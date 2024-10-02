Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Pregnant Cashier Snaps At Customer For Buying Coffee: “Smell Of Coffee Makes Her Sick”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Pregnant Cashier Snaps At Customer For Buying Coffee: “Smell Of Coffee Makes Her Sick”

Many of us rely on our morning caffeine to kick start our daily routine. Research shows that almost a billion people around the world enjoy a cup of coffee every day. For some of us, it has become a cherished daily ritual. However, not everyone enjoys the aroma of a fresh brew. 

For instance, a woman took to Reddit to share how a pregnant cashier snapped at her over the smell of her coffee purchase. Continue reading to find out more details about the incident.

Some people relish the aroma of coffee, while others may find it displeasing

Image credits: Lek Nikto / unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman ranted about how a pregnant cashier snapped at her for purchasing coffee

Image credits: Poonam / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Peacock456

The author went on to share her thoughts about the entire situation

Childbirth profoundly impacts women’s bodies and lives

Giving birth is a life-changing experience that affects a woman physically, emotionally, and psychologically. And while many of us are familiar with physical changes like a growing belly and morning sickness during pregnancy, there are other aspects as well.

Almost all pregnant women get gassy. This is due to the hormonal upsurge that occurs during pregnancy, which may cause your digestive system to slow down. Due to reduced muscle control, a woman might unexpectedly pass gas at inconvenient moments. Imagine you are at a family function, and your cousins are chatting with you when you suddenly fart. It sounds a little embarrassing, right?

Ob-gyn Michele M. Hakakha, MD, author of Expecting 411: Clear Answers and Smart Advice for Your Pregnancy, suggests, “Exercise helps increase the motility of the gastrointestinal tract, allowing food to move through faster. The less time it has to sit around and ferment, the less gas is produced. Some foods are more likely to produce gas, so the best bet is to avoid them completely: carbonated drinks, beans, broccoli, cauliflower, and dried fruit.”

Many expecting mothers also deal with stress incontinence, where a sudden cough, sneeze, or laugh causes them to accidentally empty their bladders. This happens when certain activities increase pressure on the bladder, causing a small amount of urine to leak. This is one of the reasons why women go to the bathroom more often during pregnancy. 

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnant women are more likely to experience bleeding gums

Apart from pimples and outbreaks that are caused by hormonal changes, many women are also at an increased risk of developing bleeding gums during pregnancy. Around 60 to 75 percent of pregnant women are more likely to experience gum inflammation. It is also known as pregnant gingivitis because of how frequently inflammation occurs. Even though these are not usually harmful to the mother or the unborn baby, they shouldn’t be ignored. You should visit a dentist if and when needed.

During pregnancy, increased bodily fluids and pressure from the growing uterus can lead to swelling in the ankles and feet. This swelling, known as “edema,” typically worsens as the due date approaches, especially in warmer weather. Usually, a heavily pregnant woman shouldn’t stand for long periods, and she should try to stay cool in humid or hot weather.

Image credits: Miriam Alonso / pexels (not the actual photo)

Women often develop a heightened sense of smell during pregnancy

When they are expecting, many women notice that their sense of smell is enhanced. Some women will also develop a strong dislike for certain smells, even if they weren’t bothered by them before. In this particular instance, the pregnant cashier felt averse to the smell of coffee.

After reading the author’s rant, many people pointed out that they wouldn’t be able to live without coffee. Being pregnant can be an overwhelming journey, and the inability to enjoy your favorite foods can make it even tougher. Can you skip coffee for a week? What are your thoughts about this incident?

Image credits: Josh Willink / pexels (not the actual photo)

Many people online felt that the pregnant cashier was being unprofessional

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if the smell of coffee gives that reaction and she knows it why be in a position where she is going to smell it. She could have spoken to her boss to see if she can do something else. As for the way she was towards OP totally unprofessional being pregnant doesn't mean that suddenly you are exempt from being nice to people as Joey Swoll says you need to do better.

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fgs far worse things are happening every single day. This isn't worth thinking about never mind posting.

