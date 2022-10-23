“If You’re Suffering From Racing Thoughts, Use The 333 Rule”: This Guy Shares 32 Psychology Hacks He Wants People To Know
TikTok tends to get a reputation of being filled with fun dance videos, cute animal videos, and silly trends, but the app can also be used for learning. There are many creators who teach their viewers about history, social issues, skills like cooking or playing instruments, and even science. One such TikToker, Adorian Deck or “The Facts Guy”, has a video series titled “Psychology Hacks You Need To Know”, and we thought you pandas might be interested in refreshing or expanding your knowledge of basic psychology.
This list won’t teach you as much as a psychology course in a university would, but it might spark your interest in the field or teach you some tips to implement in your everyday life. Keep reading to also gain some insight on the topic from psychologist and professor Dr. Lynne Kennette, and be sure to upvote the fun facts you find most useful or fascinating. Feel free to share any more psychology “hacks” you know in the comments, and then if you’d like to continue your education, you can find another Bored Panda article on the same topic right here. Image credits: adoriandeck
TikToker Adorian Deck has been sharing fascinating psychology facts that you might want to implement into your life
You can watch the first video in his "Psychology Hacks You Need To Know" series right here
Image credits: adoriandeck
If you're procrastinating right now, stop telling yourself that you have loads of work to do. Instead, just tell yourself you only have to work for five minutes. You will most likely continue to work even after five minutes.
As someone with depression, this helps a lot. I set a timer and can usually get thro the countdown before I have to take a break.
If someone is trying to make you decide something in a hurry, they're probably giving you a bad deal. Walk away.
Or it's the end of the sales month/quarter/year and they're desperate to make quota. Lowball 'em!
If you think someone is watching you, fake a yawn and then watch them.
Having a basic understanding of psychology would be useful to every single one of us. It can help us become more empathetic, understand how to work through our personal issues and learn how to more effectively communicate with others. And while Adorian’s videos are great to learn quick tips and fun facts, the field of psychology is incredibly nuanced, so we wanted to gain some insight about “psychology hacks” from an expert.
We reached out to psychologist and professor Dr. Lynne Kennette, who shared with us how she feels about “psychology hacks” circulating online. We asked whether she considers these videos to be a positive, as people are sharing interest in psychology, or if she is wary of the trend, as these types of videos could allow for false information to be spread. “On the one hand, it's great to get people interested in psychology using this type of ‘hack’ or ‘quick facts’; maybe it will lead them to taking a course at a local college or university,” she shared.
If you're suffering from racing thoughts, use the 333 rule: name three things you see, three things you hear and three parts of your body. This will help center your mind and bring you back to the present.
If you can't get a song out of your head, try to listen to it the whole way through while singing. Your brain is treating the song like an unfinished task in your subconscious.
no way i’m singing along to baby shark, my mom will think i’m crazy! 😂
Whenever you are introducing a new idea to someone, if you lead with the words “this might not be for you,” it naturally engages the person's interest and makes them feel like it probably is for them.
A dirty trick utilized by sleazy salesmen and MLM hucksters
But Dr. Kennette also wants to remind viewers that they should still check the facts they hear online. “Anyone can say anything they want on platforms like TikTok, and it isn't necessarily based in science,” she explained. “When psychological scientists publish their research, it is reviewed by other experts to ensure the research was rigorous and that the results/conclusions are valid based on the experimental design.”
“Although I don't know this particular TikTok user or his credentials, I know that most of what he has presented is based on some of the principles taught in an introductory psychology course (e.g., what we know about the science of motivation- Daniel Pink has a great book called Drive which speaks to many of these aspects),” Dr. Kennette added. “So, these types of hacks are entertaining, but before making some major changes in your life, make sure to read peer-reviewed scholarly articles on the topic, because with most topics in psychology, there is evidence to support competing theories/advice.”
If you need to remember to do something tomorrow, just put something in your room out of place the next day; you'll see this item out of place and it will remind you of what you associated it with.
Plan something fun for every Wednesday that you can look forward to. You'll start looking forward to it on Monday and by the time it's here, you’ll already be halfway through the week and you're that much closer to the weekend.
People who are lying normally blink more than usual, hide the palms of their hands, mess with their hair or appearance and use either abnormally long or short sentences.
The problem is, it’s been observed that people display similar behaviors to lying as they do when they are telling the truth and afraid of not being believed
We were also curious if Dr. Kennette would like to see the average person taking an interest in psychology, even though we can’t all be experts. “Absolutely! One of the things that makes psychology so interesting is that it can be applied to pretty much any aspect of everyday life,” she noted. “For example, the fundamental attribution error shows that we tend to underestimate situational factors when attributing the cause of others' behaviors (but not our own). So when someone cuts you off on the highway, you're more likely to think it's because they're a jerk (internal attribution) rather than because their wife is in labor (situational),” Dr. Kennette explained. “When you cut someone off, it's because you're in a hurry (situational) not because you're a jerk. So being aware of these psychological principles at work in our everyday lives can help us to more accurately evaluate people and situations, and then act in a more appropriate way.”
If someone is making jokes at your expense, act like you can't hear them and ask them to repeat it a few times. By the time they say it the third or fourth time, nobody's laughing.
If you want to make someone uncomfortable, look at their forehead while you're talking to them.
I have a hard time maintaining eye contact so I start at other parts of the face or behind someone. Had no idea they felt uncomfortable before reading this
If you ask someone to do a small favor, their subconscious mind will register that they like you because they're doing a favor for you.
If you get someone to agree to a small favor, they’re more likely to agree to a bigger one. It’s called foot in the door. Conversely, if you ask someone for a ridiculously big favor and they reject you (of course) when you ask for the small favor you really wanted they’re more likely to agree. It’s called door in the face.
We also asked Dr. Kennette if she had any “quick psychology facts” to share that she thinks everyone should know. “I think one of the areas that isn’t talked about enough is how unreliable our memory is,” she noted. “It is reconstructive, so it’s not really like a camera, but more like Wikipedia, where other people and external information can change it without us being aware of it.” Dr. Kennette also mentioned that there are some great TEDTalks on this topic by Elizabeth Loftus; if you’re interested, you can find one right here.
If you take an extra moment to look at somebody's eye color when meeting them, you'll be giving the perfect amount of eye contact.
When someone in a group of people laughs, they tend to look at the person that they like the most.
After you've learned something new and you've done it yourself, the fastest and best way to retain that information is to teach somebody else.
If you're looking to learn even more psychological facts, Dr. Kennette recommends reading a free open source textbook, such as one found on OpenStax, watching some TED Talks, or signing up for a course (often free on platforms such as Coursera). “At least with these sources (TEDTalks, OpenStax, Coursera), you can be confident that the content is from an expert in the field (typically someone with a PhD),” she noted.
If you want somebody to open up to you more, ask them a question and if they only partially answer it, keep eye contact and stay silent. It will pressure them to talk more.
That sounds really awkward, and I think that if someone doesn’t really want to open up about a topic, you shouldn’t try to make them uncomfortable in order for them to tell you. Correct me if i’m wrong though!
Subtly nodding when someone is talking to you indicates to that person that you are genuinely interested in what they have to say and they're going to like you more.
Or you just aren’t paying any attention and you don’t want to come off as rude
When someone apologizes for something that you don't feel like was that big of a deal to apologize for, they're probably telling you subconsciously what actually bothers them if it was done to them. If they apologize for interrupting you, they probably really just don't like being interrupted themselves.
That's very understandable and good to remind ourselves that may be the case.
“Sometimes psychology is perceived as ‘common sense’,” Dr. Kennette added. “Like, why do we need to study this- it's obvious, but many outcomes of research actually go counter to our intuitive sense of what we think will happen,” she explained. “So it's important to study these topics (and also replicate the results of our studies in different populations and different conditions) to ensure they are ‘true’ representations of our human realities.”
Showing the palms of your hands while talking to someone subconsciously communicates that you have nothing to hide and you can be trusted.
If there is a mirror behind somewhere where you're ordering, it is less likely that you're going to be rude because nobody wants to see themselves as rude.
Chewing gum can help you when you're nervous because your brain thinks, well, I'm eating, I must not be in danger.
Have you learned anything new about yourself or others from this list? We hope you’re feeling inspired to start doing a bit more research about psychology on your own time. Keep upvoting the tips from Adorian that you plan to implement into your life, and feel free to share any more psychology “hacks” in the comments down below. Then, if you’re looking to learn even more about psychology, you can find a few more Bored Panda articles on similar topics right here, here and here.
If you're trying to get over a breakup, do not use fictional scenarios. Imagining your person with someone new is only going to make you more angry and sad about something that's not even real.
That seems like it would be so painful for someone to experience, but I could see how a person could let their imagination get the best of them at times.
If you want to be more persuasive, try and lose the words “I think” and “I believe.”
If someone's starting to have a panic attack, start breathing loudly and regularly. The person that is panicking will subconsciously start breathing with you.
Nervousness and excitement have the same body reaction. So if you're nervous for a speech, try to convince yourself that you're actually excited.
When someone remembers you, they are most likely to think about the first time and the last time that they saw you. So make sure to leave a good last impression as well.
When someone is touched on their shoulder or their knees, it creates a stronger emotional and physical bond with the person touching.
I just genuinly hate being touched anywhere. If you touch my shoulder you can guarantee that you will not be my favourite person anymore
If you walk up to a group of people and they turn their feet towards you, you are welcome. If they have their feet turned away from you, even if their body and head is turned towards you, they are uncomfortable with you approaching them.
If you can get someone to contribute to the idea, they are more likely to accept it.
If you whisper to someone, it's likely that they'll whisper back even when they have no reason to keep their voice down.
If you want to create a deeper connection with someone you're interested in, ask them these two questions. What do you think we have in common and what do you like most about me?
I don't agree that fishing for compliments is a good thing to do
If you buy the first picture at the bar with your friends, you'd be surprised how far you could go by saying I bought the first one.
Viewers have been captivated by Adorian's videos, with some sharing that they have even tried the "hacks" themselves
Ngl though it was gonna be OnlyJayus that was doing the psychology facts. This dude seems cool tho too
SAME LOL
