99 Images That Look Like A Glitch In Real-Life
If you’ve ever caught yourself wondering whether we are living in a simulation, well, this selection of images might make you uneasy. Some glitches that happen in real life look straight out of a video game, a movie, or a bad render.
Many of these real-life phenomena resembling glitches can be easily explained, but it does raise some interesting questions about the nature of consciousness, perception, and reality itself. And even though we might never find out whether the simulation hypothesis is true or not, these images surely will get your brains bugged.
So, Pandas, let us all know what you think about this topic
The Cat Looks Pixelated Because Of The Windows
Entrance Of An Underwater Observatory In Lake Zug (Switzerland). I Took The Photo At The Weekend, Reminds Me The Truman Show
Damn I loved the Truman show but tbh now I’m paranoid that y’all are actors. I see you Sheryl I see you
Wavy Clouds In Kentucky
I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking
This Picture Of A Car Bumper Taken After A Car Crash Looks Like It Belongs To The Car Coming From Another Dimension
My Sisters' Dogs Look Badly Rendered Into This Photo
Ok, So I Want My Hair To Look Like It Was Rendered With PS1 Graphics. Perfect
When The Trees Don't Render
Caught The Reflection Of The Light In The Window, Looks Like It's Floating In The Sky
When The Sun Is Directly Overhead In Hawaii, It Looks Like A Bad Video Game Render
I Took A Photo Of This Bed Frame I’m Selling And The Angle I Took The Photo At Doesn’t Show Any Shadows So It Looks Like A Photoshopped Image Of A Bed
I Raise You My Cube Cloud
This Pic Of My Girlfriend Lying Down After A Hike Looks Photoshopped. She Looks Like A Sticker
This Pic Of My Friends' Catch Today Looks Like A Bad Photoshop Job
In this case it may genuinly be bad photoshop
One-Sided Building
Artificial Grass Seating Looks Like It Was Rendered In Badly To The Scenery
Light Diffraction Made My Beans Look Like They Were A Picture Of Beans Sitting In A Dish Or A Really Bad Render
Beans, beans, the magical fruit, the more you eat, the more you toot. The more you toot, the better you feel, so let's eat beans for every meal. Yes, I am a child stuck in an adult body...
My Community Just Applied A New Seal Coat On The Pavement
My Solar Zenith Photo, Happens At Least Once A Year If You Live North Of Tropic Of Capricorn. Sun Directly Overhead, No Shadows
Neighbor's New Paint Matches The Sky Perfectly
The Sky Over Rome Filled With Starling
Pumpkin Peels Look Like Low-Resolution Images
This Wall Of Fog Rolling In At My Work
The Way The Snow Stuck To My Car, Making It Look Cel-Shaded
My Waffle Wedge Is So Perfect It Looks Fake
The Light Made My Drink Look Like It Was Hovering
Don’t mind good ol’ Invisible Jake… he likes his drinks with ice
This Corkscrew-Shaped Cloud I Saw Yesterday (Hiking In Arizona)
I Saw A Stealth Bomber Flying Over Me The Other Day
Nah, someone just knocked off a few pieces of sky
My Sliced Bacon Looks Pixelated
This Chair I Balanced Looks Like A Poorly Photoshopped Chair Image Or A Bad Render
Building Failed To Render (Netherlands)
Pillars Casting Their Own Shadows Looking Like They Are Hollowed Out
The Rest Of My Cat Failed To Render. Is This Common?
Lahaina Noon In Hawaii Right Now - The Sun Passes Directly Overhead, So Anything That Isn't Topheavy Doesn't Cast A Shadow
Photo I Took Of My Dog On My Phone, Looks Like I Photoshopped Him In
You took a photo of your dog on your phone? Funny, I don't see him talking on your phone ...
This Poorly Rendered Police Car
This Flower My Mom Bought Looks Like It Was Badly Rendered
The Shadow Of My Neighbors' Roof Leaving This Pattern Of Ice On Mine
This Building's Shadow Is Visible In The Air
Took This Photo Recently Of The Magnificent 300-Year-Old Cedar Tree In The Garden Where I Work. Somehow It Looks Unreal
My View From A German House Doesn’t Look Real
These Trees That Look Like Their Textures Didn’t Fully Load
Lake Moraine In Banff National Park. Not Photoshopped As Unbelievable As It May Seem
This Picture I Took Of My Daughter Holding Praying Mantis Babies Looks Badly Photoshopped
Two Ducks Standing On A Submerged Log Looks Like They're Standing On The Surface Of The Water
This Building Looks Like A Graphics' Glitch
Bicycle By Salvador Dali
This Brass-Plated Fire Hydrant Outside A Fancy Hotel. Looks Like A Badly Rendered Color Pattern
This Spirit Level Looks Photoshopped In The Picture
When The Rest Of The Level Doesn't Render Properly
IRL Bad CG. Lahaina Noon Where The Sun Is Directly Above And All Shadows On Straight Objects Disappear
This Shadow Looks Like It's Pixelated
A Photo I Took Looks Like A Glitch Because Of Reflections
These Clouds At The Beach Make It Seem Like The Sky Was Badly Rendered
The asteroid hit and that's the 500 metre high wave coming.