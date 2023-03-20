So, Pandas, let us all know what you think about this topic, and for more bad render images on Bored Panda , see our previous post here .

Many of these real-life phenomena resembling glitches can be easily explained, but it does raise some interesting questions about the nature of consciousness, perception, and reality itself. And even though we might never find out whether the simulation hypothesis is true or not, these images surely will get your brains bugged.

If you’ve ever caught yourself wondering whether we are living in a simulation, well, this selection of images might make you uneasy. Some glitches that happen in real life look straight out of a video game, a movie, or a bad render.

#1 The Cat Looks Pixelated Because Of The Windows

#2 Entrance Of An Underwater Observatory In Lake Zug (Switzerland). I Took The Photo At The Weekend, Reminds Me The Truman Show

#3 Wavy Clouds In Kentucky

#4 I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking

#5 This Picture Of A Car Bumper Taken After A Car Crash Looks Like It Belongs To The Car Coming From Another Dimension

#6 My Sisters' Dogs Look Badly Rendered Into This Photo

#7 Ok, So I Want My Hair To Look Like It Was Rendered With PS1 Graphics. Perfect

#8 When The Trees Don't Render

#9 Caught The Reflection Of The Light In The Window, Looks Like It's Floating In The Sky

#10 When The Sun Is Directly Overhead In Hawaii, It Looks Like A Bad Video Game Render

#11 I Took A Photo Of This Bed Frame I’m Selling And The Angle I Took The Photo At Doesn’t Show Any Shadows So It Looks Like A Photoshopped Image Of A Bed

#12 I Raise You My Cube Cloud

#13 This Pic Of My Girlfriend Lying Down After A Hike Looks Photoshopped. She Looks Like A Sticker

#14 This Pic Of My Friends' Catch Today Looks Like A Bad Photoshop Job

#15 One-Sided Building

#16 Artificial Grass Seating Looks Like It Was Rendered In Badly To The Scenery

#17 Light Diffraction Made My Beans Look Like They Were A Picture Of Beans Sitting In A Dish Or A Really Bad Render

#18 My Community Just Applied A New Seal Coat On The Pavement

#19 My Solar Zenith Photo, Happens At Least Once A Year If You Live North Of Tropic Of Capricorn. Sun Directly Overhead, No Shadows

#20 Neighbor's New Paint Matches The Sky Perfectly

#21 Woah Tree

#22 The Sky Over Rome Filled With Starling

#23 Pumpkin Peels Look Like Low-Resolution Images

#24 This Wall Of Fog Rolling In At My Work

#25 The Way The Snow Stuck To My Car, Making It Look Cel-Shaded

#26 My Waffle Wedge Is So Perfect It Looks Fake

#27 The Light Made My Drink Look Like It Was Hovering

#28 This Corkscrew-Shaped Cloud I Saw Yesterday (Hiking In Arizona)

#29 I Saw A Stealth Bomber Flying Over Me The Other Day

#30 My Sliced Bacon Looks Pixelated

#31 This Chair I Balanced Looks Like A Poorly Photoshopped Chair Image Or A Bad Render

#32 Building Failed To Render (Netherlands)

#33 Pillars Casting Their Own Shadows Looking Like They Are Hollowed Out

#34 The Rest Of My Cat Failed To Render. Is This Common?

#35 Lahaina Noon In Hawaii Right Now - The Sun Passes Directly Overhead, So Anything That Isn't Topheavy Doesn't Cast A Shadow

#36 Photo I Took Of My Dog On My Phone, Looks Like I Photoshopped Him In

#37 My Potato Looks Photoshopped

#38 This Poorly Rendered Police Car

#39 This Flower My Mom Bought Looks Like It Was Badly Rendered

#40 The Shadow Of My Neighbors' Roof Leaving This Pattern Of Ice On Mine

#41 This Building's Shadow Is Visible In The Air

#42 Took This Photo Recently Of The Magnificent 300-Year-Old Cedar Tree In The Garden Where I Work. Somehow It Looks Unreal

#43 My View From A German House Doesn’t Look Real

#44 These Trees That Look Like Their Textures Didn’t Fully Load

#45 Lake Moraine In Banff National Park. Not Photoshopped As Unbelievable As It May Seem

#46 This Picture I Took Of My Daughter Holding Praying Mantis Babies Looks Badly Photoshopped

#47 Two Ducks Standing On A Submerged Log Looks Like They're Standing On The Surface Of The Water

#48 This Building Looks Like A Graphics' Glitch

#49 Bicycle By Salvador Dali

#50 This Brass-Plated Fire Hydrant Outside A Fancy Hotel. Looks Like A Badly Rendered Color Pattern

#51 This Spirit Level Looks Photoshopped In The Picture

#52 When The Rest Of The Level Doesn't Render Properly

#53 IRL Bad CG. Lahaina Noon Where The Sun Is Directly Above And All Shadows On Straight Objects Disappear

#54 Puddle Didn’t Fully Render

#55 This Shadow Looks Like It's Pixelated

#56 A Photo I Took Looks Like A Glitch Because Of Reflections

#57 These Clouds At The Beach Make It Seem Like The Sky Was Badly Rendered

#58 LA Looks Like A Badly Rendered Video Game In This Pic I Took From A Bus

#59 This Window Turns Everything Into Pixels

#60 I Repurposed Some Scrap At Work Into A New Coaster/Cup Holder For My Desk