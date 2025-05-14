ADVERTISEMENT

Carli Davidson has a gift for catching dogs and cats in the middle of their most ridiculous, lovable moments, and her “Shake” series is proof that sometimes the messiest seconds are the most magical. These aren’t the kind of polished pet photos you’d hang over a fireplace. Instead, they’re full of flying fur, flapping lips, bulging eyes, and the kind of pure canine chaos that only happens when a pup decides it’s time to shake things off.

Each shot is a frozen second of absolute madness, equal parts hilarious and weirdly adorable, like someone paused time at just the wrong (or right) moment. There’s something weirdly honest about it too, because let’s face it, dogs and cats aren’t graceful 24/7, and Carli captures them in that raw, wobbly truth.

More info: Instagram | carliworks.com