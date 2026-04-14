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Valerie Hegarty builds her work on that fragile edge between beauty and decay, creating sculptures and paintings that appear to be crumbling, melting, or collapsing right before your eyes. At first glance, her pieces resemble historical artifacts or classical artworks, but look closer, and you’ll find them unraveling, as if time itself had accelerated just for them.

Based in New York City, Hegarty explores memory, place, and history through a deeply tactile process. Using materials like wood, canvas, papier-mâché, and epoxy, she reconstructs familiar forms only to disrupt them, turning preservation into transformation. Her works don’t just reference the past; they question how we remember it, how we preserve it, and what happens when those structures begin to fall apart.

More info: valeriehegarty.com | Instagram