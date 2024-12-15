Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Can’t Help But Make Fun Of Baby Name Choice: “Please Stop Giving Unsolicited Opinions”
Family, Relationships

Family Can’t Help But Make Fun Of Baby Name Choice: “Please Stop Giving Unsolicited Opinions”

When you need guidance, your family can be a priceless resource. But sometimes, they get involved in matters where you’d rather be left alone.

Last week, Reddit user Plenty_Jacket2186 shared her story on r/AITA_WIBTA_PUBLIC, describing a heated conflict that erupted over her unborn daughter’s name.

What should have been a joyful accord became a battleground, as her brother and other relatives insisted they had a say in the decision.

While the woman’s intuition tells her she’s in the right, a seed of doubt has also taken root.

    When this woman revealed the name she had chosen for her daughter to her family, she thought they would like it as much as she did—or at least be supportive

    Image credits: Blake Cheek / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But their response was nothing like she expected

    Image credits: Gabriel Ponton / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Plenty_Jacket2186

    At times, children’s names can come with a bit of disappointment, but it’s usually short-lived

    According to Tammy Gold, LCSW, MSW, CEC, a licensed therapist and parenting coach, setting boundaries with relatives around pregnancy, birth, and raising a child is often easier said than done, but it is crucial. Expectant parents should feel empowered to create their own set of values for their new family.

    Most importantly, Gold notes that unnecessary stress during baby name conversations is not good for the pregnancy itself, and this should also be communicated to the family.

    Because of that, experts suggest:

    • Learning more about the family member’s life. Knowing where they lived, what they did for work, who they married, and more can create an added layer of meaning to the name and its legacy.
    • Consider using the name as a middle name instead.
    • Looking to the name simply for inspiration. For instance, Georgia after great-grandpa George keeps the name alive.
    • Considering using the family name—and picking a cute nickname for day-to-day use.

    However, parents must also prepare for the possibility of initially regretting their decision either way. A new study conducted by BabyCenter discovered that about 1 in 10 parents say they wish they had chosen a different name for their child.

    So, the fact that the Redditor has been having second thoughts about the moniker is completely normal. For example, the survey found that 20% of parents believe their kid’s nickname has such a strong presence that they even prefer it to the legal name. Although middle names are often not shared amongst people, about 15% of parents prefer their child’s middle name to their first name.

    The silver lining is that time often takes care of these things. While 21% of moms regretted their baby’s name during the first year, only 6% had doubts later on.

    Maybe the same applies to other family members as well.

    Image credits: Picsea / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Most of those who read the story believe the woman did nothing wrong and agree that she had every right to make her own decision about her child’s name

    Some, however, have taken issue with how she handled the situation

    As the reactions kept pouring in, the woman released an update

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Nini FromParis / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Plenty_Jacket2186

    She also shared the conversation she had with her brother

    Image credits: Plenty_Jacket2186

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    tyranamarsuess avatar
    Tyranamar Suess
    Tyranamar Suess
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This name was fine. But seriously, getting other people's input prevented me from giving my son a tragedeigh of a name. Sometimes input is good. And sometimes it's ridiculous. This woman's brother sounds creepy AF.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
