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Alright, guys, it’s comic o’clock! We’re sure many of you might have missed Steve Nelson and his iconic series Twonks.

The British cartoonist and comedy writer should be familiar to most of our community, as we’ve featured his work in several posts in the past. However, for those of you meeting this artist for the first time, Steve has built a large following thanks to his sharp sense of humor, unexpected punchlines, and illustrations that prove simple ideas are often the funniest.

The creator of Twonks is known for comics filled with sarcasm, absurd observations about everyday life, and sometimes a touch of dark humor. His jokes often take unexpected turns, catching readers off guard in the best possible way.

Today, we’ve selected another batch of his latest and funniest comics, so scroll down and enjoy the newest creations from one of Bored Panda’s favorite artists.

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#1

Funny comic by Steve Nelson of a cat trying to solve a CAPTCHA featuring a dog, then clicking skip.

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    #2

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson about a doctor and patient discussing a bug, with a ladybug cursing. Absurd comics.

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    #3

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson of a doctor telling a woman she has a tapeworm after she thought she was pregnant.

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    #4

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson of a couple discussing changing their dog's name to a complex password.

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    12points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New name suits him

    1
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    #5

    An absurd comic showing a character failing to lift a box properly, despite being told to lift with their legs.

    twonks Report

    11points
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    #6

    Absurd comic by Steve Nelson of a cat vomiting on a conference table during a meeting.

    twonks Report

    9points
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    #7

    Funny comics by cartoonist Steve Nelson: two birds discussing global warming near a forest fire.

    twonks Report

    9points
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    #8

    Funny comics by cartoonist Steve Nelson: a knight prepares to dominate a tied-up dragon.

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    #9

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson with people fleeing a 'shark' at the beach, which is actually a dog. Absurd comics.

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    #10

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson with two mattresses talking to a memory foam mattress that remembers everything.

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    #11

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson of an office worker leaving work saying it's 5 o'clock somewhere.

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    9points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like his attitude

    3
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    #12

    Funny comics by cartoonist Steve Nelson: a person roasts the Earth over a fire on Happy Earth Day.

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    #13

    Absurd and funny comic by Steve Nelson illustrating an ostrich's head in a strip club.

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    8points
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    #14

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson with two characters in a forest; one offers a shovel for a suspicious buried package.

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    8points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Improve your 'friend' status ...

    0
    0points
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    #15

    A funny comic strip by Steve Nelson illustrating a man repeatedly opening the door for his cat.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An absurd comic strip by Steve Nelson about miscalculating a tally of innuendos to 102 instead of 101.

    twonks Report

    8points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But not at the same time, right? Right?

    1
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    #17

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson where a police officer asks a driver to do karaoke instead of a sobriety test.

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    8points
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    #18

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson about the difference between school and grown-up life. Absurd and funny comics.

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    8points
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    #19

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson of a doctor asking a patient about ringing ears, then the patient's cat meows.

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    7points
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    #20

    Funny comics by cartoonist Steve Nelson: two women discussing a new boyfriend's anatomy.

    twonks Report

    7points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He has to stand two rooms away when they're having fun

    1
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    #21

    Funny comics by Steve Nelson: A person is told to stop using weird nicknames, then called Captain Squirt.

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    7points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the nickname is based in reality, it could be a compliment...

    0
    0points
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    #22

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson depicting a man constantly asked to do chores, even in bed.

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    7points
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    #23

    Absurd comic by Steve Nelson where a man preserves endangered animals by making panda jam.

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    7points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nooooooo!!!!

    2
    2points
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    #24

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson of a person on a phone with a captcha and then getting angry about it. Absurd comics.

    twonks Report

    7points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, those tests were a nightmare for neuro-divergent people anyway. Especially the ones that rode a bicycle.

    0
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    #25

    Absurd comic by Steve Nelson featuring a USA soccer coach suggesting banning visas to win the World Cup.

    twonks Report

    7points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't give him any ideas, please!

    1
    1point
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    #26

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson where a customer asks for Coke, gets Pepsi, and is fine with it. Absurd comics.

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    7points
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    #27

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson where a man turns off a lighthouse light when asked to turn off the lights.

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    7points
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    #28

    Absurd and funny comics by Steve Nelson, illustrating a man looking for a hybrid car and being shown a centaur.

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    #29

    A funny comic by Steve Nelson of a man digging a hole on the beach, and later a woman and child arrive.

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    6points
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    #30

    Funny comics by Steve Nelson: Two people watch a staged show, expressing their disbelief.

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    6points
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    #31

    A funny comic by Steve Nelson with a police officer scolding a woman for pointing at a fleeing thief.

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    6points
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    #32

    An absurd comic by Steve Nelson featuring two men discussing flying a kite and being a virgin.

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    6points
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    #33

    An absurd comic by Steve Nelson depicting a father taking his child to work, dressed in fishnet stockings.

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    6points
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    #34

    Absurd and funny comic by Steve Nelson showing a baby named 'Something Really Unique'.

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    6points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still waaaayyyy better than X Æ A-1...

    4
    4points
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    #35

    Absurd and funny comic by Steve Nelson of a cat driving an excavator, digging up a garden.

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    6points
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    #36

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson about a rap battle where a man who went to therapy ends up rapping.

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    6points
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    #37

    Absurd and funny comics by Steve Nelson, depicting a Scrabble game with an Inuit and many words for snow.

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    6points
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    #38

    Absurd and funny comics by Steve Nelson, showing a man naked at a restaurant for a bottomless brunch.

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    6points
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    #39

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson of someone reporting an alien abduction while aliens abduct an alien.

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    6points
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    #40

    Funny comics by cartoonist Steve Nelson: an electric eel and a solar-powered eel.

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    5points
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    #41

    A funny comic by Steve Nelson where a man catches a woman in bed, revealing a hidden face in the covers.

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    5points
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    #42

    A funny comic strip depicting two characters discussing Michelangelo and the Sistine Chapel ceiling.

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    5points
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    #43

    An absurd comic about a friend offering an open door policy, leading to a literal misunderstanding.

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    5points
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    #44

    Funny comics by Steve Nelson: A police officer quits after being told to leave no stone unturned.

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    5points
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    #45

    Absurd and funny comic by Steve Nelson showing a Bald Eagle vs a Balding Eagle.

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    5points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for pre-censoring "comb-over eagle"

    0
    0points
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    #46

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson about anger management, where a man needs to gain his temper, not lose it.

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    5points
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    #47

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson of a man asking to see a driver's license for ID at the morgue.

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    5points
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    #48

    A funny comic strip by Steve Nelson showing a person giving a heart, then it being sold as free.

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    5points
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    #49

    Absurd and funny comics by Steve Nelson, portraying an artist explaining his inspiration came from a dream.

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    5points
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    #50

    A funny comic strip by Steve Nelson depicting a fairytale wedding with Shrek and Pinocchio.

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    5points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could have been worse. Could have used the original Grimm brother's tales as inspiration.

    6
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    #51

    Absurd comic by Steve Nelson with a woman asking about Frankenstein and an actual Frankenstein appears.

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    5points
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    #52

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson about a dog trick-or-treating in a Halloween costume. Absurd and funny comics.

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    5points
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    #53

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson about tetris blocks trying to fit in. Absurd and funny comics.

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    5points
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    #54

    Absurd comic by Steve Nelson of a barber giving a Superman-themed haircut to a child, changing the cape.

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    4points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... aaaaand now I'm totally confused ...

    1
    1point
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    #55

    Funny comics by Steve Nelson: A child rejects an offer to be looked after, saying, I already have a dad.

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    4points
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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fair enough, but maybe the real Dad should show face occasionally ?

    0
    0points
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    #56

    A funny comic strip with an interviewer asking about weaknesses, getting funny and absurd answers.

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    4points
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    #57

    Absurd and funny comic by Steve Nelson of a fisherman catching a fish that is his boss.

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    4points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That ... is how pigeon racing works.

    0
    0points
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    #58

    A comic showing various funny tan lines on a person, like a bra tan, sock tan, and goggle tan.

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    4points
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    #59

    Absurd and funny comics by Steve Nelson, illustrating a cold call scenario between a man and his father.

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    4points
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    #60

    An absurd comic strip by Steve Nelson showing unattended luggage being destroyed after five minutes.

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    4points
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    #61

    Absurd comic by Steve Nelson about a person struggling to sleep with non-drowsy sleeping pills.

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    4points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Non-drowsy sleeping pills make sense. When I can't sleep because I'm overtired, caffeine helps. Drowsy medicine, like antihistamines, don't help me sleep better; they just zonk me out during the day.

    0
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    #62

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson about a baby bungee jumping for the first time. Absurd and funny comics.

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    #63

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson about two men playing The Sims and wishing they had a real-life version. Absurd and funny comics.

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    4points
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    #64

    Funny comics by Steve Nelson: A model walks down a runway, encountering a no U-turn sign.

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    3points
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    #65

    Funny comic by Steve Nelson about snowboards and emery boards. Absurd comics.

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    3points
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