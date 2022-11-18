For this article, we collected a number of sayings about children and childhood. Do you have a favorite quote about children that inspired your parenting style or made you understand child psychology better? Share it with us in the comments below.

One thing we always have to keep in mind is that while parents love quotes that are very inspiring, posting them on your social media is not how you become a good parent. Always find time to spend with your children — talk to them, listen to their concerns, and teach them to find solutions. Remember that what may seem like a trifle to you can be your child’s biggest worry.

In most cultures, children are considered to be the future, and you will find so many quotes about education and its importance for the younger generation. This is hard to argue with. Educating the younger generation is not only beneficial for them but helps in building a better future for the entire planet. That’s why it is also essential to explain the importance of education to children. Here, inspirational quotes for kids might come in handy, among other things. If presented correctly (and by that I mean without being condescending and actually explaining things to them), famous quotes by people they know and love, like their favorite writers or even superheroes, will motivate children to dream big and strive for their goals.

They say that the best sound in the world is the sound of children’s laughter, and a lot of parents will probably agree with that. Public figures, people of art, and even works of fiction have mentioned time and time again how special children are, and how their opinions and feelings should be treated the same way as those of adults. There are a lot of quotes about kids that keep reminding us about that.

#1 “Children see magic because they look for it.” — Christopher Moore

#2 “Anyone who does anything to help a child is a hero to me.” — Fred Rogers

#3 “Adults are just outdated children.” — Dr. Seuss

#4 “Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.” — James Baldwin

#5 “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.” — Albert Einstein

#6 “Adults follow paths. Children explore.” – Neil Gaiman

#7 “Give children toys that are powered by their imagination, not by batteries.”– H. Jackson Brown

#8 “A child is not a vase to be filled, but a fire to be lit.” – Francois Rabelais

#9 “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.” – George Bernard Shaw

#10 “Only children believe they are capable of everything.” – Paulo Coelho

#11 “A child can ask a thousand questions that the wisest man cannot answer.” – Jacob Abbott

#12 “Teach your children they’re unique. That way, they won’t feel pressured to be like everybody else.” – Cindy Cashman

#13 “Sometimes the littlest things take up the most room in your heart.” – Winnie the Pooh

#14 “Children are the only brave philosophers.” – Yevgeny Zamyatin

#15 “Don’t just teach your kids to read, teach them to question what they read. Teach them to question everything.” – George Carlin

#16 “The best thing to spend on your children is your time.” – Louise Hart

#17 “If you are a parent, open doors to unknown directions to the child so he can explore. Don't make him afraid of the unknown.” – Rajneesh

#18 “The only love that I really believe in is a mother’s love for her children.” – Karl Lagerfeld

#19 “A person's a person, no matter how small.” — Dr. Seuss

#20 “Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.” — Margaret Mead

#21 “Only where children gather is there any real chance of fun.” — Mignon McLaughlin

#22 “Pretty much all the honest truth telling there is in the world is done by children.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

#23 “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children play is serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood.” — Fred Rogers

#24 “Always kiss your children goodnight, even if they're already asleep.” — H. Jackson Brown

#25 “Children aren’t coloring books. You don’t get to fill them with your favorite colors.” – Khaled Hosseini

#26 “All little girls should be told they are pretty.” – Marilyn Monroe

#27 “Kids deserve the right to think that they can change the world.” – Lois Lowry

#28 “Children are mirrors, they reflect back to us all we say and do.” – Pam Leo

#29 “Parents can only give good advice or put them on the right paths, but the final forming of a person’s character lies in their own hands.” – Anne Frank

#30 “Even if people are still very young, they shouldn’t be prevented from saying what they think.” – Anne Frank

#31 “To every child—I dream of a world where you can laugh, dance, sing, learn, live in peace and be happy.” – Malala Yousafzai

#32 “The way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice.” – Peggy O’Mara

#33 “The creator in you is the child set free.” – Vince Gowmon

#34 “What is a home without children? Quiet.” – Henry Youngman

#35 “The secret of genius is to carry the spirit of the child into old age.” – Aldous Huxley

#36 “Watch what you say and do because little eyes are watching you.” – Reba McEntire

#37 “Children make you want to start life over.” – Muhammad Ali

#38 “Our most important task as a nation is to make sure all our young people can achieve their dreams.” – Barack Obama

#39 “Children's games are hardly games. Children are never more serious than when they play.” – Michel de Montaigne

#40 “Every year, when you're a child, you become a different person.” – Alice Munro

#41 “Listen to the desires of your children. Encourage them and then give them the autonomy to make their own decision.” – Denis Waitley

#42 “The important thing is to teach a child that good can always triumph over evil.”– Walt Disney

#43 “You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have, for instance.” — Franklin P. Jones

#44 “The best way to make children good is to make them happy.” — Oscar Wilde

#45 “Don't worry that children never listen to you; worry that they are always watching you.” — Robert Fulghum

#46 “I continue to believe that if children are given the necessary tools to succeed, they will succeed beyond their wildest dreams!” — David Vitter

#47 “Children really brighten up a household. They never turn the lights off.” – Ralph Bus

#48 “The real magic wand is the child’s own mind.” – Jose Ortega y Gasset

#49 “Play gives children a chance to practice what they are learning.” – Mr. Rogers

#50 “Little boys should never be sent to bed. They always wake up a day older.” – Peter Pan

#51 “Children re-invent your world for you.” – Susan Sarandon

#52 “You don’t raise heroes, you raise sons. And if you treat them like sons, they’ll turn out to be heroes, even if it’s just in your own eyes.” – Wally Schirra

#53 “If you want children to continue dreaming to the moon and beyond, then dream with them, both by sharing your fervent dreams, and by diving heart first into their own.” – Vince Gowmon

#54 “Unless we can be like children, we can’t be happy.” – Marianne Williamson

#55 “Seek the wisdom of the ages, but look at the world through the eyes of a child.”– Ron Wild

#56 “We’re all five-year-olds. We don’t know how to do this thing called life. Are you faking it?” – Byron Katie

#57 “We should all be inspired by children: they don’t care about fear and mistakes.” – Maxime Lagacé

#58 “Children are likely to live up to what you believe of them.” – Lady Bird Johnson

#59 “Children take a stand for everything that is possible because they are still in touch with that place inside where everything is possible.” – Vince Gowmon

#60 “Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.”– Rabindranath Tagore

#61 “In childhood, time is kind. A moment is swallowed whole, by senses open and able.” – Nicoletta Baumeister

#62 “Every child has the capacity to be everything.” – Doris Lessing

#63 “We should never permit ourselves to do anything that we are not willing to see our children do.” – Bringhman Young

#64 “Children are illuminated textbooks.” – Amos Bronson Alcott

#65 “Teaching children about the natural world should be treated as one of the most important events in their lives.” – Thomas Berry

#66 “Nothing you do for a child is ever wasted.” – Garrison Keillor

#67 “A child can teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.” – Paulo Coelho

#68 “Accept the children the way we accept trees—with gratitude, because they are a blessing—but do not have expectations or desires. You don’t expect trees to change, you love them as they are.” – Isabel Allende

#69 “Why try to explain miracle to your kids when you can just have them plant a garden.” – Robery Brault

#70 “The greatest legacy one can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one's life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.” — Billy Graham

#71 “We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today.” — Stacia Tauscher

#72 “Children are like wet cement whatever falls on them makes an impression.” — Haim Ginott

#73 “The potential possibilities of any child are the most intriguing and stimulating in all creation.” — Ray L. Wilbur

#74 “A child is a curly dimpled lunatic.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

#75 “The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day.” — Orlando Aloysius Battista

#76 “It's the greatest poverty to decide that a child must die so that you may live as you wish.” — Mother Teresa

#77 “There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One of these is roots, the other wings.” – Goeth

#78 “To raise a nature-bonded child is to raise a rebel, a dreamer, an innovator… someone who will walk their own verdant, winding path.” – Nicolette Sowder

#79 “When you are really mature, you will again become childlike. Then your life will again become fun. You will enjoy it, every bit of it you will not be serious. A deep laughter will spread all over your life. It will be more like a dance and less like business.” – Osho

#80 “Kids go where there is excitement, they stay where there is love.” – Zig Ziglar

#81 “It’s not about what you tell your children, but how you show them how to live life.”– Jada Pinkett Smith

#82 “Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is.” – Yoda

#83 “When children pretend, they’re using their imaginations to move beyond the bounds of reality. A stick can be a magic wand. A sock can be a puppet. A small child can be a superhero.” – Mr. Rogers

#84 “If you can give your child only one gift, let it be enthusiasm.” – Bruce Barton

#85 “A child's appetite for new toys appeal to the desire for ownership and appropriation: the appeal of toys comes to lie not in their use but in their status as possessions.” – Christopher Lasch

#86 “No light shines brighter than the smile of a child.” – Ian Semple

#87 “All children have creative power.” – Brenda Ueland

#88 “A child is a deep mystery.” – Amelia E. Barr

#89 “Never help a child with a task at which he feels he can succeed.” – Maria Montessori

#90 “Too much love never spoils children. Children become spoiled when we substitute presents for presence.” – Anthony Witham

#91 “To me there is no picture so beautiful as smiling, bright-eyed, happy children; no music so sweet as their clear and ringing laughter." – PT Barnum

#92 “Every child needs a parent, grandparent or friend who will say let’s go it’s time for an adventure.” – Penny Whitehouse

#93 “Just think of the tragedy of teaching children not to doubt.” – Clarence Darrow

#94 “Your kids require you most of all to love them for who they are, not to spend your whole time trying to correct them.” – Bill Ayers

#95 “Today our children are our reflection. Tomorrow they will be our shadows.”– Maralee McKee

#96 “Children need to have stand-and-stare time, time imagining and pursuing their own thinking processes or assimilating their experiences through play or just observing the world around them.” – Teresa Belton

#97 “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” — Lady Bird Johnson

#98 “Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded.” — Jess Lair

#99 “Each day of our lives we make deposits in the memory banks of our children.” — Charles R. Swindoll

#100 “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” — Frederick Douglass

#101 “Children need models rather than critics.” — Joseph Joubert

#102 “Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven.” — Henry Ward Beecher

#103 “The soul is healed by being with children.” — Fyodor Dostoyevsky

#104 “Children make your life important.” — Erma Bombeck

#105 “Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.” — John F. Kennedy

#106 “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” — Rabindranath Tagore

#107 “While we try to teach our children all about life, Our children teach us what life is all about.” — Angela Schwindt

#108 “Hugs can do great amounts of good, especially for children.” — Diana, Princess of Wales

#109 “Old men can make war, but it is children who will make history.” — Ray Merritt

#110 “When I approach a child, he inspires in me two sentiments — tenderness for what he is and respect for what he may become.” — Louis Pasteur

#111 “Children are a great comfort to us in our old age, and they help us reach it faster too.”

#112 “A characteristic of the normal child is he doesn't act that way very often”

#113 “Safety and security don't just happen, they are the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear.” — Nelson Mandela

#114 “If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children.” — Mahatma Gandhi

#115 “A child is an uncut diamond.” – Austin O’Malley

#116 “There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million.” – Walt Streightiff

#117 “At every step the child should be allowed to meet the real experience of life; the thorns should never be plucked from his roses.” – Ellen Key

#118 “Children are the true connoisseurs, what’s precious to them has no price, only value.” – Bel Kaufman

#119 “In a child's eyes, a mother is a goddess.” – N.K. Jemisin

#120 “The urge to draw must be quite deep within us, because children love to do it.”– David Hockney

#121 “Children of any age flourish with options. Art should be mandatory at all ages.” – Donna Jo Massie

#122 “There is a brilliant child locked inside every student.“ – Marva Collins

#123 “A baby is as pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower.” – Debasish Mridha.

#124 “Like stars are to the sky, so are the children to our world. They deserve to shine!” – Chinonye J. Chidolue

#125 “Let my children have music! Let them hear live music. Not noise. My children! You do what you want with your own!” – Charles Mingus

#126 “If we nurture the dreams of children, the world will be blessed. If we destroy them, the world is doomed!” – Wess Stafford

#127 “Children need the freedom and time to play. Play is not a luxury. Play is a necessity.” – Kay Redfield Jamison

#128 “We must teach our children to smell the earth, to taste the rain, to touch the wind, to see things grow, to hear the sun rise and night fall—to care.” – John Cleal

#129 “Nothing matters more to a child than a place to call home.” – Brenda Donald

#130 “Nature is a tool to get children to experience not just the wider world, but themselves.” – Stephen Moss

#131 “Children, no matter how gifted, can’t see far into the future, you know. To them, a year is almost a lifetime.” – John Saul

#132 “If a child is given love, he becomes loving.” – Dr. Joyce Brothers

#133 “If we provide enough space and possibilities for moving freely, then the children will move as well as animals: skillfully, simply, securely, naturally.” – Dr. Emmi Pikler

#134 “Every child you encounter is a divine appointment.” — Wess Stafford

#135 “Children are great imitators. So give them something great to imitate.”

#136 “A child is a beam of sunlight from the Infinite and Eternal, with possibilities of virtue and vice, but as yet unstained.” — Lyman Abbott

#137 “A baby is God's opinion that the world should go on.” — Carl Sandburg

#138 “If I could relive my life, I would devote my entire ministry to reaching children for God!” — Dwight L. Moody

#139 “Having one child makes you a parent; having two, you are a referee.” – David Frost

#140 “In general my children refuse to eat anything that hasn’t danced in television.”– Erma Bombeck

#141 “Noble fathers have noble children.” – Euripides

#142 “The mother’s heart is the child’s schoolroom.” – Henry Ward Beecher

#143 “A little girl is sugar and spice and everything nice—especially when she’s taking a nap.”

#144 “Children remind us to treasure the smallest of gifts, even in the most difficult of times.” – Allen Klein

#145 “It is time for a return to childhood, to simplicity, to running and climbing and laughing in the sunshine, to experiencing happiness instead of being trained for a lifetime of pursuing happiness.” – L. R. Knost

#146 “Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever fresh and radiant possibility.” – Kate Douglas Wiggin

#147 “Do not keep children to their studies by compulsion, but by play.” – Plato

#148 “Children are unripe and imperfect.” – Aristotle

#149 “Children more than ever, need opportunities to be in their bodies in the world—jumping rope, bicycling, stream hopping and fort building. It’s this engagement between limbs of the body and bones of the earth where true balance and centeredness emerge.” – David Sobel