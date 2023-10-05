 Guy Maliciously Complies And Sticks To The Schedule, Watches Complete Chaos Unfold In 3 Hours | Bored Panda
Guy Maliciously Complies And Sticks To The Schedule, Watches Complete Chaos Unfold In 3 Hours
Guy Maliciously Complies And Sticks To The Schedule, Watches Complete Chaos Unfold In 3 Hours

Adelaide Ross and
Ieva Pečiulytė
Often when you’re anticipating a meeting at work, it can be a huge relief to find out that it’s been postponed. If you weren’t prepared or simply weren’t in the mood, it can feel like a stroke of luck when you get that alert that the meeting’s been pushed until tomorrow. But if that started happening every single week, do you think you’d be annoyed?

Below, you’ll find a story that one employee at a tech company recently shared on the Malicious Compliance subreddit, detailing how he managed to cost his clients thousands of dollars by simply following orders.

Colleagues at this company started complaining when their weekly meetings kept getting pushed from Fridays to Mondays

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

But when this employee agreed not to postpone them any longer, clients were less than impressed

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image source: Sinaneos

Later, the man clarified a few details about the situation for readers

Employees should be allowed to raise concerns if they don’t agree with how things are done

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

If you don’t understand why things work the way that they do, it’s important to ask questions. We shouldn’t sit around feeling like we’re doing a pointless job or following orders that make no sense to us. Curiosity is something many of us could benefit from exercising more often! But when there actually is a valid reason for the processes in place, employees should understand and respect the rules.

Being surrounded by negative coworkers can take a huge toll on anyone. You don’t have to love your job to stay positive and refrain from constantly complaining. A negative work environment can impact employee productivity and morale and can make team members more prone to burn out. In turn, being surrounded by negative colleagues can cause stress, anxiety, depression and physical symptoms such as migraines and muscle pain.

According to LifeHack, there are a few coworkers in particular who tend to partake in complaining: those who are simply looking for someone to listen and want to be heard; those who are not aware of the matters surrounding their complaints; and those who are looking for someone to assist them with a legitimate grievance. 

But constant complaining can create a toxic work environment

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

This complaining can be challenging for colleagues and managers to deal with, when it starts turning the office into a less enjoyable place. But when it comes to frequent complaints or complaints from an entire team, such as in this story, Alyson Meister and Nele Dael at Harvard Business Review recommend understanding the function of the complaints.

If they’re for a valid reason, they might actually be productive. Can we solve this problem and make everyone happy? Let’s investigate. Venting, on the other hand, is complaining that doesn’t necessarily require action. Someone might just need to get thoughts off of their chest, and this can be healthy in small quantities. Then there’s malicious complaining, which is at the expense of others and can create an unhealthy work environment.

Meister and Dael note that it’s important for employees’ complaints to be heard and for them to be understood, otherwise they might become resentful over time. They recommend having interest and curiosity in the team’s qualms. Don’t hesitate to facilitate conversations about employee concerns, but at the end of the day, it’s not going to be possible to please everyone. 

Managers should be confident in their decisions and abilities

Image credits: CoWomen (not the actual photo)

According to Indeed, when colleagues undermine your work or decisions, it’s important to remain confident in your abilities. They are allowed to complain or disagree, but they cannot necessarily change things for everyone simply because they don’t like your decisions. In this case, the whole company had to learn a lesson the hard way. But it could have been prevented if they had simply listened to the OP’s initial reasoning for postponing meetings.

It can also be helpful to set boundaries around which topics employees are allowed to raise complaints about. LifeHack recommends that managers tell their employees they’ll entertain a conversation about complaint topics only once. Once a solution has been found, addressing the same topic again and again can be a waste of time.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this malicious compliance in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever had to teach your company a similar lesson? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing malicious compliance in the workplace, we recommend checking out this one

Readers shared their thoughts on the story, with some criticizing the company’s schedule

Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda. She is originally from Texas and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Oklahoma City University. In the years since her graduation, she has lived in Los Angeles, Sweden, England and now Lithuania. In her free time, Adelaide enjoys traveling, experimenting with new vegan recipes, taking long walks in parks (wearing plenty of SPF!) and crafting the perfect glass of cold brew.

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

robert-thornburrow avatar
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like they are suffering from WOMM. Works On My Machine. Create an environment more similar to production and test it there before you actually deploy it into production.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
kobor avatar
Sandor M
Sandor M
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah. If you have problems after every deployment then you are doing something wrong

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The problem here is pointed out in several of the comments - their testing/staging environment is not accurately mirroring the production area; and/or they don't have a sufficiently rigourous testing regime. I did this stuff for years, decades even, and while it's a right PITA to implement proper processes and controls, it's really nice to be able to roll out changes with a >95% certainty that it would just work without causing any problems.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
strayeivor avatar
Damon
Damon
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a pointless story. Idiot sucks at communicating, cause massive problems, reframed the story in a post on reddit.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
