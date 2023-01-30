Bride Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Wanting To Postpone The Wedding Because Her Fiance Has Braces
Recently, a confused woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement.
The author who goes by the name SlightRow3100 explained that her 25-year-old fiance is in braces. “He refused to get them when he was a child/teen cause he feared people would make fun of him, but he finally accepted to get them,” she explained.
Turns out, the couple’s wedding is coming soon, but now the author has doubts if it’s the right time. “The issue is that our wedding was supposed to be coming up soon, but now I plan to postpone till my fiance gets rid of his braces,” she wrote, wondering if it’s a reasonable decision.
Read on for the full story below, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section.
Woman wonders if she’s wrong to postpone her wedding until her fiance gets his braces removed
Image credits: Elisall (not the actual photo)
Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SlightRow3100
I had braces and headgear/retainers (google “orthodontic headgear 1980s” for an idea, it was abominable and went over your entire head) for most of my childhood. The teasing and bullying was relentless. It was horrible. Once I became an adult, I’d figured those kids who mocked and bullied me had grown up as well. Apparently, they don’t all grow up. OP is one of the latter.
I can kinda of see both sides here, she’s not saying that she’s embarrassed of him, she just wants their once in a lifetime photos to be nice. But I think we have to give her a bit of slack as she’s grown up in a digital world where people share their picture perfect wedding photos every day, she’s only 25. And like someone else said, those photos are expensive. I’m guessing my equivalent pressure would be the man in his uniform, toasting champagne glasses in front of a vintage car, and having a guard of honour to walk under. Didn’t do it, have three cats instead.
Weddings seem to make some people show their true colours.
I had braces and headgear/retainers (google “orthodontic headgear 1980s” for an idea, it was abominable and went over your entire head) for most of my childhood. The teasing and bullying was relentless. It was horrible. Once I became an adult, I’d figured those kids who mocked and bullied me had grown up as well. Apparently, they don’t all grow up. OP is one of the latter.
I can kinda of see both sides here, she’s not saying that she’s embarrassed of him, she just wants their once in a lifetime photos to be nice. But I think we have to give her a bit of slack as she’s grown up in a digital world where people share their picture perfect wedding photos every day, she’s only 25. And like someone else said, those photos are expensive. I’m guessing my equivalent pressure would be the man in his uniform, toasting champagne glasses in front of a vintage car, and having a guard of honour to walk under. Didn’t do it, have three cats instead.
Weddings seem to make some people show their true colours.