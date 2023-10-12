I Released An Unofficial Art-Book Containing Very Realistic Pokémon, And Here’s The Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the world of Pokemon Zoology!

My name is Joshua Dunlop, and I’m a Senior Freelance Concept Artist from the UK. I’ve had the pleasure of working with some amazing companies such as Disney and Netflix, and I’ve enjoyed amazing success over the last seven years with my personal project, Pokemon Zoology!

Now, I’m thrilled to present this unofficial collection of 151 realistic digital concept art pieces depicting the iconic original Pokemon from Generation 1.

The Kickstarter has been live for 11 days now and not only did we hit the £10,000 goal but we are close to tripling it sitting (as of this morning at) £28,900!

Anyway, that being said, feel free to check out the Kickstarter now!

More info: kickstarter.com | Instagram | Facebook | artstation.com | mobile.twitter.com | youtube.com | patreon.com | Etsy

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 27 years since Pokemon first burst onto the scene and took the world by storm

This stunning 156-page paperback art book is a complete collection featuring all 151 original Pokemon reimagined in a beautifully realistic style. Within these pages, you’ll find over seven years of dedicated work by artist Joshua Dunlop (me), whose iconic realistic Pokemon illustrations display his incredible talent and passion for the franchise. Each page is 150gsm and has a Silk finish, giving it a high-quality feel as you flick through. The spine has a PUR (perfect) edge without the need for staples and has a 350gsm gloss cover for strength and flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

As an artist and lifelong Pokemon fan, I wanted to pay tribute to the Pokemon that started it all by reimagining them in a realistic style

Printed on high-quality paper with vivid colours, this book allows fans to appreciate the realistic Pokemon and captures the technical skill of creature design. For Pokemon devotees or art lovers, this collectible art book is a chance to explore the franchise like never before.

It all started back in 2016 when I was teaching myself how to use a 3D sculpting program called Zbrush, and I wanted a ‘small’ project to test my new skills on

As I am shipping from the UK, if you are from the EU or a country with import customs VAT, you will be charged to receive your items. Depending on your country, this can range from 5 – 20% of the order. If the shipment is missed and returned to me, the backer must pay for shipping for the item to be resent. Unfortunately, I’m just a sole trading artist, not a business, and acquiring the means to collect tax on backers’ behalf is long-winded and expensive! I do apologise for any inconvenience caused!

ADVERTISEMENT

Pokemon Go was at its height, and I thought it would be fun to create the three Kanto starters in a realistic way. A friend of mine saw them and suggested I put them online; I was blown away when it went viral!

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 27 years since Pokemon first burst onto the scene and took the world by storm. As an artist and lifelong Pokemon fan, I wanted to pay tribute to the Pokemon that started it all by reimagining them in a realistic style. With that being said, there are loads of really cool rewards, so do check out all of the tiers, because now that we reached our initial starting goal, there are some really exciting stretch goals to aim for!

Due to all the love and support, I decided to keep going and challenged myself to recreate all original 151 Pokemon

This art book is a labour of love that I’ve poured my heart and soul into over the past seven years. Each piece aims to capture the essence of these beloved characters, from the fierce Charizard to the adorable Pikachu

ADVERTISEMENT

I strove to depict them as if they truly existed in our world, bringing out intricate details, vivid colours, and dynamic poses

Each page encapsulates the spirit of the beloved Pokemon while grounding them in real-world biology. No detail has been overlooked in these intricate depictions, from feather textures to scale pattern

The accurate anatomy provides a fresh perspective on even the most familiar species like Pikachu and Charizard

The journey to complete all 151 paintings was an adventure in itself. It challenged me to flex my creative muscles and hone my artistic skills

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, I’m excited to finally share the fruits of my work with fellow Pokemon fans who I know will appreciate these fresh takes on iconic Pokemon

I hope this collection evokes a sense of nostalgia and brings a new perspective to the Pokemon that started it all

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering Pokemon for the first time, I think you’ll find inspiration in these reimagined creatures

To all my fans, thank you for joining me on this journey!

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, make sure to check out the video for more information on the book and the kickstarter