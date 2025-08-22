Review: "This is the second time purchasing one of these water bottles only because my old one was gray (purchased at target 3 years ago) my husband took it to work and lost it lol. I ordered one for him too. I love that it tracks how much water you have drank throughout the day because I’m terrible with knowing exactly how much water I’ve had. The handle is amazing because it has a nice grip and the best part is that it has a straw and it has a cover over the mouth piece which I love because I’m funny about germs and dust and dirt touching where I drink from. I’d give it more stars if I could. Recommend." - M Foltz

