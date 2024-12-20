ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready to take a look into the coziest painted universe by Angela Sung?

Angela is a plein-air painter who works in animation. She is an art director at Sony, known for working on masterpieces such as The Legend of Korra, Motorcity, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. She is a veteran artist with exceptional knowledge, who knows how to capture the essence of our world in the most beautiful way. On her website, it was written that "Angela finds ways to apply what she learns from practicing traditional paintings to her digital work."

So, scroll down below to see Angela's drawings that inspire her to create mesmerizing animated worlds.