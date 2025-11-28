ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy art that feels like a candy store colliding with the end of the world, you’re going to love the work of pop surrealist Tyler Tilley. His paintings are explosive mixes of cartoon vibes, creepy smiles, and bright neon chaos, all wrapped in a glossy finish that looks sweet – until you notice the skulls staring back at you. His style lives somewhere between humor and horror.

Every piece Tyler creates is chaotic, playful, and oddly captivating. We’ve selected a wide range of his works to give you a sense of this unique vision, and we highly recommend checking out his Instagram, where process videos show how each painting evolves from something familiar into something completely unexpected – and always shocking.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | tylertilley.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | x.com