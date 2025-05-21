ADVERTISEMENT

Italian street artist Millo (Francesco Camillo Giorgino) transforms city walls into poetic dreamscapes. In his work, Millo features colorful cartoon-like characters going about their day against a black-and-white background of cityscapes.

Millo's work can be found in many countries around the world, spanning from Brazil to Ukraine, Thailand to the United States. For passersby, his art offers a moment of peace and reflection—something we all need in our noisy and ever-busy urban lives.

More info: Instagram | millo.biz | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

When Cities Dream: The Monumental Murals Of Millo

    #2

    A city wall mural by an Italian artist featuring a whimsical character holding a red and white umbrella in an urban setting.

    #3

    Mural by Italian artist transforming city walls into whimsical worlds with colorful leaves and playful character in urban setting.

    #4

    Mural by Italian artist on city wall featuring a figure with butterflies flying over whimsical urban buildings.

    #5

    Mural by Italian artist depicting whimsical city walls with oversized flower and characters rowing on red petals.

    #6

    Urban artwork by an Italian artist transforming city walls into whimsical worlds on a water tower in a small town.

    #7

    Colorful mural by Italian artist transforming a city wall into a whimsical world with vibrant yellow and blue elements.

    #8

    Large mural by Italian artist on city wall depicting two cartoon figures surrounded by oversized blue flowers and city buildings.

    #9

    Large mural by Italian artist on city wall, featuring whimsical figures embraced among bright pink flowers and cartoon clouds.

    #10

    Mural by Italian artist featuring a whimsical girl in a red dress on city walls with cartoon planes and buildings.

    #11

    Mural by Italian artist transforming city walls into whimsical worlds with cartoon-style buildings and vibrant floral elements.

    #12

    Mural by Italian artist on city wall showing two whimsical characters shaking hands against a detailed urban backdrop.

    #13

    Large mural by Italian artist on city wall featuring a girl in glasses, red striped sweater, flowers, and airplanes in urban setting.

    #14

    Vibrant city walls transformed by Italian artist into whimsical worlds with giant characters and playful urban scenes.

    #15

    Colorful mural by Italian artist transforms city walls into whimsical world with a giant child flying over illustrated urban buildings.

    #16

    Mural by Italian artist depicting a whimsical figure with a shower on a city wall among illustrated buildings and airplanes.

    #17

    Large mural by Italian artist shows a whimsical character climbing a ladder among city buildings on an urban wall.

    #18

    Mural by Italian artist showing girl in red dress on swing against whimsical city wall with planes and clouds.

    #19

    Mural by Italian artist on city wall showing woman with green hair and red roses in whimsical urban setting.

    #20

    Mural by Italian artist showing a whimsical figure inside a jar with plants and butterflies on a city wall.

    #21

    Mural by Italian artist depicting a whimsical giant figure among city buildings on a large outdoor wall.

    #22

    Mural by Italian artist showing whimsical cityscape with a girl on a bicycle and large red flowers on a city wall.

    #23

    Tall cylindrical structure painted with whimsical city wall mural by Italian artist under clear blue sky.

    #24

    Large mural by Italian artist on city wall depicting a whimsical character with a gramophone in an urban setting.

    #25

    Large mural on a city wall by an Italian artist, depicting a surreal figure in a whimsical urban landscape with flowing shapes.

    #26

    Large mural on city building by Italian artist depicting whimsical figure holding a yellow balloon in urban setting.

    #27

    Two large murals by an Italian artist transform city walls into whimsical worlds with colorful and imaginative characters.

    #28

    Italian artist mural shows whimsical cityscape with giant figure holding floating island on a colorful building wall outdoors.

    #29

    Mural by Italian artist turning city walls into whimsical worlds with children and imaginative urban scenes.

    #30

    Mural by Italian artist features whimsical city wall art with large child figure and hanging photos in urban setting.

    #31

    Mural by Italian artist blending city walls with whimsical worlds featuring bees, honeycomb, and a contemplative figure.

    #32

    Mural by Italian artist depicting whimsical cityscape with two figures, planes, and clouds on a large city wall.

    #33

    Mural by Italian artist transforms city walls into whimsical worlds, featuring large figures and vibrant urban scenes.

    #34

    Mural by Italian artist showing a person with an anatomical heart amidst cityscape, illustrating whimsical street art on a building wall.

    #35

    Mural by Italian artist depicting a large whimsical figure holding a house, surrounded by planes and clouds on a city wall.

    #36

    Mural by Italian artist featuring whimsical cityscape, two figures interacting with a globe and urban elements on a wall.

    #37

    Mural by Italian artist featuring whimsical city map and floating red-striped hot air balloons on urban walls.

    #38

    Mural by Italian artist on city wall shows two stylized figures embracing inside a red cinema building in whimsical cityscape.

