Today Pandas, we suggest you step into the universe of Butcher Billy, the Brazilian artist who turns pop culture on its head with a sharp twist of irony and nostalgia. For example, imagine your favorite icons—from Robert Downey Jr. as Jesus to Daredevil '66—reimagined with a retro flair that combines the vibrant aesthetics of the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Each piece from the artist pops with color and humor, creating a visual contrast that’s as entertaining as it is thought-provoking. With a portfolio boasting collaborations with Netflix and Marvel, Butcher Billy proves that the past is never forgotten; it’s just been remixed into something new!

More info: Instagram | behance.net | Facebook | redbubble.com