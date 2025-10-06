Pouring Paint Over A Spring: Here Are My Fun And Unexpected Fluid Art Experiment

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello from Slovenia again!

Today I decided to try something completely different — pouring paint over a spring!

It wasn’t about creating a perfect masterpiece this time, but about exploring, experimenting, and just having fun with paint. I layered my cup, poured over the spring, then into it… and then back into it again. The results? Definitely unexpected, a little wild, but oh so satisfying to watch unfold.

Fluid art is sometimes about chasing perfection, but other times it’s simply about curiosity and play. This pour was one of those moments where I let go and allowed the paint to surprise me.

I hope you’ll enjoy watching this experiment as much as I enjoyed creating it. Maybe it will even inspire you to play, explore, and try something new in your own art journey.

