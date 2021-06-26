6Kviews
My 19 Pictures Of Waterfalls, Lakes, And Rivers In Croatia (19 Pics)
Plitvice Lakes are a wonder of nature, where the interplay of water and the rock has created astonishing waterfalls and lakes. I was lucky to explore almost every corner, including under the surface and high above, in every season. I traversed not only well-known tourist sites but also off the beaten path, including a vast, dense forest that protects the fragile lakes.
Most Beautiful Thing I've Ever Seen Goran. Your eye is spectacular!
Wonderful place, and stunning photos. Croatia is a place that I absolutely hope to see in the future. Thank you for this post, I hope to see more of Croatia in the future
Plitvice are truly fascinating!
Visited this place a few years ago. Really amazing.
