Pregnant Dog Gets Bitten By Rattlesnake, Yet Not Only Survives But Successfully Delivers 7 Puppies
Oleg Tarasenko and
Saulė Tolstych

As you probably well know, cats have nine lives and they try to use them very sparingly. An example of this is actually the numerous stories and memes about great kitties, which you can also find on Bored Panda. But how many lives do dogs have?

The story we are about to tell you today took place quite recently in Arizona and almost leads us to believe that its heroine may have been a cat in one of her past lives. Otherwise, how else to explain such incredible luck?

Meet Molly, a small homeless pooch who once was bitten by a rattlesnake

Image credits: Arizona Humane Society

But seriously, meet Molly, a small and very friendly rescue dog about a year old. Last week, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) field dispatchers received a call from some compassionate person who reported that a pregnant pooch had been bitten by a rattlesnake. We do not know which exactly kind of rattlesnake attacked the dog, but in any case, the expectant mother had to be urgently saved.

Image credits: Arizona Humane Society

When the vets arrived, they found Molly alive – and delivering puppies

Arriving at the place, the AHS staff found out that Molly had already received some antivenom treatment, and then she gave birth to three puppies. The vets took all four of them to their truck to be taken to AHS’ trauma hospital, but by the time they were on the road, there were already six doggos – Molly gave birth to two more offspring!

Image credits: azhumane

Image credits: azhumane

Image credits: azhumane

Molly gave birth to several more pups on the road and in the hospital as well, bringing the total count to seven

But that’s not all – while in the hospital, under the close supervision of specialists, the heroic canine gave birth to two more puppies, bringing the total count to seven! Moreover, the whole family turned out to be completely healthy and, as the vets assure, nothing threatens their lives now.

Image credits: Arizona Humane Society

Image credits: azhumane

Well, one can only say that both Molly and her puppies – by the way, the first ones in her life, were simply incredibly lucky. “Because rattlesnake venom contains a mixture of toxins that can spread throughout a dog’s body after a bite, rattlesnake bites are always considered a veterinary emergency,” says the Gold Canyon Vet official website. “When released, these toxins can cause serious symptoms and cause severe pain if injected into an unprotected dog.”

Image credits: Arizona Humane Society

Image credits: azhumane

Special vaccination against rattlesnake venom can reduce the impact of a reptile’s bite for a canine, but homeless Molly is unlikely to have ever been vaccinated in her entire life. However, now the dog and her kids have become local celebrities, so it is likely that there will be many people who want to foster them.

Image credits: azhumane

Image credits: azhumane

Molly and her offspring are in the hospital at the moment, waiting for foster families. Let’s wish them all a long and happy life!

Now, Molly and her offspring are staying at the AHS’ Mutternity Suites, along with two more mama dogs and twenty-two incredibly active, playful puppies waiting for their new friends. Let’s hope that the luck that accompanied the doggos at the very beginning of their life path will remain with them for many, many years…

Image credits: gilaman

If you like our stories about incredibly wonderful doggos so much, we can also proudly recommend this post of ours about the “obnoxious” French bulldog Ralphie, or about a huge, beautiful and wise wolf-dog who became a real member of her foster family. And, of course, we are already looking forward to your comments on this story and any similar doggo tales from you as well!

People in the comments are just happy everything turned out well for Molly and her puppies

Image credits: denitrice

Image credits: jeffervesce

Oleg Tarasenko
Oleg Tarasenko
Saulė Tolstych
Saulė Tolstych
