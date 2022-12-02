'Goat to self' is a series of comics created by the Canadian Artist Cameron Spires. These webcomics ranked up among people’s favorite. The timing, including the dialogue, is a masterpiece.

If you are new to this webcomic, Cameron is both an artist and copywriter and has, over time, been blending his unique illustration skills with a relatable sense of humor. He doesn’t have an official background in comics, yet putting in efforts has made Cameron and his comics widely recognized.

You can find take a look at part one and part two of his previous comics on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | ko-fi.com | goattoself.com