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Artist Anastasia Mez uses the Polaroid emulsion lift technique to transform instant photographs into layered, dreamlike collages suspended somewhere between memory and reality. Her works are filled with delicate distortions, fragmented textures, and translucent overlaps that make each image feel like a fleeting moment caught between appearing and fading away.

The Polaroid emulsion lift process itself feels almost magical. By carefully lifting the fragile photographic layer from a developed Polaroid and transferring it onto another surface, the image becomes soft, fluid, and unpredictable. In Mez’s hands, those imperfections such as wrinkles, tears, folds, and shifts become part of the storytelling. The result is a series of deeply atmospheric collages that explore nostalgia, intimacy, and the fragile nature of human memory.

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