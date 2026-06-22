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Alright, guys, it’s comic o’clock! We’re sure many of you might have missed Steve Nelson and his iconic series Twonks.

The British cartoonist and comedy writer should be familiar to most of our community, as we’ve featured his work in several posts in the past. However, for those of you meeting this artist for the first time, Steve has built a large following thanks to his sharp sense of humor, unexpected punchlines, and illustrations that prove simple ideas are often the funniest.

The creator of Twonks is known for comics filled with sarcasm, absurd observations about everyday life, and sometimes a touch of dark humor. His jokes often take unexpected turns, catching readers off guard in the best possible way.

Today, we’ve selected another batch of his latest and funniest comics, so scroll down and enjoy the newest creations from one of Bored Panda’s favorite artists.

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