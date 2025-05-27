ADVERTISEMENT

If you haven't met him yet, this is Lonecat, a cat who enjoys his moments alone. Not that he’s lonely—he’s just happy by himself. His adventures showcase the lifestyle of a cat with childlike wonder, always recognizing the beauty in small things.

There’s also plenty of magic on the island he inhabits, where fantastic creatures and mystical beings live among carefree residents.

A while ago, I lost access to the original account for this character, so I’m starting over from scratch—and Lonecat is excited to make new friends! Let’s build connections that’ll help launch future comics about this solitary little cat and the wonderful world he explores.

Check out some of his moments here, and to follow his daily life.

More info: Instagram

#1

Dark Furniture And White Fur

Andrews Amoramar
Lonecat is a character who embodies a sense of wonder for the world—an expression of a child’s gaze upon everything, as if life itself were a magical realm to be explored.

I’ve always carried my own anxieties and fears about the world—not about nature, but about the people who fill it. That’s where Lonecat comes in: a figure who reveals, with lightness and innocence, how life can feel effortless when you’re at peace with yourself. I learned early on to enjoy solitude, spending afternoons wandering through my backyard, losing myself in the vastness of the sky that blankets everything. Growing up, I often kept a step back when it came to others, yet felt completely whole in my own company.
    #2

    Fast And Furry

    Andrews Amoramar
    #3

    Just Chill Out

    Andrews Amoramar
    But life moves forward, and it asks for connection—for bonds that, over time, I learned to nurture. Lonecat is that very movement, inward and outward, the balance between being alone and content, yet still embracing the warmth of others.

    When I first created the Lonecat profile about three years ago, it was delightful to see how people interacted with him. Playing that role, stepping into his dynamic, was truly fun. Unfortunately, I lost access to the account and for a long time, I lacked the motivation to start over. Still, the essence of Lonecat lives on inside me.
    #4

    Did You?

    Andrews Amoramar
    #5

    Does It?

    Andrews Amoramar
    Lonecat is an innocent being with sparkling eyes, seeing a world full of magic. To him, problems are exciting challenges to overcome—like quests in a grand, epic adventure. Fantasy has a special place in this world because it represents the enchantment we often forget as adults. I know life has its hardships, but may we all face them like Lonecat: as trials to conquer. Here, everything is light, gentle, moving at the pace of leaves in the wind, accompanied by the melodic tunes of Vince Guaraldi (the composer behind Peanuts’ soundtrack) or the soothing rhythms of bossa nova.

    This is a life worth savoring.
    #6

    Ta Daaa!

    Andrews Amoramar
    #7

    A Cat Must Maintain Its Hygiene

    Andrews Amoramar
    And above all, my wish is for everyone to feel the same wonder Lonecat holds for the world—and the deep satisfaction of being at ease with oneself, of treating each day as an adventure, a journey, in the best of company: you.

    And yes. I’m back with his adventures here. I’d love to meet you there.
    #8

    The Water Flowing In This Cave Has Magical Properties... Or So I’ve Been Told

    Andrews Amoramar
    #9

    Go Out And Enjoy

    Andrews Amoramar
    #10

    Tell Me A Good Book

    Andrews Amoramar
    #11

    Sleep Well Tonight

    Andrews Amoramar
    #12

    This Tiny One Wants To Charge Me A Toll. Should I Pay?

    Andrews Amoramar
    #13

    Exploring The Unknown

    Andrews Amoramar
    #14

    Be Careful When You Walk In Mataturva

    Andrews Amoramar
    #15

    Go After Your Dreams

    Andrews Amoramar
    #16

    Let Go

    Andrews Amoramar
    #17

    What Make You Feel Like This?

    Andrews Amoramar
    #18

    Meet Luki Loo And Suna - Good Friends

    Andrews Amoramar
    #19

    If You Throw A Stone Up, It's Better To Move Out From Under It

    Andrews Amoramar
