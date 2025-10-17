ADVERTISEMENT

Peruvian-born artist JC Bravo has a wonderfully surreal way of seeing the world – turning familiar faces into whimsical characters with oversized heads and bulbous noses. His instantly recognizable style, “Cabezones y Narizones,” is painted entirely in oil on canvas, blending humor, nostalgia, and technical skill into portraits that feel both absurd and endearing.

Raised between Peru and the U.S., Bravo brings two cultures together in his art – the vibrant energy of his roots and the pop-culture flair of modern life. Whether he’s reimagining cultural icons or classic masterpieces, his exaggerated yet deeply human figures remind us that imperfection can be beautiful – and that even the most familiar faces can surprise us when seen through the eyes of a dreamer.

More info: Instagram | Instagram | jcbravo.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Exaggerated portrait of a woman with oversized facial features and a surreal background, blending absurd and endearing elements.

jcbravo_art Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Caricature portrait of wrestler with exaggerated features by artist known for absurd and endearing portraits.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Exaggerated portrait of a woman with distorted facial features, colorful flowers, and playful animals in surreal style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Exaggerated portrait of a man with a large nose playing guitar, showcasing absurd and endearing artistic style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Famous groomer - people who are cool with his grooming tend not to care about s*x crimes by people they admire and vote for.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Exaggerated portrait of a child in a Superman costume with a large nose, showcasing absurd and endearing artistic style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Exaggerated portrait of a character in a blue helmet with letter A, blending absurd and endearing artistic style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Exaggerated portrait of a boy with a large nose and distorted facial features wearing a black shirt with a bat symbol.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Exaggerated portrait of a sad character in a red costume with a large nose, blending absurd and endearing artistic style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Exaggerated portrait of a man with large facial features and blue eyes, combining absurd and endearing artistic style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Exaggerated portrait of a young person with large features, showcasing artist's unique blend of absurd and endearing style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Peruvian Artist Jc Bravo Paints Famous Icons With Giant Heads — All In Oil On Canvas

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Peruvian Artist Jc Bravo Paints Famous Icons With Giant Heads — All In Oil On Canvas

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Exaggerated portrait of a person with a large nose and curly white hair in an absurd and endearing artistic style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Exaggerated portrait of a pensive cartoonish character wearing a headband and sports jersey, holding a book and biting a finger.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Exaggerated portrait of an elderly man with large glasses and nose, wearing a red hat, scarf, and a cross necklace.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Exaggerated portrait of a person with large nose and blue eyes, showcasing artist's absurd and endearing style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Exaggerated portrait of a man with large nose and detailed facial features in an absurd and endearing artistic style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Exaggerated portrait of an elderly man with oversized facial features in a colorful, absurd and endearing style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Exaggerated portrait of a clown with a large red nose and curly red hair in a colorful outfit, blending absurd and endearing styles.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Exaggerated portrait of a bearded man with an oversized nose and colorful clothing in an absurd and endearing style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is who I think it's supposed to be, where's the one of the other prophet?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Exaggerated portrait of a person with large facial features and curly hair wearing a red shirt, showcasing absurd and endearing art.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Exaggerated portrait of a child with oversized features wearing boxing gloves and American flag shorts indoors.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Exaggerated portrait of a baby with large features showcasing an absurd and endearing artistic style.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Exaggerated portrait of a musician with curly hair, sunglasses, cigarette, holding a red guitar and a small orange cat.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Exaggerated portrait of an elderly man with large nose and glasses surrounded by soft pastel shapes, showcasing absurd and endearing art.

    jcbravo_art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!