is real…

    LEGO figures reimagining the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition in snowy setting with ship in background.

    and the campfire too

    LEGO figures reenact the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, gathered around a campfire with shipwreck in snowy backdrop.

    I gently put some sugar powder on the ship hull

    Man recreating Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition with LEGO ship and figures in a snowy setting.

    The crew is watching the sinking ship with their dogs

    LEGO figures recreate Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition scene with ship in icy background.

    Behind the scenes

    LEGO recreation of Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, with mini-figures and a ship in a snowy setting.

    I wanted to make a memorial for the dogs who also participated in the expedition and gave their life for the crew.

    After the ship sank, the terrible challenge for survival began

    ADVERTISEMENT

    LEGO figures depict an Antarctic expedition scene with explorers and husky dogs in the snow.

    They had to reach the closest land, which was called Elephant Island.

    The last image setting

    LEGO figures recreate the Trans-Antarctic Expedition scene with snow and ice elements on a model set.

    Looks simple, but it wasn’t easy. I used the widemacro lens and dutch angle to achieve a more dynamic shot.

    Watch the full behind the scenes on the complete work video

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    2

    Benedek Lampert

    Benedek Lampert

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Hi,I am hungarian action toy photographer. I'm creating miniature worlds from anything! I hope you will like my works :)!

    Read less »
    Benedek Lampert

    Benedek Lampert

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Hi,I am hungarian action toy photographer. I'm creating miniature worlds from anything! I hope you will like my works :)!

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Photography
    Homepage
    Trending
    Photography
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Photography Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda