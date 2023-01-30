Bride Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Wanting To Postpone The Wedding Because Her Fiance Has Braces

Recently, a confused woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement.

The author who goes by the name SlightRow3100 explained that her 25-year-old fiance is in braces. “He refused to get them when he was a child/teen cause he feared people would make fun of him, but he finally accepted to get them,” she explained.

Turns out, the couple’s wedding is coming soon, but now the author has doubts if it’s the right time. “The issue is that our wedding was supposed to be coming up soon, but now I plan to postpone till my fiance gets rid of his braces,” she wrote, wondering if it’s a reasonable decision.

Read on for the full story below, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section.

Woman wonders if she’s wrong to postpone her wedding until her fiance gets his braces removed

