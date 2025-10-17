ADVERTISEMENT

Peruvian-born artist JC Bravo has a wonderfully surreal way of seeing the world – turning familiar faces into whimsical characters with oversized heads and bulbous noses. His instantly recognizable style, “Cabezones y Narizones,” is painted entirely in oil on canvas, blending humor, nostalgia, and technical skill into portraits that feel both absurd and endearing.

Raised between Peru and the U.S., Bravo brings two cultures together in his art – the vibrant energy of his roots and the pop-culture flair of modern life. Whether he’s reimagining cultural icons or classic masterpieces, his exaggerated yet deeply human figures remind us that imperfection can be beautiful – and that even the most familiar faces can surprise us when seen through the eyes of a dreamer.

More info: Instagram | Instagram | jcbravo.com