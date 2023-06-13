The Independent Photographer Has Announced The Most Wonderful Portraits Taken By Photographers From Around The World (10 Pics)

The winners of the Portrait Photography contest organized by The Independent Photographer, a global community of photography enthusiasts and photographers, have been announced.

Portrait photography has a fascinating and rich history that dates back to the early days of the medium. Whether capturing the essence of famous personalities or everyday individuals, it reflects our enduring curiosity about others. The objective of this award was to discover the most impactful and captivating contemporary portrait photographs.

The contest was judged by Jimmy Nelson, an acclaimed British-born photographer, who has dedicated the past decade to traveling the world and documenting the lives of endangered indigenous cultures. His impressive portfolio includes the publication of several books, most notably “Before They Pass Away,” which features compelling portraits of 35 indigenous tribes captured using a vintage plate camera. Nelson’s photographs have been exhibited worldwide, earning him numerous accolades.

We are excited to present the exceptional work of 10 artists whose talent exceeds expectations. Join us in celebrating the winners and exploring their remarkable images!

Jorg Karg — 1st place. Prize — $1000

“Far Away Thunder” — From the ‘Manifest’ series

“This work is an excerpt from my recently released series Manifest’. The intention behind my digital photographic collages is to make the beholder feel addressed immediately, without any further explanation. Therefore, I use present-day visual language and techniques to combine them with long-established, fundamental ideas of painting and drawing.”

Marcin Jozefiak — 2nd place. Prize — $600

“Gayoung”

The “Fearless Flowers” series explores gender, sexuality, gaze, and identity in South Korea. Adorned with flowers, the human body represents universal innocence, timelessness, and purity. The subject, who may convey toughness in other settings, is shown with vulnerability and humanity when photographed in a safe studio environment. Ornamented with flowers, the black garment, which represents the society uniform, is a metaphor for the fight and struggle of each subject and beyond.

Keiran Perry – 3rd place. Prize — $400

“Dad, where we used to play”

“This is a portrait of my dad, shot last year at the start of his chemotherapy. Some pretty scary times, we thought he might lose his hair so I shot this on a misty morning in the heather up on the moorlands where we used to play. He’s tough as old boots and on the road to recovery, with hair still intact. Life can throw us some testing times, I’m just glad he’s still knocking around giving me a push forward.”

Arianna Angelini — Finalist

“Gitano” – Milan, Italy

Editorial studio portrait shot on film

Giandomenico Veneziani — Finalist

“A deal with God”

The heart of Hell is not fire, but ice. Cold as hatred, dehumanization, and relational death. The body is enveloped by the cold waters of the Cocytus and at that moment all desire is extinguished and man can only contemplate his failure.

Giuseppe Gradella — Finalist

“Untitled” – Italy

Studio editorial portrait

Iveta Cevorova — Finalist

“In Focus: Black Minds Matter”

“Unmasking Silence: Photography for Mental Health Awareness & Mental Health Stigma in Black Communities”

Lucas Troadec — Finalist

“Lillie”

“The cinematic series Lillie & Tillie delves into the imaginary. Originally imagined as a training exercise for my documentary method, I wanted to create fictional characters and explore their worlds as though entering a film’s cinematic universe. Being a self-taught photographer, this was my own way of building personal exercises and a curriculum for myself.”

Mauro Matalone — Finalist

“Portrait of Yun-A” – Italy

Description: Studio Portrait of female model Yun-A

Mirko Sperlonga — Finalist

“Lucia” – Italy