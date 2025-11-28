ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy art that feels like a candy store colliding with the end of the world, you’re going to love the work of pop surrealist Tyler Tilley. His paintings are explosive mixes of cartoon vibes, creepy smiles, and bright neon chaos, all wrapped in a glossy finish that looks sweet – until you notice the skulls staring back at you. His style lives somewhere between humor and horror.

Every piece Tyler creates is chaotic, playful, and oddly captivating. We’ve selected a wide range of his works to give you a sense of this unique vision, and we highly recommend checking out his Instagram, where process videos show how each painting evolves from something familiar into something completely unexpected – and always shocking.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | tylertilley.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | x.com

#1

Creepy horror painting by Tyler Tilley showing a distorted face with a red hairstyle and a yellow outfit with heart emblem.

#1

10points
POST
    #2

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley features a skeleton in a blue costume with pigeons and roller skates.

    #2

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Creepy painting of a horror vampire with yellow eyes and sharp teeth, featuring a colorful cartoon pony tattoo on forehead.

    #3

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Surreal creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring an animal-faced figure with vivid yellow hair and a sailor outfit.

    #4

    8points
    POST
    #5

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring a distorted character with large glasses and a textured yellow face.

    #5

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Creepy horror painting by Tyler Tilley featuring a distorted, screaming face with a dark, unsettling background.

    #6

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Creepy painting of a frog-faced figure wearing a crown and ruffled collar, a horror art piece by Tyler Tilley.

    #7

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley showing a child in a green costume with a skull face and a small winged creature holding a pillow.

    #8

    7points
    POST
    #9

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring distorted figure with bright yellow hair and unsettling expression in horror art style.

    #9

    7points
    POST
    #10

    Creepy painting of a melting robot head with exposed eyes and skull-like teeth in a horror art style.

    #10

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley of a shocked man wearing a blue robotic helmet and a red tie in dark tones.

    #11

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Creepy painting of a green animated pickle character duct taped to a plain wall, showcasing horror art style by Tyler Tilley.

    #12

    6points
    POST
    #13

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring a dark stitched head with large eyes, zipper mouth, and yellow crown details.

    #13

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring a dark skull wearing reflective yellow checkered sunglasses.

    #14

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Creepy skull painting with graffiti and dark horror elements in a surreal, eerie style by Tyler Tilley.

    #15

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Creepy paintings by Tyler Tilley featuring a pile of colorful bears under a cloudy sky, evoking a horror fan’s eerie fascination.

    #16

    6points
    POST
    #17

    Surreal creepy painting of a man wearing black mouse ears by Tyler Tilley, featuring horror and eerie details on face and head.

    #17

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring a distorted face with one large cyclops eye and red hair in horror art style.

    #18

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley of a yellow bird with robotic goggles and mechanical armor against blue background.

    #19

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring a character with mechanical eye devices and colorful abstract background.

    #20

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring a surreal horror creature with large eyes in a dark background.

    #21

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Creepy painting of a sinister cat wearing a hat and striped scarf, featuring horror art by Tyler Tilley.

    #22

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley showing a dark figure in a Snow White dress wearing a horror mask.

    #23

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Skull painting blending creepy art with a vintage cartoon character, showcasing horror-inspired surreal artwork by Tyler Tilley.

    #24

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Creepy painting of a frog-like character wearing a dark blue bat-inspired costume by Tyler Tilley.

    #25

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Surreal creepy painting by Tyler Tilley showing a distorted face with melted cartoon eyes and a smoking cigarette.

    tylertilleyofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Surreal creepy painting blending distorted facial features in horror style, showcasing eerie artistic expression by Tyler Tilley.

    #27

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring a cat with mechanical gear and a small cartoon mouse in dark tones.

    #28

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Close-up of a creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring red eyes, detailed face tattoos, and a red polka dot bow.

    #29

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Creepy painting of a frog wearing a vintage diver helmet and suit, showcasing horror art by Tyler Tilley.

    #30

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Cat illustration with realistic detailed face and simple white painted body in creepy paintings by Tyler Tilley style.

    #31

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley of a frog wearing a dark helmet and smoking a cigarette in horror style.

    #32

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring a distorted face with a TV screen on the forehead and yellow hair in a suit.

    #33

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Creepy painting by Tyler Tilley featuring a gaunt elderly figure with glasses and a striped scarf in a surreal room.

    #34

    1point
    POST
    #35

    Close-up of a creepy painting by Tyler Tilley showing a distorted face with red glasses and surreal features.

    #35

    1point
    POST

