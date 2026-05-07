So we thought it would be a good time to look at the signs that the economy isn’t as strong as we’d like it to be. Luckily, there are a few recent threads on Reddit ( one and two ) where people are discussing exactly that. From groceries to entertainment and advertisements in public spaces, here are the ones folks have already noticed.

If you’re not tracking your expenses closely, you might wonder why half your income keeps disappearing in the first week of the month. Even if you don’t have a million subscriptions or aren’t booking plane tickets for a trip around the world, small costs seem to add up faster than ever.

#1 When you’re driving home, feeling like you’re really bad with money lately, but in reality, you just bought groceries for the week, again.

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#2 "come over for a drink" replacing "let's go out for one" in my friend group. nobody says it's about money. everybody knows.

#3 While driving to and from work, I'm actually noticing a lot of older, smaller vehicles being driven and more with unrepaired damage.

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#4 Billboards are wildly out of date on major interstates near tourist destinations. Some still up for Christmas events, Halloween, and other events several months past.



Meaning no business has paid to replace the advertisements recently. Not even generic law firms, or fast food chains that often buy “space available “ bill boards at a discount.

#5 I started walking to work at the hospital just before the fuel crisis became a thing, I live in the regions so doing that was kind of an anomaly. I never saw anyone else walking on my way to work. After the fuel crisis, I gradually saw more and more people walking to work. The self centered part of me likes to think I started a trend though, who knows.

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#6 Me, I’ve cut out clothing shopping almost entirely. Used to love surfing eBay and going to my local fancy thrift stores. Couldn’t tell you the last clothing item I bought now.

#7 Bean content! I have never before seen so many cooking videos where beans are the main ingredient.

#8 There’s a restaurant in Canada called Swiss chalet, it’s rotisserie chicken.



They now let you klarna your meal into payments upon checkout.

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#9 Thinking "oh good, we've not had any big spends recently, I'll save some money on payday", and then bank balance staying exactly. The. Same.

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#10 Lotta kids at my kids’ daycare have stopped showing up lately. My oldest asking where her friends are.

#11 I’m sure my comment is gonna get buried, but I work at a tire shop for context. Within the past handful of months I’ve noticed people buying cheaper tires, or hardly being able to afford them more frequently.

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#12 The bakery near my office had a sandwich at $8.50 in March. Today it's $12.75, smaller portion. Owner told me no one applies for $14/hr anymore — minimum is $19. Half the lunchtime regulars are gone. His exact words: running it down before I sell.

#13 A bag of chips costs about the same as federal minimum wage. For an hour of work.

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#14 Everytime I leave the house, it's like $100 between gas and food.



I'm going to eat hot dogs this week.

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#15 Saw a family with 2 kids go to the movies. 60 bucks for just the tickets. The father was freaking out.

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#16 Used car that’s almost 20 years old had an asking price over $5,000… hell over $2,000 is absurd.

#17 Just the fact that I can’t do something fun for myself AND buy groceries in the same week. It’s one or the other.

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#18 I just did the shopping list in my grocery store app for a carrot cake. I haven’t baked for a while so I need all fresh ingredients.



$55AUD which is ~ $40USD



That’s before I get to the cream cheese buttercream….

#19 I purchase myself a specific chocolate whenever I achieve something ( I've pavloved myself into extra dopamine when i eat it ). I passed my masters in 2022 it was 1€, i bought it last week it was 6€.

#20 Most of the posts on my local subreddit are people looking for work or talking about how hard it is to find a job.

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#21 Canceling streaming services and going back sailing the seven seas.

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#22 Chaperoned a high school prom recently. No limos. Most girls did their own hair and were bragging about thrifting dresses/dress deals. Boys in suits, not tuxes.

#23 I don’t buy things for the principle of it because I remember the previous price. I remember the previous price because it’s made multiple 20-30 cent jumps in the last year alone.

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#24 I'm an insurance broker. We work to help find families best terms on various types of personal insurance. Requests to insure luxury or recreational items like newly purchased cabins, boats and motorcycles has essentially completely stopped.

#25 I buy less meat. Not because i want to eat less meat, but because my wallet cries whenever I do buy it.

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#26 Lots of peanut butter sandwiches and “we have food at home” statements.

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#27 Frequency of people walking or riding a bicycle along the highway.

#28 Constant whining by talking heads about declining birth rates.

#29 Every time I need an Uber, it's less than 0.1 mile from me. I asked my last driver how he's making any money, and he says he's not, that business has been steadily declining for months now.

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#30 The trans-Atlantic flight I’m on right now is half empty. I booked it with points several months ago. Trying to enjoy it because with the fuel surge, I won’t be on a plane again for a while.



Related, probably finally cancelling my travel AMEX because the annual fee is no longer worth it if I cannot afford to travel.

#31 Concerts not selling out like they used to. There’s a lot of tours being canceled right now.

#32 Looking for a job, three years ago I changed jobs, got 4 offers out of 20 applications.





Now, I dropped at least 50, two interviews, no follow up.

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#33 Small towns in the UK are full of boarded up shops and restaurants that closed years ago and never found another entrepreneur keen to use the space. Most of the country is visibly poorer than it was 20 years ago.

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#34 People in public places or stores talking about what they are cutting back on or how expensive things are in general.



Was in Michael’s yesterday and a couple women were chatting. I overheard one saying something about giving up coffee from Dunkin because it’s “$5 for mostly sugar.” Dunkin has always been all sugar, this isn’t anything new.



People start negotiating what they can do without, small luxuries are the first to go.



I catch my own self making comments under my breath at prices when I’m at a store.

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#35 When instead of perfume and flowers for mother's day, she asks you for a grocery store gift card. Raise up people, community is key, no one is watching out for you besides the people next to you on this Titanic.

#36 I'm sitting in the dark or really low light a lot more lately.

#37 I do money services at a store that ends with a mart. We have a CoinStar in the office there. There is always someone plugging change into it, to the point that the guy comes everyday now. He used to come once a week. Those machines hold thousands of dollars and that dude is having to empty it every single day.



Also, when I'm helping people put money on their cards, they're putting much smaller amounts, digging through their wallets and purses to try to find more to put on there.



If you don't have a bank, getting your paycheck cashed costs you every single time you do it. I've been showing people how to use fintech banks instead, so they don't have to pay that fee. They have to wait a few more days, but, they aren't paying onerous fees just to cash their paychecks.



Oh, I just remembered something. Our store got a second lottery machine. Our other one was running out too often, so they put another one in. That, more than anything else, tells me that things are not good. Poor folks blowing their checks on lottery tickets is a bad indicator.

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#38 One of those cereal boxes that's like two centimeters thick and costs $6.

#39 Deodorant, over $7 a stick is crazy.

#40 I work in a manufacturing plant and it is absolutely insane. I needed to replace a hydraulic cylinder for a foot pumped lift. Just your typical hydraulic cylinder, nothing special. The lift is a bit specialized but that's it. Found a place in town that is a licensed distributor for this lift, asked for a quote bracing myself for like $800 USD. Got an email back asking for $2,100. A brand new lift to replace the old one is $3,600. Pretty much any part we need is over 200% more expensive than it used to be just a few years ago.

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#41 400 dollar concert tickets for two people. Just OK seats too.

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#42 I have contracted an electrician to perform some residential maintenance and he said he could come today. Usually they’re booked up for weeks.

#43 The vast number of individuals bringing up a full revolution as a part of small talk. Literally took 5 sentences of small talk before the guy at the gas station said "feels like we're gonna just burn it all down soon.".

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#44 Gambling EVERYWHERE. The line between desperation and hope is getting mighty fuzzy.

#45 Shrinkflation hit hard. Same price, half the product. Classic recession stealth mode.

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#46 Our neighbors are going on vacation later this month with three other families. One has dropped out. And the other two are planning to cook all their meals. Hauling groceries to the cabin. That’s zero food and beverage tax for the touristy town from their visit. No tips for wait staff.



Replicate that across the country… not looking good.

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#47 This is a niche one but I’ve been seeing more weekend happy hours. A couple years ago that was not a thing, at least from what I remember.

#48 Nostalgia is everywhere for the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, and now 2010s. A country focused more on its past than its future.

#49 Chicken wire. How the eff is one roll of it $140?!?!? I even comp shopped and didn't find much difference!

I purchased a similar roll of wire 3 years ago for $70... Doubling in 3 years is absolutely nuts!

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#50 Allergy pills that were $15 last year were $25 yesterday.

#51 Literally everything. I’m a single mom and I buy the same things every month, same bills, no real fluctuations on what I do. I have a budget for everything. Everything has increased in price from electricity and natural gas to insurance and cable/internet.



I literally cried today in the bathroom because today I realized that I don’t have enough to feed my kids over the next four weeks. What I have budgeted for food isn’t enough to get us through. I’ve been trying to rework the meal plan and my ingredients and I’ve been doing this for a few months now and I finally hit the wall. I don’t know what to do. I’m literally going to make a food bank appointment and I’m praying that the wait isn’t two weeks like I read about online.



I don’t know what to do anymore. I work 55+ hours a week. Im too old to be working this hard and seeing my pay not raise but the price of everything surpass what I can handle.



Big decisions are going to have to be made and lots of cutting - again. My 16 year old boy who is growing like a weed is always hungry and I hate not having anything to feed him. Plain rice tonight and only because he’s sick of beans. My daughter has lost weight. This isn’t workable anymore. I hate it here.

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