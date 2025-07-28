Man Plans Public Proposal At Wedding Without Asking, Bride Left In Tears, Girlfriend Embarrassed

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are meant to be unforgettable, but some moments stick for all the wrong reasons. One second, you’re clinking champagne glasses and dancing in celebration, and the next, you’re frozen in place, watching someone else’s relationship take center stage at an event that definitely wasn’t about them. It’s the kind of twist that would make even the DJ hit pause.

That’s exactly what happened when today’s Original Poster’s (OP) boyfriend decided to turn her best friend’s wedding into a surprise proposal opportunity. What should’ve been the happiest day of someone else’s life quickly turned into a tension-filled spiral that left the OP’s friendship in limbo, and her relationship on thin ice.

Reddit

Weddings are meant to be joyful, but when one guest decides to turn someone else’s big day into their own personal milestone, things can go south fast

Image credits: Andreas Rønningen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author attended her best friend’s wedding as maid of honor, with her boyfriend also invited

Image credit: Capable_Morning4127

Image credits: Austin Pacheco / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Mid-reception, her boyfriend unexpectedly got down on one knee to propose in front of everyone

Image credit: Capable_Morning4127

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Shocked and embarrassed, she stopped him immediately, leading to a heated argument outside

Image credit: Capable_Morning4127

The bride asked for space, the boyfriend left upset, and now both relationships are strained

The OP and her best friend had known each other since they were just five years old, but now her best friend was getting married. The OP’s boyfriend, who she had been with for almost two years, attended the wedding with her since he also got along with the bride’s husband. The vibes were high, and the celebration was going great.

She was on the dancefloor with her boyfriend, her best friend and her husband, although they’d had a few drinks here and there. However, out of nowhere, the OP’s boyfriend dropped to one knee with a box in hand and started saying her full name. The crowd hushed, her best friend looked mortified, and the OP panicked and quickly pulled him up, laughing awkwardly to play it off.

Completely embarrassed, she confronted her boyfriend outside, explaining how proposing at someone else’s wedding is generally seen as a major faux pas. He was baffled, saying he didn’t get what the big deal was. Mind you, he hadn’t asked the couple for permission, nor had they even talked about marriage. He eventually stormed off to his parents’ house.

Meanwhile, the best friend was crushed. The OP apologized, but her best friend understandably asked for space. In the days since, both her boyfriend and best friend have been radio silent, which left her feeling heartbroken, lost, and questioning whether she did anything wrong.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

While public proposals can be creative and memorable, they come with serious considerations. However, The Knot highlights that one major downside is the pressure it places on the person being proposed to, especially if the couple hasn’t previously discussed marriage.

They go ahead to explain that proposing in public without first making sure both people are aligned can lead to uncomfortable or even regrettable outcomes. They also emphasize that no matter how well-intentioned, it’s unfair to spring a life-changing question on someone in front of an audience.

Besides, Marriage adds that when it comes to planning a marriage proposal, avoiding the wrong moves can be just as crucial as doing everything right. They emphasize that one mistake to steer clear of is never proposing at someone else’s event, like a wedding, as it can come off as disrespectful and attention-seeking.

The OP’s boyfriend didn’t react well to the rejection of his proposal. According to VeryWell Health, emotional immaturity involves reacting to situations with excessive or poorly regulated emotions. It often shows up through behaviors like struggling with impulse control, seeking constant attention, or denying responsibility when things go wrong.

Netizens were insistent that the OP was not at fault for her boyfriend’s impulsive, inappropriate proposal. They agreed that proposing without prior discussion is a red flag, and doing so at someone else’s wedding without permission is inexcusable. They also remained hopeful that her best friend would come around once emotions settled.

What do you think about this situation? Should the best friend have been more understanding, or was her reaction valid? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens thought the best friend would eventually come around, but that her boyfriend should have known that it’s rude to propose on another person’s big day

