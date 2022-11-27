I'm Dorota Pankowska and I've always been obsessed with all things strange and conceptual.

A few years ago I created Wask Studio, an online shop where I sell my original product creations which focus on stationery and other small household objects for the strange at heart. Every product I've ever made has some sort of unique twist to it!

More info: waskstudio.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Think Twice Dice

Think Twice Dice

These scrambled dice will shake things up at your board game nights. Sometimes you just have to disconnect the dots.

waskstudio Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#2

Sinking Feeling Soap

Sinking Feeling Soap

Wipe that smile off your face with this sentient soap. Watch it get sadder as it shrinks  it's completely out of your hands. 

waskstudio Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would buy this. Hope it's fragrance free.

0
0points
reply
#3

Sealed Fate Candy Packets

Sealed Fate Candy Packets

These packets feature the familiar "DO NOT EAT" messaging mimicking silica gel packets, but it's all a sweet disguise, since these are filled with candy.

waskstudio Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Onion Cutting Ninja
Onion Cutting Ninja
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This person wants to watch the world burn.

5
5points
reply
#4

Held Up At Gumpoint Push Pins

Held Up At Gumpoint Push Pins

Are your boring push pins driving you up the wall?
These gripping gum-tacks will definitely stick out in your collection.

waskstudio Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#5

Short-Sided Ruler

Short-Sided Ruler

This minimalist ruler has gotten the short end of the stick, but its elegant beauty is not short-sighted.

waskstudio Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#6

Skewed Thoughts Notebook

Skewed Thoughts Notebook

We wanted to view a notebook from a different angle, so we created this notebook featuring a parallelogram shape.

waskstudio Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#7

Heat Of The Moment Candle

Heat Of The Moment Candle

Light up the dark with the first ever thermochromic candle. The black candle drips white wax which later changes back to black after cooling.

waskstudio Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#8

Tickled Paper Clips

Tickled Paper Clips

These squirmy paper clips look like they're being tickled. Your friends will never guess that they were actually designed to look this way.

waskstudio Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#9

City To The Key Keychain

City To The Key Keychain

This keychain low-key blends in with your other keys, but features the Toronto skyline on the blade. Which city should we make next?

waskstudio Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Touchy Feely Sticker Pack

Touchy Feely Sticker Pack

These Rubik's Cube stickers are a game changer. It's unfair and square, meant to make you hot and bothered as you try to solve it. The colours change from the warmth of your hands - so solve it quickly!

waskstudio Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Nopacity Washi Tape

Nopacity Washi Tape

Layer your world with this washi tape that lets you delete things in real life. Out with the opacity, in with the transparency!

waskstudio Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#12

Unmistakable Pencil

Unmistakable Pencil

These pencils have had their erasers replaced by crayons, so that when you make mistakes, it can rub it in your face. Feel free to gift them to your least liked friends without saying a word.

waskstudio Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
Red Panda
Red Panda
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the best next time someone wants to borrow a pencil who is notorious for not returning it…

1
1point
reply
#13

File Under Mouse Pad

File Under Mouse Pad

Stay organized with this folder that you'll never have to put anything in - because it's actually a mouse pad. Sadly, it won't help you hide your paper trail of odd internet activities.

waskstudio Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#14

Bookmarks That Contain Matches - "Burn After Reading Bookmark"

Bookmarks That Contain Matches - "Burn After Reading Bookmark"

Made only for true book critics, it allows the worst of literature to be burned as soon as it's discovered. Each bookmark has 8 detachable matches and a striking strip at the bottom.

waskstudio Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
Calane E. Vanya
Calane E. Vanya
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Horror! I'd be constantly afraid of burning a page.

0
0points
reply
#15

1-Time Use Erasers

1-Time Use Erasers

These miniature classic pink erasers are super tiny and perfect for someone who lives a minimalist lifestyle and hates clutter on their desk.

waskstudio Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Unbreak My Heart Paper Clips

Unbreak My Heart Paper Clips

These heart-shaped paper clips are heart-broken when you're not using them, but they'll turn into a complete heart once they're finally clipped onto some paper.

waskstudio Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#17

Hug Me Binder Clips

Hug Me Binder Clips

These binder clips feature little hands that will grip the heck out of your papers. Do your files need a hug?

waskstudio Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the idea of the hand shape here. I just have chinese slave labor issues?

-1
-1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

A Bit Of A Stretch Paper Clips

A Bit Of A Stretch Paper Clips

We had to pull a few wires to make these paper clips. Look like your standard paper clips, only looooonger!

waskstudio Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#19

Rule Of Thumb Bandages

Rule Of Thumb Bandages

We created these adhesive bandages for good measure.
Featuring a mini ruler, these band-aids are great for paper - and paper cuts.

waskstudio Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#20

Grown-Up Grow Capsules

Grown-Up Grow Capsules

Remember those kids' magic grow capsules that you'd put into a glass of hot water and they'd turn into fun sponge shapes? Well we've made the adult version of that! But the secret results can't be displayed here.

waskstudio Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#21

2-Tips Matches

2-Tips Matches

Cotton swabs or matches? Only 100 ways to find out. Fight fire with fire using these double-sided match sticks. Not sure what you'd use them for yet? Play it by ear!

waskstudio Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#22

Dirty Word Soap

Dirty Word Soap

Don't rub this eraser the wrong way - it's actually made of soap. This small, to-scale eraser will leave you at a loss for words and fulfill all of your wildest cleans.

waskstudio Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#23

Make A Point Sticky Notes

Make A Point Sticky Notes

These sticky notes just took a turn for the worse. Instead of being square, they're diamond-shaped. One could say they're... edgy.

waskstudio Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#24

Writer's Blocks Erasers

Writer's Blocks Erasers

There's a new eraser on the block! This idea started from a sketch and we made it concrete. These erasers take the form of miniature cinder blocks so that you can both build & play.

waskstudio Report

2points
Buy Now
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!