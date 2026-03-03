ADVERTISEMENT

Tucked away in the heart of Bulgaria, Prohodna Cave is a geological wonder that has captured the imagination of travelers, photographers, and nature lovers from around the world. What makes this cave truly unforgettable are two massive openings in its ceiling, perfectly shaped like a pair of eyes gazing up toward the sky.

These striking natural skylights, lovingly nicknamed the “God’s Eyes,” were formed over thousands of years through erosion and the slow dissolution of limestone. Standing beneath them is both dramatic and peaceful at once: beams of daylight stream into the cavern, washing over the stone floor and quietly reminding visitors of nature’s raw, patient artistry.

More info: Travel Bulgaria