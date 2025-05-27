ADVERTISEMENT

If you haven't met him yet, this is Lonecat, a cat who enjoys his moments alone. Not that he’s lonely—he’s just happy by himself. His adventures showcase the lifestyle of a cat with childlike wonder, always recognizing the beauty in small things.

There’s also plenty of magic on the island he inhabits, where fantastic creatures and mystical beings live among carefree residents.

A while ago, I lost access to the original account for this character, so I’m starting over from scratch—and Lonecat is excited to make new friends! Let’s build connections that’ll help launch future comics about this solitary little cat and the wonderful world he explores.

Check out some of his moments here, and to follow his daily life.

More info: Instagram