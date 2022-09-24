I Started A Paper Clip Challenge From A Pinecone And Traded My Way Up To $10,000 Worth Of Goods

Anyone out there familiar with the paper clip challenge? Well, I don’t have paper clips in my house, but I did snag a pretty nice pinecone from my kid’s school last week.

Now I am testing out the waters with my own version of the paper clip challenge. Starting with a pinecone, each trade gets a little bigger and a little better. 8 trades later, I wrap up this personal challenge with the final trade donated back to the community in an impactful way.

More info: Instagram

Here’s the pinecone I discovered, let’s start trading

The first trade was made, the pinecone was traded for a 3D-printed dragon

The 3D-printed dragon was traded for a basket of handpicked fresh Okanagan fruit

This fruit basket was then traded for high-end cleaning products

The cleaning products were traded for a variety pack of non-alcoholic beverages

The drinks were traded for a wakeboard and a life jacket

The wakeboard and life jacket were traded for a $1000 shopping spree at a jewellery store

I am sitting here with a $1000 shopping spree waiting for someone to offer me another trade

That was when the jewelry was traded in for a 3-night stay at a bed and breakfast along with ski passes to the ‘Big White Ski Resort’

I shared with the community that I needed something to help keep our homeless population warm during these cold months, and to my surprise, Pudus socks have traded me $10,000 worth of slipper socks for the B&B and ski passes

I connected with an outreach worker who is currently distributing them out in the snow. She said this morning when she went to check on a few people, they had nice warm feet