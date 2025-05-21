ADVERTISEMENT

Italian street artist Millo (Francesco Camillo Giorgino) transforms city walls into poetic dreamscapes. In his work, Millo features colorful cartoon-like characters going about their day against a black-and-white background of cityscapes.

Millo's work can be found in many countries around the world, spanning from Brazil to Ukraine, Thailand to the United States. For passersby, his art offers a moment of peace and reflection—something we all need in our noisy and ever-busy urban lives.

More info: Instagram | millo.biz | Facebook | youtube.com