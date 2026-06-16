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Most people never witness the moment an abandoned or neglected animal is found. What they see instead is the happy ending: the adoption photo, the wagging tail, the healthy dog running across a field. Organizations like NIRA (Núcleo de Intervenção e Resgate Animal) operate in the space between those two moments. Since 2017, the Portuguese animal rescue organization has responded to countless cases involving abandonment, mistreatment, neglect, and animals in urgent need of help, working alongside veterinarians, volunteers, and animal welfare advocates to give vulnerable animals a second chance.

The photographs below document that journey in a way statistics never could. Each comparison shows the same dog at two very different points in time: the image on the left was taken when the animal first came into NIRA's care, while the image on the right shows the same dog after treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery. Together, these before-and-after portraits reveal just how dramatically an animal's appearance, health, and confidence can change when given proper care.

Scroll down to see some of NIRA's most remarkable rescue transformations.

More info: Instagram | nira.pt | Facebook | youtube.com