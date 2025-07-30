Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

People Point Out That Modern Parents Just Don’t Hit The Same, Receive Mixed Reactions
Elderly couple interacting with two children outdoors, highlighting generational differences in modern parents.
Family, Relationships

People Point Out That Modern Parents Just Don’t Hit The Same, Receive Mixed Reactions

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It takes a village to raise a child, and some believe that Boomers aren’t it. Mother and Reddit user Tonybeetzzz made a post on r/Parenting, criticizing her old folks for being horrible grandparents and constantly choosing to stay at home instead of spending time with her children.

As she vented, the woman went even further and said that it’s not just an isolated case—she blamed the entire generation for not doing their part.

The mom’s unfiltered honesty attracted many people to share their own thoughts in the comments, and not everyone agreed with her.

RELATED:

    Exhausted parents need all the help they can get

    Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    And this mother believes Boomer grandparents aren’t doing their part

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: tonybeetzzz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But plenty of people disagree with her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Marcus Aurelius/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another parent said they share the sentiment

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThinParamedic7859

    And received a little more positive feedback

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But is it really the case? The numbers and experts say otherwise

    A 2024 poll showed that 60% of American adults aged 50 and over have at least one grandchild, including step-grandchildren, adopted grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. (That includes the 27% who said they have five or more grandchildren.)

    The poll asked older adults who have grandchildren under age 18 how often they see them. In all, 18% of grandparents see their grandchild or grandchildren every day or nearly every day, an additional 23% see them at least once a week, and 23% see them once or twice a month, while 36% said they only see them every few months or less.

    Nearly half (49%) of grandparents under age 18 provide care for them at least once every few months. 20% care for one or more grandchildren at least once a week, with 8% providing daily or near-daily care.

    Generations United, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that was launched more than 35 years ago in partnership with AARP, advocates for grandfamilies. “Grandparents have been stepping in to raise grandchildren since the beginning of our country,” says Donna Butts, executive director of Generations United. “But it has increased in recent years. We see spikes whenever there is a crisis.”

    And it’s not just the United States. For example, a 2023 survey found that more than half (52%) of UK grandparents provide some sort of childcare during the working week, doing more than four hours a day on average, or 22 hours per week.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The study also found that more than a third look after their grandchildren in the school holidays, and not only are grandparents not being paid to provide childcare, but it’s actually costing them £80 ($107) a week, or more than £4k ($5.3K) a year.

    Carole Easton, a psychotherapist and the chief executive of the Centre for Ageing Better, told The Guardian that among her grandparent friends, “there is a sense of obligation: ‘I’m not sure how they [the parents] would manage if we didn’t do this.'” It’s not, according to her, a complaint as much as “an acknowledgment that there isn’t a genuine choice in this.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on the parents. Nothing to do with boomers or gen-whatever. OP has parents that don’t want to look after or see their kids. Hopefully OP remembers this if they suddenly change their tune so she can decide accordingly.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on the parents. Nothing to do with boomers or gen-whatever. OP has parents that don’t want to look after or see their kids. Hopefully OP remembers this if they suddenly change their tune so she can decide accordingly.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT