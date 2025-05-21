This Italian Artist Turns City Walls Into Whimsical Worlds, Here Are 38 Of His Latest Ones
Italian street artist Millo (Francesco Camillo Giorgino) transforms city walls into poetic dreamscapes. In his work, Millo features colorful cartoon-like characters going about their day against a black-and-white background of cityscapes.
Millo's work can be found in many countries around the world, spanning from Brazil to Ukraine, Thailand to the United States. For passersby, his art offers a moment of peace and reflection—something we all need in our noisy and ever-busy urban lives.
More info: Instagram | millo.biz | Facebook | youtube.com
