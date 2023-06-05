Person Asks If It Was Indeed A Jerk Move To Record Their Uncle’s Drink Request After He Kept Making Them Run Back And Forth To The Kitchen

Family, what a blessing! And, oh boy, how lovely it is to spend time with them! You create lasting memories, strengthen bonds, and, if lucky, might even occasionally indulge in some juicy drama revolving around your good old Uncle John.

Speaking of uncles, this Redditor recently took online with a bit of a dilemma. The thing is, their dear relative had been playing a little game that had gotten old a long time ago. They found a way to shut him down – however, as a result, they got blasted by their old folks for being rude to their elder.

This Redditor’s uncle keeps getting on their nerves by constantly having them fetch him the wrong drinks

They find a way to stand up to his antics by recording his request on their phone

“AITA for recording my uncle’s drink request?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members if they’re indeed a jerk for finding a way to shut down their uncle’s weird game. The post managed to garner nearly 19K upvotes as well as 1.4K comments discussing the situation.

A bit of banter goes a long way – it’s inarguable! It helps you to loosen up and get a well-deserved break from all the troubling things that might’ve been clouding your mind lately, has plenty of physical health benefits – and let’s not forget how powerful it is in terms of new connections.

Humor is also equally important when it comes to your close ones, especially because family life can sometimes be a tad too stressful with all the responsibilities and whatnot. However, one problem – some folks have weird ideas of what is funny and what is not.

Yes, humor is a subjective thing. It’s shaped by a bunch of random factors like upbringing, cultural background, personal beliefs, and experiences, etc. Yet it’s safe to say that the majority of us can distinguish when a joke is perhaps inappropriate in that particular situation and when it’s just simply tasteless.

Plus, let’s keep in mind that even the most hysterical joke that once had people rolling on the floor is bound to get old at one point or another, so it’s also vital to know when to stop in order not to earn yourself a moniker of a one-trick comedian.

Concerning the author’s story per se, I think we can all agree that the man has miserably failed in his attempt to become the so-called “funcle” and, frankly, just turned it all into bullying – but let’s do a little recap first, though!

Which later prompted them to get slammed by their parents for being “rude” to their elder

u/Ill_Championship8173’s uncle has been playing the same game for God knows how long – whenever he comes over, he asks them to fetch him a certain drink, but when they come back, claims that it’s not what he asked for, making the poor bugger run back and forth between the pool and the kitchen.

Naturally, it started to get old pretty soon, and while the OP’s temporary solution was to avoid him whenever there was a gathering, their luck ran out, and they were once again caught on Memorial Day with the same request.

The author of the post was asked to bring a Coke, but prior to that, they had sneakily recorded the man’s request, knowing that they’d be told that they had grabbed the wrong bev in no time. So, upon their return, when the “jokester” announced that he had asked for a beer instead, the OP whipped out their phone and finally put an end to their uncle’s antics.

Of course, the man huffed and puffed as according to him, he was “just joking around” – however, the OP didn’t want to risk it again and had their phone ready at all times. But when it did happen again, fortunately, it managed to knock some sense back into the relative, as when the netizen asked the man to repeat his request, he said that he’d go fetch it himself!

Sadly though, it wouldn’t be an AITA post without some drama, and in this case, it was the post creator’s parents who, for some intricate reason, berated them for being rude to their guest and their elder.

What’s your take on this? I think u/Ill_Championship8173 handled it perfectly.