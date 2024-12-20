ADVERTISEMENT

Are you ready to take a look into the coziest painted universe by Angela Sung?

Angela is a plein-air painter who works in animation. She is an art director at Sony, known for working on masterpieces such as The Legend of Korra, Motorcity, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. She is a veteran artist with exceptional knowledge, who knows how to capture the essence of our world in the most beautiful way. On her website, it was written that "Angela finds ways to apply what she learns from practicing traditional paintings to her digital work."

So, scroll down below to see Angela's drawings that inspire her to create mesmerizing animated worlds.

#1

Cozy plein-air painting with whimsical animals near a vibrant pond.

    #2

    Cozy plein-air painting of a vibrant building at night with a crescent moon, evoking a whimsical and inviting atmosphere.

    #3

    Cozy plein-air painting of a car with vibrant colors and a "HEAT" license plate, capturing a serene outdoor setting.

    #4

    Cozy plein-air painting of a whimsical, illuminated street scene with fish-like creatures and warm lighting.

    #5

    Cozy plein-air painting of a hearty stew in a pot, showcasing warm and inviting colors.

    #6

    Cozy plein-air painting of vibrant green lily pads and a blooming pink flower on water.

    #7

    Cozy plein-air painting of a small dog with a tennis ball, featuring vivid, colorful brushstrokes.

    #8

    Cozy plein-air painting of a cute dog in a red hoodie, sitting on grass with a ball nearby.

    #9

    Cozy plein-air painting of a cute cat in a colorful outfit with a heart symbol nearby.

    #10

    Cozy plein-air painting of an apple in a vibrant, colorful bowl.

    #11

    Cozy plein-air painting of colorful lemons on a table with a tiled background.

    #12

    Colorful portrait painting by an animator, featuring a man's contemplative expression in a warm plein-air style.

    #13

    Cozy plein-air painting of a vibrant sunflower with green leaves against a soft background.

    #14

    Cozy plein-air painting of vibrant orange fish against a blue background.

    #15

    Cozy plein-air painting featuring vibrant flowers and an urban skyline in the background.

    #16

    Cozy plein-air painting of a person in sunglasses, with colorful, patterned background.

    Cozy plein-air painting of a dog with textured strokes and warm colors, creating an inviting and homely feel.

    #18

    Cozy plein-air painting of a fireplace with warm tones and glowing embers, creating an inviting atmosphere.

    #19

    Cozy plein-air painting of sushi with vibrant colors and detailed textures, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

    #20

    Cozy plein-air painting with vibrant oranges and blues, depicting an abstract yet inviting landscape.

    #21

    Cozy plein-air painting depicting a vibrant forest scene with tall trees and animals under a bright blue sky.

    #22

    Cozy plein-air painting of a cityscape with a tall building and palm trees at sunset.

    #23

    Cozy plein-air painting with colorful tree, child running, and person relaxing under the shade.

    #24

    Cozy plein-air painting of lush green leaves and a white flower.

    Cozy plein-air painting of lush green plants with colorful petals in a sunlit garden.

    #26

    Cozy plein-air painting of colorful fish, featuring abstract brushstrokes and warm hues.

    #27

    Cozy plein-air painting with abstract elements and soft colors, depicting a serene outdoor scene.

    #28

    Cozy plein-air painting with vibrant lily pads and a black dog peeking from a pond with colorful reflections.

    #29

    Cozy plein-air painting of a serene snow-covered mountain landscape with a calm lake and clear blue sky.

    #30

    Cozy plein-air painting with lush green leaves and bright red flowers, featuring a hidden playful dog.

    #31

    A plein-air painting of a cozy urban street scene at dusk, with cars, traffic lights, and lush trees.

    #32

    Cozy plein-air painting of a cartoon character with glasses and a retro car, featuring a dog on a leash nearby.

    #33

    Cozy plein-air painting of a person atop vibrant, large rocks beneath a clear blue sky with a heart symbol above them.

    #34

    Cozy plein-air painting of a dog at a tranquil beach with majestic cliffs in the background.

    #35

    Cozy plein-air painting of a dog holding a green ball, featuring warm colors and soft brushstrokes.

    #36

    Cozy plein-air painting of an open sardine can, depicted with vibrant colors and abstract style.

    #37

    Cozy plein-air painting of a couple by a glowing Christmas tree, evoking warmth and festive ambiance.

    #38

    Cozy plein-air painting of trash bins with sunlight casting colorful shadows, creating a warm atmosphere.

    #39

    Cozy plein-air painting of an illuminated building entrance at night with a wreath and a person on the steps.

    #40

    Cozy plein-air painting of sushi rolls and nigiri in a box.

    #41

    Cozy plein-air painting depicting vibrant leaves in shades of purple, pink, and blue.

    #42

    Cozy plein-air painting of a vibrant garden with colorful wildflowers and rich greenery.

    #43

    Cozy plein-air painting of a vibrant tree-lined street under a clear sky, capturing a serene and inviting atmosphere.

    #44

    Cozy plein-air painting of colorful fish, showcasing vibrant hues and a serene atmosphere.

    #45

    Cozy plein-air painting of a sunlit building with a person sitting outside, creating a serene atmosphere.

    #46

    Cozy plein-air painting depicting vibrant mountains at sunset with a person standing in a lush field.

    #47

    Cozy plein-air painting featuring a dreamy landscape with clouds, mountains, and a thought bubble with a curious animal.

