Standing Beneath “God’s Eyes”: 15 Photos Capturing Bulgaria’s Stunning Prohodna Cave
Tucked away in the heart of Bulgaria, Prohodna Cave is a geological wonder that has captured the imagination of travelers, photographers, and nature lovers from around the world. What makes this cave truly unforgettable are two massive openings in its ceiling, perfectly shaped like a pair of eyes gazing up toward the sky.
These striking natural skylights, lovingly nicknamed the “God’s Eyes,” were formed over thousands of years through erosion and the slow dissolution of limestone. Standing beneath them is both dramatic and peaceful at once: beams of daylight stream into the cavern, washing over the stone floor and quietly reminding visitors of nature’s raw, patient artistry.
More info: Travel Bulgaria
Unlike many caves that are narrow or completely dark, Prohodna is naturally illuminated thanks to its two large entrances and the ceiling openings. The cave is approximately 262 meters (about 860 feet) long, making it one of the longest cave tunnels in Bulgaria. Visitors can walk straight through it from one end to the other, which adds to its accessibility and appeal.
The cave is part of the Karlukovo karst region in northern Bulgaria, an area known for its limestone formations and numerous caves. Prohodna’s unique shape and natural light have made it popular not only with tourists and photographers but also with rock climbers. It has even served as a filming location — most notably appearing in the 2012 action film The Expendables 2.
Located near the village of Karlukovo, the cave can be reached by a short walk from a nearby parking area, making it relatively easy to visit compared to many other cave sites. Its open structure and natural light give it a spacious, almost monumental feel, especially when sunlight pours through the “eyes” at certain times of day.
Whether drawn by curiosity, photography, or the simple desire to witness one of Bulgaria’s most unusual natural landmarks, visitors to Prohodna Cave experience a place where geology and light come together in a striking and unforgettable way.