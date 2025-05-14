ADVERTISEMENT

Carli Davidson has a gift for catching dogs and cats in the middle of their most ridiculous, lovable moments, and her “Shake” series is proof that sometimes the messiest seconds are the most magical. These aren’t the kind of polished pet photos you’d hang over a fireplace. Instead, they’re full of flying fur, flapping lips, bulging eyes, and the kind of pure canine chaos that only happens when a pup decides it’s time to shake things off.

Each shot is a frozen second of absolute madness, equal parts hilarious and weirdly adorable, like someone paused time at just the wrong (or right) moment. There’s something weirdly honest about it too, because let’s face it, dogs and cats aren’t graceful 24/7, and Carli captures them in that raw, wobbly truth.

More info: Instagram | carliworks.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dog mid-shake captured by photographer Carli Davidson, showing real pet personality with water droplets in motion.

carli_davidson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up of a cat showing real pet personality with tongue out and expressive blue eyes captured by photographer Carli Davidson.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Close-up of a dog with unique eyes and tongue out capturing real pet personality in a playful moment by photographer Carli Davidson.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Close-up of a happy dog showing real pet personality captured by photographer Carli Davidson in a detailed pet portrait.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Close-up of an orange tabby cat showing real pet personality with expressive eyes and unique facial expression.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Happy French Bulldog with tongue out showcasing real pet personality in a close-up portrait by photographer Carli Davidson.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Close-up of a black cat with mouth open showing real pet personality captured by photographer Carli Davidson.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Close-up of a fluffy dog face with blue eyes, showcasing real pet personality captured by photographer Carli Davidson.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Close-up portrait of a dog showing real pet personality captured by photographer Carli Davidson against a dark background

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Close-up of a cat shaking off water captured by photographer Carli Davidson showing pet personality.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Hairy dog with tongue curled up, showcasing real pet personality in a close-up portrait by photographer Carli Davidson.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Four expressive white and brown dogs captured by photographer Carli Davidson showing real pet personality.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Basset hound wearing an ice pack on its head showing real pet personality in a colorful studio setting

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Small light brown Chihuahua puppy with large ears standing next to a one-dollar bill showing pet personality captured by photographer Carli Davidson

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Black poodle with curly hair styled in braids and yellow bands, showing lively pet personality in a vibrant studio portrait.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Brindle dog mid-shake with water droplets, capturing real pet personality in a dynamic and expressive photo by photographer Carli Davidson.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Close-up of a dog showing real pet personality with tongue out and long hair by photographer Carli Davidson.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Close-up of a cat making a funny face that captures real pet personality in a vibrant, detailed portrait photo.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Close-up of a dog with blue eyes and tongue out, showcasing real pet personality captured by photographer Carli Davidson.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Close-up of a dog with wide eyes and tongue out, capturing real pet personality in a playful expression.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Close-up of a dog with tousled fur and tongue out, capturing real pet personality in a black and white photo.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    French Bulldog with tongue out showing real pet personality captured by photographer Carli Davidson in a close-up studio portrait.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Close-up of a brown dog with soulful eyes capturing real pet personality in a detailed portrait photograph.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Close-up of a dog with tongue out, capturing real pet personality in a vivid photographic portrait.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Playful dog shaking head against a yellow background, capturing real pet personality in a lively photo by Carli Davidson.

    carli_davidson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!