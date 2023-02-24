A lot of things that happened during the pandemic were destructive; however, this long period in lockdown has also brought some unexpected positive changes.

For one, this comic artist used to share his artwork with friends only, but after the pandemic hit, all of that changed in our favor. Daniel shared: "I used to post comics and only share with friends, but during the pandemic, I started sharing on social media. With some feedback and practice, they slowly got better."

Luckily, now we can enjoy his comics on several social media pages. So if you haven't followed his accounts, feel free to visit them today.

For more of Daniel's content here on Bored Panda, see part 1 and part 2.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | reddit.com