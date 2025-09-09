ADVERTISEMENT

On September 8th, 2022, the United Kingdom lost its longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. As the nation absorbed the news, photographer Paul Harrison found himself at the heart of history. “Rumours were circulating throughout the day, so I dropped everything and headed straight to Buckingham Palace with my camera to find concerned crowds, black-clad broadcast journalists and heavy rain,” Paul shared with Bored Panda. “She died later that day and I barely stopped shooting for the next 12 days, leading up to the funeral.”

For Harrison, a London street photographer of five years, the challenge was not just to document the events unfolding before him, but to capture the feeling of those extraordinary days. “I was in real time trying to work out how to document what was potentially the biggest news story in the world, whilst also trying to stay true to my roots as a street photographer,” he explained. His lens turned not only to the scenes around Buckingham Palace, but to the atmosphere of collective mourning – a moment that felt both deeply personal and nationally historic. As he reflected, “Was the mourning all for her, or for something that ran deeper?”

Now, on the third anniversary of the Queen’s passing, Harrison is honoring that moment through a dedicated zine release. Scroll down to discover a selection of his powerful photographs from the series, and don’t miss the chance to explore the full collection in his newly released publication.

More info: Instagram | thepaulharrison.co.uk

#1

Guards in red uniforms raising hats in London courtyard, capturing atmosphere after the Queen’s passing.

thepaulharrison Report

    #2

    Crowd gathered on London street near Buckingham Palace capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing with smartphones.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #3

    Crowd gathered in London, capturing the atmosphere with phones and cameras after the Queen’s passing during a bright daytime event.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #4

    Person in a red hat raising arms watching a large screen showing a solemn event, capturing the atmosphere in London after Queen’s passing

    thepaulharrison Report

    #5

    Crowd gathered around a large floral tribute in London, capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #6

    People walking on wet street in London, capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing with diverse crowd and somber mood.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #7

    Sea Cadet Corps members in uniform stand on a London bridge, capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #8

    Crowd gathered outside historic London buildings with ceremonial guards, capturing the atmosphere in London after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #9

    Floral tributes, notes, and photos creating a poignant atmosphere in London after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #10

    Crowd gathered around numerous floral tributes in London, capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #11

    Crowd in London capturing the atmosphere with umbrellas and rain after the Queen’s passing outside a historic building.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #12

    Flowers and a child's drawing laid in London capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #13

    Woman with glasses standing in a crowd in London, capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing during a public gathering.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #14

    Photographer captured London atmosphere showing a security guard in front of a large portrait of the Queen after her passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #15

    Bouquet of flowers placed by blue railings reflecting the sky, capturing the atmosphere in London after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #16

    Military and police officers marching in London streets capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #17

    Man holding bouquet of red and white flowers in London, capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #18

    Two women in rain ponchos stand by iron gates in London, capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #19

    Photographer capturing the atmosphere in London street after the Queen’s passing, with a man in a suit holding a phone.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #20

    Closed Mister Churros stand decorated with black ribbon and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth in London after her passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #21

    Reporter filming under a tent in London, capturing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing near Buckingham Palace.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #22

    People on a London bridge showing the atmosphere after the Queen’s passing, captured by a street photographer.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #23

    Group of people dressed formally, captured by photographer in London reflecting atmosphere after the Queen’s passing.

    thepaulharrison Report

    #24

    Crowd in London capturing the atmosphere with cameras and phones after the Queen’s passing during a public gathering.

    thepaulharrison Report

